Attempted murder charge filed after man shot near federal courthouse in Philadelphia
Federal authorities say a man shot and wounded by a security officer outside the federal courthouse in Philadelphia was armed with two knives and has been charged with attempted murder and assault. The FBI said in a criminal complaint Wednesday that a private security officer contracted by the U.S. Marshals...
Delaware man charged in murder prosecutors say ignited Wilmington gang war
Jordan Ellerbe was gunned down in January 2015 as he sat on a porch listening to music in Wilmington’s Hilltop neighborhood. Gun fire would hit the same home a few days later, hurting three people mourning the 16-year-old’s death. The murder launched a gang war between two groups,...
FBI searched Biden home, found items marked classified
The FBI searched President Joe Biden’s home in Wilmington, Delaware, on Friday and located additional documents with classified markings and also took possession of some of his handwritten notes, the president’s lawyer said Saturday. The president voluntarily allowed the FBI into his home, but the lack of a...
9 Democratic Philadelphia mayoral candidates attend gun violence forum
This story originally appeared on 6abc. Nine out of 10 Philadelphia Democratic mayoral candidates attended a forum at St Joseph’s University about gun violence Thursday night. The forum was organized by Councilmembers Kenyatta Johnson and Curtis Jones. 6abc was the media partner and Christie Ileto served as a panelist...
Opinion | A robe in ruins: Why Judge Genece Brinkley is unfit to serve
In the American judicial system, judges tend to enjoy a high level of independence and low level of scrutiny. But last month, the supervising judges of the First Judicial District in Philadelphia made a highly unusual move: They stripped sitting Judge Genece Brinkley of all of her criminal cases and reassigned her to civil court.
Chester County Intermediate Unit settles case alleging abuse at Glen Mills Schools
Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. Hundreds of students who suffered abuse at a once celebrated boys reform school outside of Philadelphia will share a $3 million settlement, their lawyers said Wednesday.
New Philly police academy graduates won’t be enough to make up for attrition
The staffing shortage that plagued Philadelphia police in 2022 seems likely to continue this year despite multiple police academy graduations expected in 2023. Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said the city is working to bring recruits in and have them trained as soon as possible to bolster the Philadelphia Police Department.
Philadelphia’s Chinatown celebrates the ‘Year of the Rabbit’ amid rising Asian hate, ‘76 Place’ disagreements
Thousands welcomed the “Year of the Rabbit” this weekend during Lunar New Year celebrations in Philadelphia’s Chinatown. The streets were packed Sunday with families celebrating the occasion, with fireworks and dancing dragons to complete the scene that started at the corner of 10th and Spring St.. Volunteer...
‘People didn’t just bounce back’: Court records reveal troubling eviction trend for Philly renters
Philadelphia renters facing eviction are now deeper in debt than they were prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. And experts say the troubling shift doesn’t appear to be temporary. During the first three months of 2020, the median claim amount — typically how much a tenant owes their landlord in...
School District of Philadelphia sues city over new inspection law which could close some schools
The School District of Philadelphia filed a lawsuit Friday challenging a new city law that the school board said could prevent some buildings from opening in the fall. The law requires one-third of city schools to be inspected for safety issues — including asbestos, water quality, and lead paint — by Aug. 1. Another third must be inspected by 2024, and the last third by 2025.
Opinion: Florida-based real estate firm is the latest to unfairly extract wealth from Black homeowners in Philadelphia
Philadelphia boasts the highest rate of Black homeownership in the Commonwealth (47.9% vs 43.5%). Despite that reality, white rates of homeownership have always been much greater (57.3%), and the number of Black homeowners has steadily declined over the past 30 years. While this gap exists largely due to generations of historical redlining and systemic disinvestment, Black residents still face many barriers to homeownership and continued threats to keeping the homes they do own.
Feds launch COVID-19 telemedicine study and pilot program in Berks County
The COVID-19 pandemic has changed everything. What should we know about how you approach the world now? How has the pandemic changed your social life, your work life, your interactions with your neighbors? Get in touch here. The federal government, in partnership with a telemedicine provider, is launching a study...
Upper Darby pet-friendly shelter already at capacity, expanding services
A new, pet-friendly homeless shelter in Upper Darby is working to build community connections to offer more services at its facility. Breaking Bread Community has only been open a month, but it’s already maxed out its capacity of 17 beds. The shelter is unique, as it allows couples to...
Don’t throw away that broken item. A coalition of Philly volunteers will help you fix it
Sometimes, things break. But that shouldn’t necessarily mean an automatic trip to the trash can. Some things — as a Philly-based group seeks to teach residents — can be mended or fixed. A collective of about 175 volunteers, Philly Fixers Guild stands ready to help you and...
The City of Philadelphia has started to recruit summer lifeguards early
Philadelphia’s Parks and Recreation Department is seeking 400 people to join their lifeguard force to protect swimmers in their pools this year. Bill Salvatore, of the Department of Parks and Recreation, said the department could only train about 250 people to take care of the city’s pools last year, so they are recruiting early this year to train more people for the job.
Preview: The Story of Mercy-Douglass Hospital
On February 16, Movers & Makers premieres a special episode on the history of Philadelphia hospitals founded by the Black community. WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.
Philadelphia Housing Authority moves closer to starting construction at Westpark complex
After a three-year delay, the Philadelphia Housing Authority is moving forward with its plan to overhaul the Westpark Apartments, the agency’s only remaining high-rise complex in West Philadelphia. PHA’s Board of Commissioners unanimously approved the agency’s revamped proposal Thursday for the 12-acre complex near 46th and Market Streets, as...
Art that stares back: Life-size figures reflect cultural identities at the Clay Studio
George Rodriguez put his own face on an imagined Mexican antiquity. His clay sculpture, “Memoria Ancestral,” stands a little more than six feet tall — or roughly the same height as Rodriguez — inspired by a small shamanistic sculpture discovered in the Mesoamerican pyramids of Teotihuacan outside Mexico City.
What should be the focus for Philly’s next mayor? Voters weigh in
What questions do you have about the 2023 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know. This story is a part of the Every Voice, Every Vote series. With public safety a top concern for voters as Philadelphia prepares to elect new city leadership, WHYY’s...
Mike Stack announces intentions to run for mayor, says Philadelphia Democratic Party leader
What questions do you have about the 2023 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know. The race for mayor of Philadelphia is apparently expanding, again. Philadelphia Democratic Party head Bob Brady has confirmed former Lt. Governor Mike Stack made his intentions of joining the...
