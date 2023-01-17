ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson County, NC

WLOS.com

Thanks to Teachers: April Nelson

BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — Rosalind Robinson has had a total of three children in April Nelson's 7th-grade classroom now. She nominated April because she is innovative and has "the most welcoming classroom she has ever known." April Nelson has been teaching 7th graders at Brevard Middle School for eleven...
BREVARD, NC
WLOS.com

UNCA's Student Health Ambassador program gets $173,845 in grant funds

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A program designed to support the health of students and faculty at UNC Asheville is getting a financial boost. The Dogwood Health Trust has awarded almost $174,000 to the Student Health Ambassador program. At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, student health ambassadors on campus...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Letter: Where is help for people with disabilities?

I’m trying to get the story out there to help sick people. Asheville is spending $73,000 on a study to help homeless people instead of spending the money to help people. They want to sue HCA instead of the feds. The feds haven’t been enforcing the antitrust laws. That’s why we have one power company and one hospital. They waste money instead of building sidewalks on every state and city road.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Smoky Mountain Pregnancy Care Center opens new location in Sylva

SYLVA, N.C. (WLOS) — Smoky Mountain Pregnancy Care Center's new location is officially open, and a celebration was had on Thursday, Jan. 19 in Sylva. The Jackson County Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors held a grand re-opening ribbon-cutting ceremony for their chamber members at the new pregnancy center, which is located at 1165 West Main Street in Sylva. The center is situated in between Sylva and Dillsboro.
SYLVA, NC
WLOS.com

Pet Pals: Harley

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Meet Harley! He's a 4-year-old American bulldog mix up for adoption through Rusty's Legacy Animal Rescue based in Marion. Harley is not only a handsome boy, but he's a wonderful dog who is great with other dogs. He's house-trained and crate-trained, too! He really would...
MARION, NC
WLOS.com

Sylva leaders decide to put public bathrooms on Mill Street

SYLVA, N.C. (WLOS) — Public restrooms in downtown Sylva are a step closer to becoming reality. After a lengthy debate, the town board has decided to have the bathrooms built on Mill Street at the site of Sylva's old railroad depot, just a block from Main Street. Blue Ridge Southern Railroad owns the property and wants complete plans from the town before signing off on a long-term lease.
SYLVA, NC
FOX Carolina

NC farmer wins big in lottery after almost not buying ticket

HENDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - North Carolina Education Lottery officials announced that a Henderson County man recently won $100,000 from a scratch-off he bought in Hendersonville. The 43-year-old farmer bought the Millionaire Maker ticket from the Dana Food Center on Dana Road in Hendersonville. “I was about to walk...
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
iheart.com

AVL Murder Suspect Caught, 1 Dead After Lake Crash, PPP Funds Available

Asheville Police Investigate First Homicide Of 2023. (Asheville, NC) -- A suspect is behind bars in connection to Asheville's first homicide of the year. Officers arrested the suspect yesterday for allegedly shooting MacKenzie Strickland to death on Southern Street late Wednesday night. The victim's girlfriend told WLOS-TV that Strickland and the suspect first met in prison. The shooting allegedly stemmed from an argument over a tattoo.
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Deputies find missing 11-year-old in NC

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office have found a missing 11-year-old from Candler. According to deputies, the 11-year-old was seen wearing a peach-color puffer jacket, white shirt and blue jeans.
CANDLER, NC
thelaurelofasheville.com

Digital Heritage: Cherokee Frybread

Frybread, a fried dough similar to funnel cake, is a cultural dish for Tribal Nations across Indian Country, including the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) tucked away in the ancient mountains of Western North Carolina. Though a staple of tribal communities today, frybread originated from a troubling history. In...
CULLOWHEE, NC
eastcoasttraveller.com

7 Must-Try Restaurants in Asheville, North Carolina

Jettie Rae's Oyster House in Asheville is a locally owned and operated restaurant that offers a variety of oysters. The owners were inspired by a shared seafood heritage from New Orleans to Maine. They created a menu that included half a dozen varieties of oysters plus a host of other dishes. Guests can also order cold beer and cocktails. Oysters are available from a seafood tower or in individual servings. You can also enjoy fresh juice and brownies. Aside from oysters, the restaurant also serves mussels and shrimp po'boys. In addition to the standard fare, the menu also includes daily specials.
ASHEVILLE, NC

