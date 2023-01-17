Read full article on original website
WLOS.com
Nonprofit's new 'preschool on wheels' offers sensory play, learning for kids under 5
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Children and Family Resource Center recently rolled out its “Glo Mobile” -- GLO stands for Grow, Learn, Outreach. Staff describe it as a preschool on wheels. It’s a 30-foot camper that was gutted and transformed into a fun, interactive classroom on...
WLOS.com
Thanks to Teachers: April Nelson
BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — Rosalind Robinson has had a total of three children in April Nelson's 7th-grade classroom now. She nominated April because she is innovative and has "the most welcoming classroom she has ever known." April Nelson has been teaching 7th graders at Brevard Middle School for eleven...
WLOS.com
UNCA's Student Health Ambassador program gets $173,845 in grant funds
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A program designed to support the health of students and faculty at UNC Asheville is getting a financial boost. The Dogwood Health Trust has awarded almost $174,000 to the Student Health Ambassador program. At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, student health ambassadors on campus...
Mountain Xpress
Letter: Where is help for people with disabilities?
I’m trying to get the story out there to help sick people. Asheville is spending $73,000 on a study to help homeless people instead of spending the money to help people. They want to sue HCA instead of the feds. The feds haven’t been enforcing the antitrust laws. That’s why we have one power company and one hospital. They waste money instead of building sidewalks on every state and city road.
WLOS.com
Ingles presents check for $27,000 to MANNA Foodbank from Giving Tree event
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A big donation made Friday, Jan. 20 will make sure thousands of people in the mountains don't go hungry. Ingles presented a check for more than $27,000 to Manna FoodBank Friday morning as part of the Ingles Giving Tree event in November 2022 with which News 13 partnered with Ingles.
WLOS.com
Smoky Mountain Pregnancy Care Center opens new location in Sylva
SYLVA, N.C. (WLOS) — Smoky Mountain Pregnancy Care Center's new location is officially open, and a celebration was had on Thursday, Jan. 19 in Sylva. The Jackson County Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors held a grand re-opening ribbon-cutting ceremony for their chamber members at the new pregnancy center, which is located at 1165 West Main Street in Sylva. The center is situated in between Sylva and Dillsboro.
WLOS.com
'This has been a godsend:' Food Connection surpasses half-million meals delivered to needy
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Food Connection is celebrating a milestone in its battle against food insecurity. The nonprofit has surpassed delivering half-a-million meals to community members in need. “More families are in need of assistance,” Marisha Macmorran, executive director of Food Connection, told News 13 Saturday, Jan. 21. “We...
WLOS.com
Pet Pals: Harley
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Meet Harley! He's a 4-year-old American bulldog mix up for adoption through Rusty's Legacy Animal Rescue based in Marion. Harley is not only a handsome boy, but he's a wonderful dog who is great with other dogs. He's house-trained and crate-trained, too! He really would...
WLOS.com
Report of possible firearm: Juveniles with Airsoft pistol released to parents
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Two juveniles were released to their parents Friday afternoon after officers responded to a report of two males waiving a firearm while walking near Hendersonville High School. City of Hendersonville officials said the call came in about 3:15 p.m., and the first officer on scene...
WLOS.com
ACLU of NC backs 16 defendants in Aston Park felony littering case banned from city parks
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The ACLU of North Carolina has come to the defense of 16 Asheville defendants who’ve been banned from city parks and charged with felony littering. The repercussions came as a result of a demonstration in support of area homeless during Christmas week 2021. During...
WLOS.com
Sylva leaders decide to put public bathrooms on Mill Street
SYLVA, N.C. (WLOS) — Public restrooms in downtown Sylva are a step closer to becoming reality. After a lengthy debate, the town board has decided to have the bathrooms built on Mill Street at the site of Sylva's old railroad depot, just a block from Main Street. Blue Ridge Southern Railroad owns the property and wants complete plans from the town before signing off on a long-term lease.
Spartanburg Co. beginning welfare calls program
Living alone and away from family can be worrisome for many people.
WLOS.com
Lake James State Park unveils more than 40 ice sculptures at park's ice festival
NEBO, N.C. (WLOS) — More than 40 ice sculptures are now on display at Lake James State Park. The sculptures were unveiled Saturday night, Jan. 21, to a sold-out crowd in Nebo. Sculptor Aaron Costic was the artist who created each display, with each one lighting up to a...
FOX Carolina
NC farmer wins big in lottery after almost not buying ticket
HENDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - North Carolina Education Lottery officials announced that a Henderson County man recently won $100,000 from a scratch-off he bought in Hendersonville. The 43-year-old farmer bought the Millionaire Maker ticket from the Dana Food Center on Dana Road in Hendersonville. “I was about to walk...
iheart.com
AVL Murder Suspect Caught, 1 Dead After Lake Crash, PPP Funds Available
Asheville Police Investigate First Homicide Of 2023. (Asheville, NC) -- A suspect is behind bars in connection to Asheville's first homicide of the year. Officers arrested the suspect yesterday for allegedly shooting MacKenzie Strickland to death on Southern Street late Wednesday night. The victim's girlfriend told WLOS-TV that Strickland and the suspect first met in prison. The shooting allegedly stemmed from an argument over a tattoo.
FOX Carolina
Deputies find missing 11-year-old in NC
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office have found a missing 11-year-old from Candler. According to deputies, the 11-year-old was seen wearing a peach-color puffer jacket, white shirt and blue jeans.
thelaurelofasheville.com
Digital Heritage: Cherokee Frybread
Frybread, a fried dough similar to funnel cake, is a cultural dish for Tribal Nations across Indian Country, including the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) tucked away in the ancient mountains of Western North Carolina. Though a staple of tribal communities today, frybread originated from a troubling history. In...
eastcoasttraveller.com
7 Must-Try Restaurants in Asheville, North Carolina
Jettie Rae's Oyster House in Asheville is a locally owned and operated restaurant that offers a variety of oysters. The owners were inspired by a shared seafood heritage from New Orleans to Maine. They created a menu that included half a dozen varieties of oysters plus a host of other dishes. Guests can also order cold beer and cocktails. Oysters are available from a seafood tower or in individual servings. You can also enjoy fresh juice and brownies. Aside from oysters, the restaurant also serves mussels and shrimp po'boys. In addition to the standard fare, the menu also includes daily specials.
WLOS.com
50th anniversary of now-overturned Roe v. Wade draws both sides of aisle in Hendersonville
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Progressive Alliance of Henderson County held a "Bigger Than Roe" Rally in downtown Hendersonville on Sunday, 50 years after the Supreme Court at the time ruled that the U.S. Constitution granted a woman the right to have an abortion. Before the ruling could reach...
qcnews.com
Saturday Outlook: Winter Weather Advisory in Caldwell, Burke counties
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Today is still the better half of the weekend. High pressure remains in control. Expect a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will be cooler and closer to average with highs in the middle 50s. Rain returns tonight, but for some it could...
