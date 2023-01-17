ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
STCL Houston Receives National Recognition for Innovative Teaching of Negotiation Skills from Bloomberg Law School Innovation Program

Professor Debra Berman and the Frank Evans Center for Conflict Resolution (FECCR) at South Texas College of Law Houston received national recognition this week when the Bloomberg Law School Innovation Program honored the law school’s Inter-School Negotiation Practicum. The practicum, developed by Professor Berman, was a top-scoring submission in...
