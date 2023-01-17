ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

WGAL

Route 15 now open following crash

STRABAN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — An early morning crash involving a pick-up truck and trailer affected traffic in Adams County. According to emergency dispatchers, the crash occurred just after 6 a.m. Sunday, along Route 15, in Straban Township, near mile marker 15.6. Dispatchers say the truck ran off the road.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department release warning about scam

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — TheNorthern Lancaster County Regional Police Department is warning residents about scammers posing as police. "The NLCRPD main phone number of 717-733-0965 has again been spoofed by scammers calling out of the Texas or southern state areas. Remember, if the NLCRPD is trying to reach you by phone the police officer will clearly identify themselves and be able to provide very specific reasons for the call. If you receive a scam call using our phone number, feel free to report it to us at the number above or you may call the county non-emergency dispatch center at 717-664-1180 to request to speak with an officer."
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

41-year-old man dies in York County crash

CONEWAGO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The coroner was called to a crash in York County Saturday afternoon. Emergency dispatchers say the single-vehicle crash occurred just before 2:30 p.m. in the 3400 block of Bull Road in Conewago Township. According to the coroner, reports say the vehicle was traveling north on...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Fire damages home in Lebanon County

A fire damaged a home Thursday evening in Lebanon County. The fire happened on the 100 block of Weidman Road in Heidelberg Township at 6:18 p.m. No injuries were reported in the fire, but there was significant damage to the first floor of the home. It's not yet clear what...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
WGAL

TV reporter gets thrown from mechanical bull

HARRISBURG, Pa. — WGAL reporter Josslyn Howard took a turn riding the mechanical bull at the Pennsylvania Farm Show - and hung on for as long as she could. Watch the video above to see how her ride ended.
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Harrisburg homeless encampment's last day

Time is up for homeless residents in Harrisburg to leave the area under the Mulberry Street bridge. One volunteer was there to help the last few homeless residents move. "I got a call today and the truck is always ready to pitch in,” volunteer, Terry Lemley said. Lemley used...
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Adoption event at Humane Pennsylvania

Humane Pennsylvania has a lot of pets up for adoption, and for a limited time fees are being waived. Humane Pennsylvania is celebrating national change a pet's life day with *free adoptions. It started Saturday and runs through Thursday. You can stop by and check out all dogs, cats, and...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Lancaster Airport in national spotlight

LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster Airport has been put in the national spotlight. It's was featured in a recent issue of "Business View Magazine" and it's in for impressive upgrades. Many don't realize just how busy the Lancaster Airport is. It's the third busiest airport in the state, behind Philadelphia...
LANCASTER, PA
WGAL

Volunteer program set up to get young new firefighters

Volunteer fire companies in Pennsylvania have seen declining numbers of firefighters for decades. But state lawmakers are looking at a way to get more young people involved. It can take a lot of training to be a volunteer firefighter and for a lot of young people that can sometimes be an issue, but a proposed law aims to make that process a little easier for high schoolers.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Harrisburg's last newsstand being sold

After more than three decades in business. The owners of transit news — the last remaining news stand in Harrisburg announced they're looking to sell. When most people think of a newsstand at an airport or train station they think People magazine, Michael Crichton, sodas, peanuts and phone chargers.
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Mesmerizing time lapse of sunrise in York, Pa.

YORK, Pa. — It was such a beautiful sunrise in York this morning, we couldn't help but put together this Zen time-lapse (watch the video above). The video condenses about 15 minutes of the most brilliant moments down to about 30 seconds. Enjoy!. Share your sunrise/sunset photos and videos.
YORK, PA
WGAL

Winter Weather Advisory Sunday PM for Parts of the Susquehanna Valley

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Juniata, Mifflin, and Perry counties Sunday afternoon and Sunday night:. A storm system approaching from the southwest will bring precipitation to the area Sunday afternoon. While it will begin most places with a few flakes, areas along and to the south and east of I-81 should see it change quickly over to rain which will continue throughout the overnight. Areas farther to the north and west of I-81 will see the snow/mix last a bit longer, producing some potentially slippery travel in the evening hours. The showers will linger into Monday morning, possibly ending as some flurries, before more brisk conditions return for the start of the new work week.
PERRY COUNTY, PA

