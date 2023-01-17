Read full article on original website
Related
Dodgers: Max Muncy Thinks Rookie Slugger Will Be a Star in MLB
Many new roles need to be filled and Miguel Vargas may be next in line
Former AL manager lands job with Dodgers
It did not take long for one former MLB manager to land back on his feet after getting fired several months ago. Jack Harris of the LA Times reports Friday that the Los Angeles Dodgers have hired Chris Woodward to be a special assistant in their front office. Woodward had been the manager of the... The post Former AL manager lands job with Dodgers appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBC Sports
Tomase: Red Sox missed their window on dealing these two prospects
The Red Sox recently made two minor moves that may not have caused a ripple in the ocean that is baseball's offseason, but nonetheless offered an important lesson: Hoarding prospects can lead to missed opportunities. They designated for assignment two pitchers who once showed varying degrees of promise. First, they...
NBC Sports
Report: Red Sox considering these three players in free agency
Dare we call the Boston Red Sox' chief baseball officer a late bloomer?. Chaim Bloom frustratingly stood pat early in the MLB offseason, watching marquee free agents sign elsewhere despite letting Xander Bogaerts, Nathan Eovaldi and J.D. Martinez hit the open market. Yet Bloom appeared to awaken from his winter slumber this month by adding Adam Duvall, Raimel Tapia and Jorge Alfaro, and he might have more moves left in him.
NBC Sports
Sal Bando, former A's star and World Series champion, dead at 78
Sal Bando died in Wisconsin on Friday after a five-year battle with cancer. The Bando family released the news in a statement on Saturday morning:. "Captain Sal" played with the Athletics for 11 seasons, two in Kansas City and nine in Oakland, serving as a key leader during their World Series three-peat. He finished his career with five seasons for the Milwaukee Brewers.
NBC Sports
Teammates say Tom Brady indicated after Monday’s game that he won’t return to Tampa Bay
After the Buccaneers were bounced out of the playoffs on Monday night, Tom Brady said only that he would take it one day at a time in determining his future. But teammates think he’s done in Tampa Bay. NFL Media reports that “several” Buccaneers players felt after their interactions...
NBC Sports
Rob Gronkowski: Tom Brady will join team that “makes him the most excited to play”
Tom Brady‘s football future is currently cloudy with a chance of meatheads. Brady’s long-time teammate and friend, appearing Saturday night on Brady’s eventual future employer (Fox), offered this observation about Brady’s career moving forward. “Whatever opportunity makes him the most excited to play the game of...
NBC Sports
Eagles overreactions: Message to NFC was loud and clear
Playoff games are normally wrought with anxiety, close-fought contests that are one-score contests deep into the fourth quarter. At halftime on Saturday, the Eagles' lead in their divisional round matchup vs. the Giants was so big that I decided to unload my dishwasher. It was a start-to-finish lambasting of the...
NBC Sports
Divisional round Eagles grades by position after beating Giants
The Eagles advanced to the NFC Championship Game in dominant fashion against the Giants on Saturday night at the Linc. The final score was 38-7 — fittingly on the fifth year anniversary of the 2017 NFC Championship Game with the same score — but it wasn’t even that close.
NBC Sports
Chris Sale cautiously optimistic about health entering 2023 season
Chris Sale has been through enough over the last three years to not get too excited, but the Boston Red Sox ace is cautiously optimistic about his health heading into the 2023 season. Sale missed all of 2020 and most of 2021 after undergoing Tommy John surgery, then sat out...
NBC Sports
Purdy, Foerster marvel at Shanahan's offensive improv skills
Brock Purdy isn't the only 49er who can improvise on the fly: Coach Kyle Shanahan routinely does it and oftentimes, the improvisation yields successful results. On Thursday, 49ers offensive line and run game coordinator Chris Foerster was asked about San Francisco's offensive success and gave Shanahan credit for thinking outside of the box.
NBC Sports
Report: Purdy already has won 49ers' 2023 QB battle over Lance
Rookie Brock Purdy entered the 2022 NFL season as the 49ers' third-string quarterback, but less than six months later, he already appears to have the 2023 starting job wrapped up. The San Francisco Chronicle's Mike Silver reported Friday, citing two people with knowledge of the 49ers' thinking, that Purdy has...
NBC Sports
After huge playoff win, Sirianni fires back at Gannon's critics
Nick Sirianni might have his alarm set for Monday morning already. That’s when he’ll get to call in to the WIP Morning Show and fire back at longtime host Angelo Cataldi and anyone who has been quick to criticize defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon this season. “Man, what did...
NBC Sports
Eagles observations: One thing Eagles must do to beat Giants
A huge priority Saturday night, expectations of Jalen Hurts, an unforgettable play from a postseason game nearly 20 years ago and a franchise record that needs to be broken. Eagles-Giants is finally here. The Eagles are 5-0 at home in franchise history in the conference semifinal (or “divisional”) round, and they’ll try to make it 6-0 Saturday night at the Linc.
NBC Sports
A masterpiece of minimalist quarterbacking by Jalen Hurts
Jalen Hurts didn’t have to carry the team on his back. He didn’t have to throw for 300 yards or run for 100. He didn’t have to be Superman. He just had to be himself. And he did that flawlessly. In a masterpiece of minimalist quarterbacking, Hurts...
NBC Sports
Report: MRI confirms high ankle sprain for Patrick Mahomes
While X-rays were negative on Patrick Mahomes‘ ankle, the Chiefs quarterback underwent more tests on Sunday. The results were encouraging for Kansas City. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, an MRI confirmed Mahomes suffered a high ankle sprain and that Mahomes did not have any other significant damage. As...
NBC Sports
Vikings request interview with Brian Flores
Steelers linebackers coach Brian Flores’ name has come up in conjunction with a number of jobs since the end of the regular season and we can add Vikings defensive coordinator to the list. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Vikings have requested an interview with Flores as...
Comments / 3