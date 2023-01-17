Read full article on original website
WGAL
Police investigating car break-ins and thefts in Cumberland County
UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Upper Allen Police say that two separate victims reported their vehicles had been entered and items were stolen from inside. According to police, the vehicles were in the parking lot across from the Upper Allen Township Dog Park on Gettysburg Pike. Investigators believe the...
WGAL
Men arrested, charged in connection with shooting occupied vehicle in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police have arrested two men in connection with an October 2022 shooting in Harrisburg. Police said Dallas Williams and Daiquan McMullen were charged in connection with the shooting, which happened on Oct. 16 near Linden and Shrub streets. Police said an occupied vehicle was hit multiple times, but no one was injured.
WGAL
Route 15 now open following crash
STRABAN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — An early morning crash involving a pick-up truck and trailer affected traffic in Adams County. According to emergency dispatchers, the crash occurred just after 6 a.m. Sunday, along Route 15, in Straban Township, near mile marker 15.6. Dispatchers say the truck ran off the road.
WGAL
Man fakes heart attack to distract from television theft at Cumberland County store, police say
CAMP HILL, Pa. — There was an unusual theft in Cumberland County. Lower Allen Township police said a man faked a heart attack at the checkout line at the BJ's Wholesale Club on Hartzdale Drive on Sunday. While employees attended to him, another man pushed two televisions out of...
WGAL
Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department release warning about scam
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — TheNorthern Lancaster County Regional Police Department is warning residents about scammers posing as police. "The NLCRPD main phone number of 717-733-0965 has again been spoofed by scammers calling out of the Texas or southern state areas. Remember, if the NLCRPD is trying to reach you by phone the police officer will clearly identify themselves and be able to provide very specific reasons for the call. If you receive a scam call using our phone number, feel free to report it to us at the number above or you may call the county non-emergency dispatch center at 717-664-1180 to request to speak with an officer."
WGAL
Police in York County seek thieves who stole more than $1,000 worth of merchandise from Kohl's
SPRINGETTSBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police in York County are trying to identify two people who stole more than $1,000 worth of merchandise from Kohl's. Their getaway was caught on surveillance video. You can see that in the player above. It happened at the Kohl's on Pleasant Valley Road in...
WGAL
41-year-old man dies in York County crash
CONEWAGO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The coroner was called to a crash in York County Saturday afternoon. Emergency dispatchers say the single-vehicle crash occurred just before 2:30 p.m. in the 3400 block of Bull Road in Conewago Township. According to the coroner, reports say the vehicle was traveling north on...
WGAL
Police seek men who stole $6,700 worth of iPhones, iPads from stores in Lancaster County
WEST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County are looking for two men who stole $6,757 worth of Apple products. The thefts happened on Jan. 3 at the AT&T Wireless and T-Mobile stores on Willow Street Pike in West Lampeter Township. Police said the men cut the cords...
WGAL
Fire damages home in Lebanon County
A fire damaged a home Thursday evening in Lebanon County. The fire happened on the 100 block of Weidman Road in Heidelberg Township at 6:18 p.m. No injuries were reported in the fire, but there was significant damage to the first floor of the home. It's not yet clear what...
WGAL
TV reporter gets thrown from mechanical bull
HARRISBURG, Pa. — WGAL reporter Josslyn Howard took a turn riding the mechanical bull at the Pennsylvania Farm Show - and hung on for as long as she could. Watch the video above to see how her ride ended.
WGAL
Pennsylvania SPCA removes 21 dogs from breeder's property in Gap, Lancaster County
GAP, Pa. — The Pennsylvania SPCA says it rescued 21 dogs from a breeder's property in Lancaster County over concerns for their welfare. The group said it was acting on a tip from the Bureau of Dog Law that the animals were living in unsanitary conditions and had improper housing.
WGAL
Deadline approaches for people to leave Harrisburg homeless encampment
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The clock is ticking for people living in a homeless encampment under the Mulberry Street Bridge in Harrisburg. Residents must leave by the end of the weekend. Officials said about 10 people still remained at the site on Friday, which is down from around 70 to...
WGAL
Harrisburg homeless encampment's last day
Time is up for homeless residents in Harrisburg to leave the area under the Mulberry Street bridge. One volunteer was there to help the last few homeless residents move. "I got a call today and the truck is always ready to pitch in,” volunteer, Terry Lemley said. Lemley used...
WGAL
Adoption event at Humane Pennsylvania
Humane Pennsylvania has a lot of pets up for adoption, and for a limited time fees are being waived. Humane Pennsylvania is celebrating national change a pet's life day with *free adoptions. It started Saturday and runs through Thursday. You can stop by and check out all dogs, cats, and...
WGAL
Lancaster Airport in national spotlight
LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster Airport has been put in the national spotlight. It's was featured in a recent issue of "Business View Magazine" and it's in for impressive upgrades. Many don't realize just how busy the Lancaster Airport is. It's the third busiest airport in the state, behind Philadelphia...
WGAL
Volunteer program set up to get young new firefighters
Volunteer fire companies in Pennsylvania have seen declining numbers of firefighters for decades. But state lawmakers are looking at a way to get more young people involved. It can take a lot of training to be a volunteer firefighter and for a lot of young people that can sometimes be an issue, but a proposed law aims to make that process a little easier for high schoolers.
WGAL
Harrisburg's last newsstand being sold
After more than three decades in business. The owners of transit news — the last remaining news stand in Harrisburg announced they're looking to sell. When most people think of a newsstand at an airport or train station they think People magazine, Michael Crichton, sodas, peanuts and phone chargers.
WGAL
Mesmerizing time lapse of sunrise in York, Pa.
YORK, Pa. — It was such a beautiful sunrise in York this morning, we couldn't help but put together this Zen time-lapse (watch the video above). The video condenses about 15 minutes of the most brilliant moments down to about 30 seconds. Enjoy!. Share your sunrise/sunset photos and videos.
WGAL
Rain/Snow Likely Sunday, Minor Accumulations Possible North & Northwest
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR MIFFLIN, JUNIATA, PERRY COUNTIES 2 PM TO 11 PM SUNDAY. Sunday starts with some filtered sunshine, but the clouds thicken after sunrise ahead of our next storm. Much of the Susquehanna Valley sees a snow/rain mix arriving from south to north before it switches...
WGAL
Winter Weather Advisory Sunday PM for Parts of the Susquehanna Valley
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Juniata, Mifflin, and Perry counties Sunday afternoon and Sunday night:. A storm system approaching from the southwest will bring precipitation to the area Sunday afternoon. While it will begin most places with a few flakes, areas along and to the south and east of I-81 should see it change quickly over to rain which will continue throughout the overnight. Areas farther to the north and west of I-81 will see the snow/mix last a bit longer, producing some potentially slippery travel in the evening hours. The showers will linger into Monday morning, possibly ending as some flurries, before more brisk conditions return for the start of the new work week.
