Read full article on original website
Related
livability.com
Why I Built My Business in Owatonna, Minnesota
Three company leaders share why they chose to live and build their businesses in Owatonna. Entrepreneurs need a certain amount of pluck to go into business for themselves, but the environment they choose is just as important. Does the location offer a supportive infrastructure for start-ups, a good pool of local talent and a network of other entrepreneurs?
kymnradio.net
Updated School Closings and for 1-19: Northfield, Cannon Falls, Faribault, Kenyon Wanamingo, Owatonna, Randolph, Tri-City United Public Schools are all closed today
Some 4-5″ inches of snow fell overnight over South-Central Minnesota last night, and more is expected into the late. morning hours. The snow has caused many area schools to either delay the start of the school day or cancel school altogether. Northfield Public Schools are closed, and the students...
valleynewslive.com
Minnesota-based free, prepared meal program expands
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A Minnesota-based program that aims to give well-balanced home-cooked meals to families in need is expanding and changing its name. The Minnesota Central Kitchen, a hunger-relief program started by Twin Cities-based food bank Second Harvest Heartland is changing its name to Kitchen Coalition. It partners with Channel One Regional Food Bank in Rochester.
Weather-Related Closings and Announcements for Thursday, January 19th, 2023
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Rochester and most of southern Minnesota until 3:00 PM on Thursday. You can see the hourly forecast and an interactive radar here and real-time road conditions are always available on our free app. Travel will be difficult this morning across the entire region.
Storm Update- Rochester Area Overnight Snow Totals
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester and surrounding communities in southeast Minnesota remain under a Winter Storm Warning until 3 p.m. Thursday. The warning took effect at 9 p.m. Wednesday. Rochester was predicted to receive 5-8 inches of snow with pockets in Fillmore and Winona Counties told to expect between 6 and 9 inches of new snow.
earnthenecklace.com
What Happened to Caitlyn Lorr, Mankato’s KEYC-TV Meteorologist?
Meteorologist Caitlyn Lorr has been MIA on KEYC-TV for the last few days. This left the residents of Mankato, Minnesota to wonder what happened to Caitlyn Lorr and where she is. Fortunately, the meteorologist recently provided an update on her health via social media. Here’s what Caitlyn Lorr said about her absence from KEYC News Now.
KAAL-TV
A look at snow totals
Snow totals largely came back in the 5-9″ range across our area. But there were some in Cerro Gordo County and around that did pop up towards as much as 11″. North Iowa took the cake this time. The Minnesota side of the border had respectable marks too. Here’s a look at totals.
KIMT
Our latest winter storm brought several inches of snowfall to Minnesota and Iowa.
The snow is finally winding down across the area this afternoon, but a few scattered snow showers remain. Many of us picked up some decent snowfall with 10" reported in Mason City and 7" in Rochester. Most of us saw between 5-8" as forecast, with a few picking up around that 10" mark. Thankfully all of that snow is over with and we'll see generally cloudy skies tonight and into Friday with temperatures holding steady in the lower to middle 20s. A little sunshine is possible over the weekend with highs in the 20s, but cloudy skies will be commonplace through the extended forecast. Colder temperatures are looming for late next week as highs dip back into the teens by Thursday.
Minnesota Man Just Won Huge Jackpot at Iowa Casino
There's nothing like a little luck when you're at the casino, as one Minnesota man just found out when he won big out down in Iowa recently. It was just about two years ago when we heard the news that Minnesota was home to a REALLY big (life-changing, you might say) winner at Treasure Island Resort and Casino. The winner, who (understandably) wanted to remain anonymous hit it big on a progressive jackpot worth over a million dollars! (And she's not the only one-- click HERE to see other big winners at TI.)
Slick Conditions Likely Contributed to Injury Crash on I-90
Albert Lea, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two women were injured in a crash this morning along a slippery section of I-90 in southeastern Minnesota. The State Patrol says 32-year-old Elizabeth Adams of Osage Iowa was driving a minivan west on the freeway in Freeborn County about 10 miles west of Austin around 8:30 AM when the crash occurred. The report on the incident says the minivan went into the ditch and rolled.
Forecast Updated for Major Winter Storm Targeting SE Minnesota
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The National Weather Service has updated its forecast for the major winter storm set to arrive in southeast Minnesota Wednesday evening. The snowfall is expected to start Wednesday night and leave the area Thursday afternoon. Officials say the storm could make travel dangerous overnight and difficult during Thursday's morning commute.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Minnesota
If you live in Minnesota and you like eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Minnesota that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
KEYC
Heavy snow develops tonight with our latest winter storm
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Winter Weather Advisory and Winter Storm Warning are in place across Southern Minnesota and Northern Iowa Tonight until Thursday for bands of moderate to heavy snow. Snowfall will have impacts on travel tonight and into Thursday morning. The heaviest snowfall will be between 9 PM and 3 AM at which time snowfall rates can be as high as 1″/hour. Snowfall totals will range between 1-8″ across our viewing area. 1-4″ are expected north-northwest along a line stretching from Jackson, Mankato, to Lakeville. Higher amounts of 5-8″ are expected south-southeast of this line. That same line correlates to where the winter weather advisory and winter storm warning meet. Areas along the line can expect between 4-6″, which includes the Mankato area.
KAAL-TV
Paralyzed Rochester man returns home after diving accident
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man is preparing to return home nearly six months after a devastating diving accident. In August, Nathan Keller dove off of a dock and broke his neck. It left the 42-year-old a quadriplegic, paralyzed from the chest down. “I think I’m doing pretty...
Minnesota surgeons divided on latest trend in cosmetic surgery
BURNSVILLE, Minn. — Corinne Carrasco said she has been self-conscious of her "round" cheeks her entire life. The 31-year-old makes YouTube videos for her 18,000 subscribers from her home in Plymouth. She said it's been her biggest insecurity. "I always struggled with my chubby cheeks," Carrasco said. "No matter...
This Minnesota Company Is Being Featured On The History Channel’s ‘Dirty Old Cars’
Who doesn't love going to a classic car show? With so many car lovers around the world, it only makes sense that the history channel would want to get in on a great classic car show concept. Do you or someone you know have a classic car covered up in...
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Cannon Falls Police, Goodhue County Sheriff reports
This week's Cannon Falls Police Department and Goodhue County Sheriff's Office reports:. On Tuesday, Jan. 10, a gas pump button was stolen from the 1100 block of Fourth Street South. Property damage. A vehicle fuel tank on the 31000 block of 64th Avenue was reported damaged on Friday, Jan. 13.
KEYC
Owner of Plaza Garibaldi; La Terraza charged with 29 tax-related felonies
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The owner of multiple restaurants in southern Minnesota has been charged with 29 tax-related felonies. The Minnesota Department of Revenue says Juan Manuel Ocampo-Bunola of New Ulm is accused of fraudulently filing both sales and individual income tax returns. Ocampo-Bunola is the CEO of Las...
mprnews.org
Future of Us: After the pandemic took worship online, a Rochester church takes stock
This story is part of a series called “Future of Us,” exploring how a pandemic, a murder and a city on fire have changed us and our path forward. As the pandemic tested Mayo Clinic staff in Rochester, Minn., so too did it test the 163-year-old church next door. Like many houses of worship, Calvary Episcopal Church had to learn to make do online.
MN Restaurant Closes – Did You Know That Some of These Still Existed?
Again, we hear of more restaurants closing. I hate hearing about these types of closing. Is it the economy? Is it worker shortage? Is it the high lease prices? Is it the high price of food? Is it the fact that many people are choosing to order food for delivery online or shop online?
Comments / 0