News On 6
Viewer Video Catches Moment Police Arrest Suspect In Fire Truck Theft
A stolen Mustang fire truck followed by a police chase through the metro all ends at the Tower Theater on NW 23rd Street in Oklahoma City Friday night. One witness caught the whole aftermath on camera. Oscar Pallares had plans to meet up with his friends at the venue that...
Police Investigate Deadly Shooting In NE Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City Police were called to the scene of a deadly shooting on the northeast side of the city early Friday morning. According to police, officers arrives on the scene near Northeast 32nd Street and North Lincoln Boulevard at around 2:20 a.m. Police say when officers arrived on scene, they...
Man Hospitalized After Overnight Stabbing, Police Investigate
An investigation is underway after Oklahoma City Police say a man stumbled into a metro fast food restaurant with stab wounds. According to police, a man stumbled into a Whataburger near Northwest 36th Street & North MacArthur Boulevard at around 11:15 on Thursday night claiming he had been stabbed twice in the stomach.
1 Killed In NW OKC House Fire; Authorities Investigating
The Oklahoma City Fire Department has confirmed at least one person is dead after a fire that happened Friday morning in the western part of the metro. Authorities said they received a call about a fire around 5:15 a.m. on North Cedardale Drive near Northwest 10th Street. Fire crews put...
1 Injured In Edmond Duplex Fire
One person was injured in a duplex fire Sunday afternoon in Edmond, according to the Edmond Fire Department. The fire was located at a home near South Bryant Avenue and East 33rd Street. Edmond firefighters said a woman was injured in the fire, treated on scene by EMSA and transported...
'Keep An Eye On The People You Love': Brother Of Teen Suspect In SE OKC Standoff Speaks Out
The brother of a 17-year-old accused of barricading himself inside a home Thursday night during a standoff in Oklahoma City said he hopes to get the teen the help he needs. The teen's brother said the teen was irate and not acting like himself. News 9 is withholding the name of the brother to protect the identity of the juvenile.
OHP Talks Resources Available During Missing Person Cases
Law enforcement agencies from around the state, including the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP), flooded into Cyril last week in search of Athena Brownfield. For more information on Athena's case, click here. News 9’s Feliz Romero spoke to OHP about what resources they have to assist in missing person cases....
Vehicle Crashes Into NW OKC Storm Drain
Authorities responded to the scene after a vehicle crashed Friday afternoon into a northwest Oklahoma City storm drain. The crash happened near Northwest 36th Street and North Meridian Avenue. Bob Mills SkyNews 9 was over the scene as crews worked to secure the vehicle before they got the driver out...
OKC Firefighters Speak Out On Response To Storm Drain Crash
A person drove off the road in Oklahoma City and couldn’t get out Friday afternoon, and Oklahoma City firefighters had to bring a ladder truck to help. Sometimes it’s just not a person’s day. The driver of that SUV in northwest Oklahoma City had better days herself.
Fire Crews Respond To NE OKC House Fire
Fire crews responded to the scene of a house fire Friday evening in northeast Oklahoma City. The home is located near Northeast 63rd Street and North Kelley Avenue. Oklahoma City firefighters said the main part of the fire is out, and they worked to knock down hot spots.
Metro Nonprofit Says Athena Brownfield’s Case Is One Of Many Child Neglect Cases In State
A metro nonprofit is hoping to draw attention to the growing number of child abuse cases following the murder of a young Oklahoma girl. Her caretakers are charged in connection to her death. Both caregivers are now behind bars at the Caddo County Detention Center. A nonprofit organization said this...
Bond Denied For Man Accused Of Killing Athena Brownfield
Ivon Adams, the man accused of killing 4-year-old Athena Brownfield, appeared in front of Judge David Stephens in the Caddo County Courthouse Friday. For more information on Athena's case, click here. The state and defense attorney both signed off on a gag order regarding this case. The court also denied...
MLK Coalition Thanks OKC Police Officers For Response To Pursuit
This year’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade was one of the biggest ever, but at one point there was the potential for things to go really bad. As participants and spectators lined streets, most of them unaware of possible danger just blocks away. “Now we don’t know what...
Mural Stolen From City Hall Returned To Artist, Wins Local Competition
In late December, Oklahoma City police were searching for the person responsible for stealing a mural outside of City Hall. Police said they located the mural and returned it to the artist. The artist said her mural, Sacred Fire Woman, was part of the Arts Council's Fresh Paint: OKC NYE...
The Oklahoma Home and Garden Show Happening Sunday At OKC Fairgrounds
The Oklahoma Home and Garden Show is happening Sunday at the Oklahoma City Fairgrounds. More than 300 venders will be attending for people to browse. Tickets are $11 per person online. To purchase tickets, click here.
Oklahoma Schools React To Developments In Artificial Intelligence
Schools across Green Country are working to deal with the latest developments in artificial intelligence. Across the nation, there are concerns about students using AI technology to do their assignments for them. Just days before the spring semester started, professors at Oklahoma State University may have made changes to their...
Williams, Robertson Rally Oklahoma Past Oklahoma St, 97-93
Madi Williams scored a season-high 26 points and Taylor Robertson scored 15 after halftime and No. 15 Oklahoma beat Oklahoma State 97-93 on Saturday. The Sooners rallied from a double-digit deficit for the second-straight Saturday to remain atop the Big 12 Conference. Oklahoma rallied to beat Kansas last week and have won 13 of 14.
