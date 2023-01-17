Tallahassee woman killed in Seminole Co. shooting remembered as 'outgoing' and 'lovable'

Tallahassee woman Princess Tolliver was killed and five others were injured Monday in a shooting in Sanford, authorities say.

Tolliver, 31, and the others were shot in an incident involving two vehicles around 2:30 a.m. in the area of CR46A and Rinehart Road, less than 20 miles from downtown Orlando, according to the Seminole County Sheriff's Office.

All the victims were in the same transport van, SCSO said, adding that investigators are serving search warrants and following active leads.

A tweet by the sheriff's office said a vehicle believed to be involved has been recovered. A separate tweet mentioned an event at The Barn, a bar and venue in Sanford, and its possible connection with the shooting.

"We are aware of the event at The Barn Sunday night," read the statement. "Any connection between the shooting and the event is part of the investigation."

No arrests have been made in connection with the incident, according to SCSO. "The suspect is still outstanding," read a tweet SCSO. "The investigation is ongoing but this does not appear to be a random act."

A spokesperson for SCSO was not immediately available for further comment.

"She was a very outgoing young lady. A very sweet person. Lovable person," Tolliver's grandmother, Barbara Flynn-Tolliver, told WESH 2, a news station in Orlando , adding that she believes her granddaughter was in Central Florida visiting for the weekend.

"She was a very hard worker. She would do anything to help her other sisters. She had three other sisters. They were very, very close," Flynn-Tolliver told the outlet. "Never dreamed something like this would happen to one of my grandchildren."

Tolliver attended Leon High School and most recently worked at Florida State University.

She was hired in November of 2019 as a part-time security aid, according to FSU spokesperson Amy Farnum-Patronis. Three years later, she began working as a parking visitor attendant for the university.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

