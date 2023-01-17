ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Actor Jeremy Renner says he’s back home after snowplow accident

By Matt Adams
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 5 days ago

( WXIN ) — Actor Jeremy Renner says he’s back home after spending about two weeks in the hospital following a snowplow accident.

Renner, known for his role as Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and his Oscar-nominated turn in “The Hurt Locker,” was being treated in an intensive care unit after the New Year’s Day incident.

Renner tweeted Monday night that he’s back home, where he watched the season premiere for the second season of “Mayor of Kingstown,” a streaming show in which he has the lead role.

“Outside [of] my brain fog in recovery, I was very excited to watch episode 201 with my family at home,” Renner wrote in a tweet Monday night. He was replying to a post from the show’s Twitter account about the Season 2 premiere.

Earlier this month, Renner shared a selfie from his hospital bed showing injuries to the left side of his face. A representative for the actor said he suffered “blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries” after being run over by a snowcat, a large piece of machinery used to clear snow from roads and trails. The actor underwent surgery after the accident.

Renner had been using the machine to clear snow when he saw a car had gotten stuck near his home, according to the Washoe County Sheriff’s Department. Renner used the snowcat to tow the car, which was being driven by a family member. When he got out to check on the driver, the snowcat began to roll and ran over him.

He was airlifted to a hospital in Reno, Nevada, where he was listed in critical but stable condition.

Renner turned 52 on Jan. 7 and spent his birthday in the hospital. He faces a significant road to recovery but has been heartened by supportive comments from fans and fellow actors.

