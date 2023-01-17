Read full article on original website
What went so wrong for the Buffalo Bills? 5 reasons their season ended vs. the Bengals
Orchard Park, N.Y. — The Cincinnati Bengals declared themselves the kings of the AFC earlier this month. It’s hard to argue with that now. The Bengals came out determined to attack a Buffalo Bills defense Sunday afternoon at Orchard Park. The Bills couldn’t slow down Joe Burrow & Co. during a game-cut-short three weeks ago, and that trend continued Sunday. The Bengals won the game, 27-10.
Peyton Manning in the house for Bills-Bengals: His son shows allegiance with jersey choice
It’s fitting that Peyton Manning is in the house on the day that elite quarterbacks Josh Allen and Joe Burrow face-off in the NFL playoffs. Manning flew into Buffalo this weekend to bring his son, Marshall Peyton, to the AFC divisional round game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. Marshall Peyton was rocking a white Allen jersey on the sidelines with his dad on Sunday before the game.
A beating on the lines: Bengals embarrass no-show Bills in ugly game in Buffalo (Report card)
The Cincinnati Bengals referred to themselves as the big dogs in the AFC leading up to their matchup against the Buffalo Bills. They looked the part on Sunday afternoon. Cincinnati came out firing on all cylinders and were quickly up 14-0. Joe Burrow was finding all of his weapons in the passing game and Joe Mixon moved the ball with ease on the ground. Buffalo was able to hold Cincinnati to just one more score, a chip shot field goal, in the first half and went into the locker room down 17-7.
Watch: Stefon Diggs chirps at Josh Allen on sidelines of Bills’ blowout playoff loss to Bengals
Stefon Diggs let his frustration out on the sidelines late in the Buffalo Bills’ 27-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals with their season coming to an end. With just under seven minutes remaining in the game, CBS showed Diggs approaching Josh Allen on the sidelines. Diggs threw his hands up in the air as he said something to Allen. Allen did not look up during the interaction, but the frustration was apparent on Diggs.
Is Stefon Diggs mad at Josh Allen? Bills WR storms out of locker room after loss to Bengals
Orchard Park, N.Y. — Stefon Diggs looked like he was searching for answers on the sideline late in Sunday’s divisional-round playoff loss to the Cincinnati Bengals after the Buffalo Bills ended another drive without points. Bills quarterback Josh Allen and quarterbacks coach Joe Brady had their heads buried...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Bills will be without DT DaQuan Jones vs. Bengals (Inactives)
Highmark Stadium is going to be loud on Sunday afternoon when the Buffalo Bills host the Cincinnati Bengals in the divisional round of the playoffs. At stake? A trip to the AFC Championship Game against the Kansas City Chiefs, an opponent that the Bills and Bengals know all too well.
NFL Divisional Playoffs: Burrow, Bengals end Bills’ season, beat Buffalo 27-10
Orchard Park, N.Y. — Joe Burrow threw two touchdown passes, Cincinnati’s defense swarmed Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen on a snow-slicked field and the Bengals advanced to their second straight AFC championship game with a 27-10 win over the Bills on Sunday. Damar Hamlin’s inspirational presence while watching the...
Can the Bills fix turnover issues vs. Bengals in AFC divisional showdown? (Game preview + picks)
Orchard Park, N.Y. — When the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals were supposed to play in Week 17 earlier this month, there was so much on the line. The Bills were chasing the no. 1 seed and would capture it if they won their final two games. The Bengals and Bills, two of the AFC’s elite teams, had never played against each other with Joe Burrow and Josh Allen at quarterback. How would both defenses fare against the other team’s MVP-caliber passer?
What time is Bills vs. Bengals? TV channel, date, how to watch NFL Divisional Round
The Buffalo Bills face off with the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 22 (1/22/2023) at 3 p.m. ET at Highmark Field in Orchard Park for the NFL Playoffs Divisional Round. The game will air on CBS and can be streamed live on fuboTV (free trial), Paramount Plus (free trial) and other live TV services.
Before Bills’ Dean Marlowe’s improbable playoff moment, NFL survival meant believing
Orchard Park, N.Y. – Everything had gone wrong on the play. Dean Marlowe found himself out of position as Miami Dolphins quarterback Skylar Thompson faked a handoff and rolled out into wide-open space on the bootleg to his left. “I knew I messed up,” Marlowe said. “But I can...
Baldwinsville school superintendent to resign; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Jan. 23)
Disappointing end to Bills' season: Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is slow to get up after a sack by the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. The Bengals went into Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park and dominated the Bills, beating Buffalo 27-10. It's the second consecutive year the Bills' season has come to an end in the divisional round of the NFL Playoffs.
