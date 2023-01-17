ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

FBI searched Biden home, found items marked classified

The FBI searched President Joe Biden’s home in Wilmington, Delaware, on Friday and located additional documents with classified markings and also took possession of some of his handwritten notes, the president’s lawyer said Saturday. The president voluntarily allowed the FBI into his home, but the lack of a...
WILMINGTON, DE
School District of Philadelphia sues city over new inspection law which could close some schools

The School District of Philadelphia filed a lawsuit Friday challenging a new city law that the school board said could prevent some buildings from opening in the fall. The law requires one-third of city schools to be inspected for safety issues — including asbestos, water quality, and lead paint — by Aug. 1. Another third must be inspected by 2024, and the last third by 2025.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Opinion: Florida-based real estate firm is the latest to unfairly extract wealth from Black homeowners in Philadelphia

Philadelphia boasts the highest rate of Black homeownership in the Commonwealth (47.9% vs 43.5%). Despite that reality, white rates of homeownership have always been much greater (57.3%), and the number of Black homeowners has steadily declined over the past 30 years. While this gap exists largely due to generations of historical redlining and systemic disinvestment, Black residents still face many barriers to homeownership and continued threats to keeping the homes they do own.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The City of Philadelphia has started to recruit summer lifeguards early

Philadelphia’s Parks and Recreation Department is seeking 400 people to join their lifeguard force to protect swimmers in their pools this year. Bill Salvatore, of the Department of Parks and Recreation, said the department could only train about 250 people to take care of the city’s pools last year, so they are recruiting early this year to train more people for the job.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Preview: The Story of Mercy-Douglass Hospital

On February 16, Movers & Makers premieres a special episode on the history of Philadelphia hospitals founded by the Black community. WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
