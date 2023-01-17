ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

News On 6

Police Investigate Deadly Shooting In NE Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City Police were called to the scene of a deadly shooting on the northeast side of the city early Friday morning. According to police, officers arrives on the scene near Northeast 32nd Street and North Lincoln Boulevard at around 2:20 a.m. Police say when officers arrived on scene, they...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Man Hospitalized After Overnight Stabbing, Police Investigate

An investigation is underway after Oklahoma City Police say a man stumbled into a metro fast food restaurant with stab wounds. According to police, a man stumbled into a Whataburger near Northwest 36th Street & North MacArthur Boulevard at around 11:15 on Thursday night claiming he had been stabbed twice in the stomach.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

1 Killed In NW OKC House Fire; Authorities Investigating

The Oklahoma City Fire Department has confirmed at least one person is dead after a fire that happened Friday morning in the western part of the metro. Authorities said they received a call about a fire around 5:15 a.m. on North Cedardale Drive near Northwest 10th Street. Fire crews put...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

1 Injured In Edmond Duplex Fire

One person was injured in a duplex fire Sunday afternoon in Edmond, according to the Edmond Fire Department. The fire was located at a home near South Bryant Avenue and East 33rd Street. Edmond firefighters said a woman was injured in the fire, treated on scene by EMSA and transported...
EDMOND, OK
News On 6

OHP Talks Resources Available During Missing Person Cases

Law enforcement agencies from around the state, including the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP), flooded into Cyril last week in search of Athena Brownfield. ﻿For more information on Athena's case, click here. News 9’s Feliz Romero spoke to OHP about what resources they have to assist in missing person cases....
CYRIL, OK
News On 6

Vehicle Crashes Into NW OKC Storm Drain

Authorities responded to the scene after a vehicle crashed Friday afternoon into a northwest Oklahoma City storm drain. The crash happened near Northwest 36th Street and North Meridian Avenue. Bob Mills SkyNews 9 was over the scene as crews worked to secure the vehicle before they got the driver out...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

OKC Firefighters Speak Out On Response To Storm Drain Crash

A person drove off the road in Oklahoma City and couldn’t get out Friday afternoon, and Oklahoma City firefighters had to bring a ladder truck to help. Sometimes it’s just not a person’s day. The driver of that SUV in northwest Oklahoma City had better days herself.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Fire Crews Respond To NE OKC House Fire

Fire crews responded to the scene of a house fire Friday evening in northeast Oklahoma City. The home is located near Northeast 63rd Street and North Kelley Avenue. Oklahoma City firefighters said the main part of the fire is out, and they worked to knock down hot spots.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Bond Denied For Man Accused Of Killing Athena Brownfield

Ivon Adams, the man accused of killing 4-year-old Athena Brownfield, appeared in front of Judge David Stephens in the Caddo County Courthouse Friday. For more information on Athena's case, click here. The state and defense attorney both signed off on a gag order regarding this case. The court also denied...
CADDO COUNTY, OK
News On 6

Oklahoma Schools React To Developments In Artificial Intelligence

Schools across Green Country are working to deal with the latest developments in artificial intelligence. Across the nation, there are concerns about students using AI technology to do their assignments for them. Just days before the spring semester started, professors at Oklahoma State University may have made changes to their...
OKLAHOMA STATE
News On 6

Williams, Robertson Rally Oklahoma Past Oklahoma St, 97-93

Madi Williams scored a season-high 26 points and Taylor Robertson scored 15 after halftime and No. 15 Oklahoma beat Oklahoma State 97-93 on Saturday. The Sooners rallied from a double-digit deficit for the second-straight Saturday to remain atop the Big 12 Conference. Oklahoma rallied to beat Kansas last week and have won 13 of 14.
NORMAN, OK

