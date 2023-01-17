Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
No Snow, No Fun: How Lack of Snow is Impacting Outdoor Activities in MaineRachel PerkinsMaine State
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Looking for a haunted good time?Michelle NorthropPortland, ME
Suspect accused in Times Square knife attack on NYEMalek SherifWells, ME
This Maine Diner Got National Recognition and Was Named the ‘Best’
You wake up in the morning, your belly is grumbling, and you’re in need of a nice cup of Joe. Odds are, the thought of a warm, cozy, and classic diner is what tickles your fancy. If you live in Maine, where would you go?. Maine has countless breakfast...
Is This Really Maine’s Most Expensive Restaurant?
Maine has put itself on the map for being a culinary destination with its unique, local, and fresh cuisine but especially so here in Portland. When walking around the cobblestone streets of the Old Port, you are always within reach of a renowned restaurant with top-rated reviews and special menus.
Cowbell Restaurant Set to Open at Rock Row in Westbrook, Maine, This February
If you've visited the Rock Row development in Westbrook over the past few months, you've undoubtedly seen a sign that promised Cowbell burger bar would be "coming soon". In fact, the "coming soon" sign had been up for so long that residents were beginning to lose hope that the business would actually open. After a handful of delays, Cowbell will open, and plans to have their grand opening celebration in February.
2 Pizza Places Named Best in the Entire U.S. Are Both in Portland, Maine
We've already got a lot going for us but this just levelled our state up. Pizza is an iconic food staple that has been practiced to perfection and served for decades. The world is full of different ways to make a pie and in my opinion, they're all delicious, but Maine has stood out in the Pizza world.
Portland, Maine, Customer Plans to Use CliqStudios Again
#html-body [data-pb-style=NWFBFWT]{justify-content:flex-start;display:flex;flex-direction:column;background-position:left top;background-size:cover;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-attachment:scroll;border-style:none;border-width:1px;border-radius:0;margin:0;padding:10px}#html-body [data-pb-style=EULE1O6]{border-style:none}#html-body [data-pb-style=F9NJ3A1],#html-body [data-pb-style=QOYD8BH]{max-width:100%;height:auto}#html-body [data-pb-style=BE1CSVN]{border-style:none;border-width:1px;border-radius:0;margin:0;padding:0}@media only screen and (max-width: 768px) { #html-body [data-pb-style=EULE1O6]{border-style:none} }. It turned out great and I have referred your company since – I also plan to use your company again. I’ll be in touch in the coming months with another project. Photo and design...
Citywide parking ban declared for Portland Friday night
PORTLAND, Maine — The city of Portland has declared a citywide parking ban beginning Friday night at 10 p.m. The ban follows the city asking residents to park off the street voluntarily on Thursday before snow began to fall. According to the city, the voluntary off-street parking was an...
You Could Own This Bed and Breakfast in New Hampshire for $3 Million
Never have I ever said, "man, I would love to own a bed and breakfast..." Bed and breakfasts seem really dated, in a good way. In fact, here is a hot take: I think bed and breakfasts will become really popular again in the next 10-20 years. The idea behind...
Kennebunkport, Maine, and New England Dominate List of America’s Best Winter Towns
Winter is a typical time of year that New England can be found on many lists. It should be no surprise, considering half the region is comprised of winter tourist destinations. New England is constantly being compared, contrasted, dissected, observed, and reviewed by travel websites from across the globe. These...
Sweet, Loving Dog in a Shelter for Over 15 Months Looking for Maine Forever Home
People in Maine undeniably love their dogs and cats. There are several Facebook pages dedicated to reuniting lost pets with their hopeful owners. Shelters throughout the state have long been a beacon of hope for animals to find that forever home they so desperately want. People in Maine also love a good redemption story and there will hopefully be a combination of the two when it comes to a sweet, mellow pup named Gypsy.
Did You See Augusta, Maine Featured on Jeopardy Last Night? Here Was The Answer!
If you blinked you might have missed it, but Augusta, Maine was featured in a question, errr answer, last night on the hit TV game show, Jeopardy!!. I just happen to catch a post in my Facebook newsfeed from the Kennebec Valley Chamber of Commerce about it and, lo and behold, the answer had everything to do with out local chamber.
Crazy New Extreme Winter Sport Making Its Maine Debut in Auburn
You not only will hear about ice cross, but you can head up to Lost Valley ski area in Auburn to witness this craziness for yourself. The Sun Journal reports that Lost Valley is only the second venue in America to host the ATSX Ice Cross World Championship Series. February...
These 2 Maine Places Were Named the Best to Visit in New England for 2023
As the winter blues set in for many, planning our the places they'll travel to in any given year can brighten the mood. Maine is no stranger to tourism with many of the state's coastal towns thriving and maintaining off of tourism dollars year after year. With so many wonderful towns and cities to visit throughout New England, it can be tough to narrow down your choices. According to TravelAwaits, they've already done that for, naming the two places in Maine that are the best to visit in 2023.
Iconic Taste of Maine Restaurant in Woolwich, Maine, is for Sale
There's only a handful of restaurants in Maine that have become landmarks because of where they're located and what they serve up. One of those iconic restaurants is the Taste of Maine restaurant in Woolwich, which has been a staple of Sagadahoc county and a landmark along a busy stretch of Route 1. Now, one of the most recognizable restaurants in Maine is up for sale.
Hope Costco Opens in Maine in 2023? You’ll Likely Have to Wait Longer
Mainers have been waiting, some may say patiently, for the first-ever Costco to open in Maine. I mean we have Sam's Club and BJ's Wholesale Club, but we want another store to buy things in bulk. After issues with the number and sizing of parking spaces, Costco's plan to open...
Maine’s Only Law School is No Longer in One of America’s Ugliest Buildings
Instead of an eye sore, Maine’s only law school is holding classes at its new location in Portland’s Old Port. According to the Portland Press Herald, The University of Maine School of Law packed up from 246 Deering Avenue and moved into Portland's Old Port at 300 Fore St.
Two Maine towns make Tripadvisor list of 15 'trending' US destinations
Camden, a seaport town on the midcoast, and the York County town of Ogunquit have both made Tripadvisor's list of 15 "trending" destinations in the United States "on the up and up." Tripadvisor Inc. is a Needham, Mass.-based online travel company that operates a website and mobile app with user-generated...
New Maine Mall Store Rack Attack to Open in South Portland for 2023
Openings and closings for the Maine Mall are nothing new, as trends in retail are always in flux. Right before the busy holiday season, the Maine Mall saw several new stores open, with most of them not just "seasonal" offerings. Despite the holidays being over, another new store is set to open inside the Maine Mall that will interest many, especially if you love the outdoors.
Brunswick barbershop gains national attention for acts of kindness
BRUNSWICK, Maine — A barbershop in Brunswick is gaining national attention for its acts of kindness toward its customers. "A Little Off The Top" was featured on ABC World News Tonight this week in its America Strong segment after it placed a sign outside its door last year stating that it would not turn anybody away regardless of their ability to pay.
Dozens of animals are getting a second chance of life in Maine
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Dozens of animals are getting a second chance of life here in Maine. ”Recently, we got a call from the Bissell pet foundation and our transport coordinator made a plan with them and they end up bringing 80 pets to Maine from Louisiana,” said Hunsicker.
End of an Era With the Last Two Sears Stores in Maine Closing
The Farmington and Caribou Hometown Sears, are closing their doors. These were the only Sears left in Maine. And yes, everything must go! The Bangor Daily News reported that the liquidation has started and they are boldly advertising it on their website. These two stores are among the 115 Sears...
