South Portland, ME

103.7 WCYY

Is This Really Maine’s Most Expensive Restaurant?

Maine has put itself on the map for being a culinary destination with its unique, local, and fresh cuisine but especially so here in Portland. When walking around the cobblestone streets of the Old Port, you are always within reach of a renowned restaurant with top-rated reviews and special menus.
PORTLAND, ME
103.7 WCYY

Cowbell Restaurant Set to Open at Rock Row in Westbrook, Maine, This February

If you've visited the Rock Row development in Westbrook over the past few months, you've undoubtedly seen a sign that promised Cowbell burger bar would be "coming soon". In fact, the "coming soon" sign had been up for so long that residents were beginning to lose hope that the business would actually open. After a handful of delays, Cowbell will open, and plans to have their grand opening celebration in February.
WESTBROOK, ME
homestyling.guru

Portland, Maine, Customer Plans to Use CliqStudios Again

PORTLAND, ME
WMTW

Citywide parking ban declared for Portland Friday night

PORTLAND, Maine — The city of Portland has declared a citywide parking ban beginning Friday night at 10 p.m. The ban follows the city asking residents to park off the street voluntarily on Thursday before snow began to fall. According to the city, the voluntary off-street parking was an...
PORTLAND, ME
94.9 HOM

Sweet, Loving Dog in a Shelter for Over 15 Months Looking for Maine Forever Home

People in Maine undeniably love their dogs and cats. There are several Facebook pages dedicated to reuniting lost pets with their hopeful owners. Shelters throughout the state have long been a beacon of hope for animals to find that forever home they so desperately want. People in Maine also love a good redemption story and there will hopefully be a combination of the two when it comes to a sweet, mellow pup named Gypsy.
MAINE STATE
Q97.9

These 2 Maine Places Were Named the Best to Visit in New England for 2023

As the winter blues set in for many, planning our the places they'll travel to in any given year can brighten the mood. Maine is no stranger to tourism with many of the state's coastal towns thriving and maintaining off of tourism dollars year after year. With so many wonderful towns and cities to visit throughout New England, it can be tough to narrow down your choices. According to TravelAwaits, they've already done that for, naming the two places in Maine that are the best to visit in 2023.
MAINE STATE
Q97.9

Iconic Taste of Maine Restaurant in Woolwich, Maine, is for Sale

There's only a handful of restaurants in Maine that have become landmarks because of where they're located and what they serve up. One of those iconic restaurants is the Taste of Maine restaurant in Woolwich, which has been a staple of Sagadahoc county and a landmark along a busy stretch of Route 1. Now, one of the most recognizable restaurants in Maine is up for sale.
WOOLWICH, ME
mainebiz.biz

Two Maine towns make Tripadvisor list of 15 'trending' US destinations

Camden, a seaport town on the midcoast, and the York County town of Ogunquit have both made Tripadvisor's list of 15 "trending" destinations in the United States "on the up and up." Tripadvisor Inc. is a Needham, Mass.-based online travel company that operates a website and mobile app with user-generated...
CAMDEN, ME
102.9 WBLM

New Maine Mall Store Rack Attack to Open in South Portland for 2023

Openings and closings for the Maine Mall are nothing new, as trends in retail are always in flux. Right before the busy holiday season, the Maine Mall saw several new stores open, with most of them not just "seasonal" offerings. Despite the holidays being over, another new store is set to open inside the Maine Mall that will interest many, especially if you love the outdoors.
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
WMTW

Brunswick barbershop gains national attention for acts of kindness

BRUNSWICK, Maine — A barbershop in Brunswick is gaining national attention for its acts of kindness toward its customers. "A Little Off The Top" was featured on ABC World News Tonight this week in its America Strong segment after it placed a sign outside its door last year stating that it would not turn anybody away regardless of their ability to pay.
BRUNSWICK, ME
wabi.tv

Dozens of animals are getting a second chance of life in Maine

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Dozens of animals are getting a second chance of life here in Maine. ”Recently, we got a call from the Bissell pet foundation and our transport coordinator made a plan with them and they end up bringing 80 pets to Maine from Louisiana,” said Hunsicker.
MAINE STATE
Q97.9

End of an Era With the Last Two Sears Stores in Maine Closing

The Farmington and Caribou Hometown Sears, are closing their doors. These were the only Sears left in Maine. And yes, everything must go! The Bangor Daily News reported that the liquidation has started and they are boldly advertising it on their website. These two stores are among the 115 Sears...
FARMINGTON, ME
