ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entrepreneur

A Woman's Awful Experience Getting Refunded for a $19 Candle on Etsy Went Viral After the Store Kept Insulting Her

By Lindsay Dodgson
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tdrul_0kHfedee00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=496Kf1_0kHfedee00

Elisabeth Manente shared her customer service experience with an Etsy store on
TikTok. @elisabethmanente/TikTok

  • Elisabeth Manente shared her customer service experience with an Etsy store on TikTok.
  • She was met with contempt from the store's owner when she requested a refund.
  • The owner of the store, Cleaver and Blade, accused her of being drunk or high in a testy exchange.

This story originally appeared on Business Insider .

A woman's experience getting a refund from an Etsy store went viral after she shared a rude exchange on TikTok.

In the video, which racked up 2.3 million views , Elisabeth Manente is told to "have the day you deserve" by a store selling candles, which accuses her of shopping while drunk or high.

Manente, a model and actor with 11,000 followers, said she was ordering a Harry Styles candle from Cleaver And Blade — a pop art store that sells mugs, t-shirts, and posters of celebrities in ecclesiastical designs. The candle costs $19 .

She said she accidentally purchased the wrong one on January 9, realized her mistake the next morning, and requested a refund.

The interaction was hostile straight away with the store approving the refund, but complaining it cost them $5 to refund her. Manente apologized and said it was an accident, starting a testy exchange.

"I refunded you, and I highly doubt that you accidentally ordered, have the day you deserve," the store said.

Manente sarcastically thanked the store for their customer service and said she would "see them on TikTok," prompting a new wave of insulting messages.

"Last night while you were smoking your peace pipe, you ACCIDENTALLY went through our store and picked out a candle and purchased," a message reads. "You woke up this morning, sober, and decided ah, better not get that candle ... it was an ACCIDENT, so you asked for your money back."

"What part doesn't make sense to you?" the store continued after Manente answered back. "Would you like me to get my dancing shoes and create a TikTok for you to help you understand?"

Manente told Insider that she assumed the person writing to her was a teenager.

"I'm like, there's no way an adult is talking to me like this," she said. "The peace pipe part, where they insinuated I was under the influence, that's what kind of threw me off a little bit. That is just completely uncalled for."

Manente posted her TikTok on January 11. Later, the store's owner Vladimir Costa posted a response captioned "the melodrama of St. Elizabeth, the beholder of Karen tears."

In it, he accused blamed Manente for a backlash against the store. He also said he would start donating $5 of each sale to a local woman's shelter in New Orleans. That post has since been deleted.

"You said you couldn't afford the $5 refund, and now you're going donate $5 to a woman's shelter?" Manente said. "That didn't sit right with people or me, because I'm like, well, I'm a woman, women end up in these shelters because of verbally abusive men."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wa1VW_0kHfedee00

The offending Harry Styles candle. CleaverandBlade/Etsy

In a long written statement to Insider, Costa concede that his response to Manente was "piquant and sarcastic," but also accused her of "social media weaponization."

"Yelp, TripAdvisor, Google, Twitter, FB, and now TikTok are being used as weapons by consumers to get whatever they feel they are entitled to," he said. "Small businesses walk on eggs losing control of their profit line with fear that they do not end up with bad reviews."

Costa said he still did not believe the purchase was an accident.

"We are not a large business like Amazon and Wal-Mart," he said. "We really believe that people like Elisabeth need to know that we do not operate in the same margins or with the immense large budgets they do."

Costa also sent Insider screenshots of some threatening messages he had received from other people, including one that said "kill yourself."

Manente said she didn't post the video to get any kind of response, but to stop other people being treated the same way.

Comments / 1

Related
Simplemost

Put Vaseline Under Your Eyes To Get In On This Inexpensive Beauty Hack

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Petroleum jelly-based Vaseline is a cost-effective way to lock moisture into the skin. It’s...
Tyla

Women are only just finding out why underwear has a bow on the front

It's something we've never thought about before, but now we come to think about it, so much of women's underwear has a little bow on the front, right?. Well, apparently, there's a couple of reasons why. Taking to Reddit, one person opened the debate to try and get to the...
Upworthy

Clever woman figured out how to get the name and address of the person who stole her credit card

There was a massive jump in credit card fraud in America in 2021 due to the pandemic. According to CNET, fraud involving credit cards jumped 69% from 2020 to 2021, affecting 13 million Americans and costing $9 billion. In a world where online transactions are part of everyday life, it’s hard to completely protect your information. But, by staying vigilant and monitoring your accounts you can report fraud before it gets out of hand. A TikTok user by the name of Lauren (@absolutelylauren) from San Diego, California, got a notification that there was a $135 charge on her card at Olaplex’s online store that she hadn’t made. Olaplex sells products that repair excessively damaged hair. Before reporting the charge to her credit card company she asked her family members if they used her card by mistake. “I don’t wanna shut my card down if it’s just my mom ordering some shampoo,” Lauren said in the video. “Definitely not my two younger brothers, they’ve got good hair but they don’t color it.”
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Verge

How to use your phone to find hidden cameras

To quote a worn — but occasionally true — saying from Joseph Heller’s novel Catch-22, “Just because you’re paranoid doesn’t mean they aren’t after you.” The popularity of Airbnb and other informal rentals has coincided with the increased production of cheaper hidden cameras, making it increasingly likely that your stay could be viewed by the person who rented the place out to you.
AOL Corp

Amazon's Secret Warehouse Outlet Is Filled With Tons of New Year Deals

"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below." THESE DAYS it's hard to ignore the ease and efficiency Amazon brings us in our everyday day lives. Ordering from the world’s largest online retailer has become second nature for everything from groceries to electronics to clothes to patio furniture. It’s also no surprise Amazon is an excellent place to upgrade your home gym equipment in 2023. But, what if we told you there was a way to save even more? The not-so-secret location for some of the wildest Amazon deals is at Amazon Warehouse, and once you learn how to navigate this section you'll find it’s a game-changer for saving money. Here’s the breakdown.
The Veracity Report

FedEx Driver Recorded Gassing on Porch - Video Blows Up the Internet

The video catches a FedEx driver loudly passing gas after petting a customer's cat. The Tik Tok video took no time to become a viral internet sensation. In a viral video clip, captured by a resident’s Ring doorbell camera, a FedEx delivery driver was captured bending over to pet the resident’s porch-dwelling cat and then passing a tremendously loud fart.
New York Post

I took my kids shopping, security asked me ‘where are your parents?’

When Shakira went to pick up her grocery delivery – the very last thing she expected was to have security called on her. And no, not because she was being accused of shoplifting or anything sinister – brace yourself because it’s pretty hilarious… Just before Christmas, the young mum threw her toddler, niece and nephew in the car and drove to Walmart when all the festive fun kicked off. “So I’m with the kids,” the 23-year-old, who was rocking a festive onesie for the outing, began to explain on TikTok. “We were doing a Walmart pickup and they called security on me. “They were like ‘Excuse me, where are your parents?’” 23-year-old mom mistaken for...
CBS News

Best deals at Walmart this week

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. There are a ton of great deals to shop at Walmart today. You can score a new TV or new...
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

85K+
Followers
24K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy