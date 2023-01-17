ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Syracuse.com

What went so wrong for the Buffalo Bills? 5 reasons their season ended vs. the Bengals

Orchard Park, N.Y. — The Cincinnati Bengals declared themselves the kings of the AFC earlier this month. It’s hard to argue with that now. The Bengals came out determined to attack a Buffalo Bills defense Sunday afternoon at Orchard Park. The Bills couldn’t slow down Joe Burrow & Co. during a game-cut-short three weeks ago, and that trend continued Sunday. The Bengals won the game, 27-10.
CINCINNATI, OH
Syracuse.com

Peyton Manning in the house for Bills-Bengals: His son shows allegiance with jersey choice

It’s fitting that Peyton Manning is in the house on the day that elite quarterbacks Josh Allen and Joe Burrow face-off in the NFL playoffs. Manning flew into Buffalo this weekend to bring his son, Marshall Peyton, to the AFC divisional round game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. Marshall Peyton was rocking a white Allen jersey on the sidelines with his dad on Sunday before the game.
CINCINNATI, OH
Syracuse.com

A beating on the lines: Bengals embarrass no-show Bills in ugly game in Buffalo (Report card)

The Cincinnati Bengals referred to themselves as the big dogs in the AFC leading up to their matchup against the Buffalo Bills. They looked the part on Sunday afternoon. Cincinnati came out firing on all cylinders and were quickly up 14-0. Joe Burrow was finding all of his weapons in the passing game and Joe Mixon moved the ball with ease on the ground. Buffalo was able to hold Cincinnati to just one more score, a chip shot field goal, in the first half and went into the locker room down 17-7.
CINCINNATI, OH
Syracuse.com

Watch: Stefon Diggs chirps at Josh Allen on sidelines of Bills’ blowout playoff loss to Bengals

Stefon Diggs let his frustration out on the sidelines late in the Buffalo Bills’ 27-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals with their season coming to an end. With just under seven minutes remaining in the game, CBS showed Diggs approaching Josh Allen on the sidelines. Diggs threw his hands up in the air as he said something to Allen. Allen did not look up during the interaction, but the frustration was apparent on Diggs.
CINCINNATI, OH
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Can the Bills fix turnover issues vs. Bengals in AFC divisional showdown? (Game preview + picks)

Orchard Park, N.Y. — When the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals were supposed to play in Week 17 earlier this month, there was so much on the line. The Bills were chasing the no. 1 seed and would capture it if they won their final two games. The Bengals and Bills, two of the AFC’s elite teams, had never played against each other with Joe Burrow and Josh Allen at quarterback. How would both defenses fare against the other team’s MVP-caliber passer?
CINCINNATI, OH
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

CINCINNATI, OH
Syracuse.com

Baldwinsville school superintendent to resign; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Jan. 23)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 35; Low: 30. A messy commute possible this morning. 5-day forecast. Disappointing end to Bills’ season: Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is slow to get up after a sack by the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. The Bengals went into Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park and dominated the Bills, beating Buffalo 27-10. It’s the second consecutive year the Bills’ season has come to an end in the divisional round of the NFL Playoffs. (AP Photo)
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York.

 https://www.syracuse.com

