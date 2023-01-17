Read full article on original website
WLOS.com
UNCA's Student Health Ambassador program gets $173,845 in grant funds
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A program designed to support the health of students and faculty at UNC Asheville is getting a financial boost. The Dogwood Health Trust has awarded almost $174,000 to the Student Health Ambassador program. At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, student health ambassadors on campus...
WLOS.com
ACLU of NC backs 16 defendants in Aston Park felony littering case banned from city parks
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The ACLU of North Carolina has come to the defense of 16 Asheville defendants who’ve been banned from city parks and charged with felony littering. The repercussions came as a result of a demonstration in support of area homeless during Christmas week 2021. During...
WLOS.com
Ingles presents check for $27,000 to MANNA Foodbank from Giving Tree event
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A big donation made Friday, Jan. 20 will make sure thousands of people in the mountains don't go hungry. Ingles presented a check for more than $27,000 to Manna FoodBank Friday morning as part of the Ingles Giving Tree event in November 2022 with which News 13 partnered with Ingles.
WLOS.com
'This has been a godsend:' Food Connection surpasses half-million meals delivered to needy
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Food Connection is celebrating a milestone in its battle against food insecurity. The nonprofit has surpassed delivering half-a-million meals to community members in need. “More families are in need of assistance,” Marisha Macmorran, executive director of Food Connection, told News 13 Saturday, Jan. 21. “We...
WLOS.com
Thanks to Teachers: April Nelson
BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — Rosalind Robinson has had a total of three children in April Nelson's 7th-grade classroom now. She nominated April because she is innovative and has "the most welcoming classroom she has ever known." April Nelson has been teaching 7th graders at Brevard Middle School for eleven...
WLOS.com
Man sentenced to 55 months in case of $466K worth of stolen vehicles, property
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A man charged in March 2022 in Buncombe County with crimes related to stolen motor vehicles pled guilty earlier this month and has been sentenced. William Melvin Reese II was initially charged with 21 criminal charges dealing with stolen motor vehicles, stolen property and...
WLOS.com
Nonprofit's new 'preschool on wheels' offers sensory play, learning for kids under 5
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Children and Family Resource Center recently rolled out its “Glo Mobile” -- GLO stands for Grow, Learn, Outreach. Staff describe it as a preschool on wheels. It’s a 30-foot camper that was gutted and transformed into a fun, interactive classroom on...
WLOS.com
Sylva leaders decide to put public bathrooms on Mill Street
SYLVA, N.C. (WLOS) — Public restrooms in downtown Sylva are a step closer to becoming reality. After a lengthy debate, the town board has decided to have the bathrooms built on Mill Street at the site of Sylva's old railroad depot, just a block from Main Street. Blue Ridge Southern Railroad owns the property and wants complete plans from the town before signing off on a long-term lease.
WLOS.com
Future of overlapping sports programs in Jackson County schools up for debate
SYLVA, N.C. (WLOS) — Jackson County education leaders said offering school-based and district sports at the middle school level at the same time is causing a strain on the system. Jackson County Public Schools is one of the few school districts in North Carolina with no middle schools, just...
WLOS.com
Pet Pals: Harley
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Meet Harley! He's a 4-year-old American bulldog mix up for adoption through Rusty's Legacy Animal Rescue based in Marion. Harley is not only a handsome boy, but he's a wonderful dog who is great with other dogs. He's house-trained and crate-trained, too! He really would...
WLOS.com
Report of possible firearm: Juveniles with Airsoft pistol released to parents
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Two juveniles were released to their parents Friday afternoon after officers responded to a report of two males waiving a firearm while walking near Hendersonville High School. City of Hendersonville officials said the call came in about 3:15 p.m., and the first officer on scene...
WLOS.com
50th anniversary of now-overturned Roe v. Wade draws both sides of aisle in Hendersonville
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Progressive Alliance of Henderson County held a "Bigger Than Roe" Rally in downtown Hendersonville on Sunday, 50 years after the Supreme Court at the time ruled that the U.S. Constitution granted a woman the right to have an abortion. Before the ruling could reach...
WLOS.com
Gas station owners asking for help identifying suspect in west Asheville business break-in
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The owners of Gas-Up in west Asheville are asking for help in identifying the suspect who broke into their business Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. The whole thing was caught on surveillance cameras. The suspect can be seen in the footage beating on the front window...
WLOS.com
Smoky Mountain Pregnancy Care Center opens new location in Sylva
SYLVA, N.C. (WLOS) — Smoky Mountain Pregnancy Care Center's new location is officially open, and a celebration was had on Thursday, Jan. 19 in Sylva. The Jackson County Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors held a grand re-opening ribbon-cutting ceremony for their chamber members at the new pregnancy center, which is located at 1165 West Main Street in Sylva. The center is situated in between Sylva and Dillsboro.
WLOS.com
Shooting at Hillcrest Apartments leads to major drug bust in West Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A shooting at Hillcrest Apartments on Jan. 18 led to a major drug bust for Asheville police. Witnesses said it was quite a scene Wednesday, across from Gas-Up in West Asheville. Jovan Orr said more than half a dozen police cruisers lined the street. “They...
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — The Asheville Police Department has not released any details after a heavy police presence was seen overnight outside the Deaverview Apartment complex in west Asheville. News 13 crews on the scene reported seeing police with shields and their guns drawn just after 12:30 a.m. Friday outside the apartment complex.
WLOS.com
Spindale's B Sharp Music hits all the right notes
SPINDALE, N.C. (WLOS) — B Sharp Music in Spindale has become an oasis for performers all ages in the area. Since he was a kid, owner Stanley Thomas has always enjoyed collecting and repairing musical instruments. “I got my first real guitar when I was 5 years old. I...
WLOS.com
UPDATE: Woman surrenders, arrested as suspect in shooting at Asheville apartment complex
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — In an update Friday night, Jan. 20, just before 8 p.m., Asheville Police Department said officers arrested a suspect in a shooting at Deaverview Apartments that took place late Thursday night. APD officers responded to a call for a gunshot wound Thursday at 11:54 p.m....
WLOS.com
Christmas trees get 2nd life as healthy, high-calorie treat for Mills River goats
MILLS RIVER, N.C. (WLOS) — Christmas has come and gone. Lights and decorations are being tucked away for next season. But there is a second life for leftover real trees. An animal lover in Mills River, Lily Crofut is turning holiday greens into a delicious treat for animals she rescues!
WLOS.com
Body of wanted carjacking suspect found in watery culvert, police say
FLETCHER, N.C. (WLOS) — The body of a man wanted in connection with a carjacking last month in Fletcher has been found in a watery culvert under Howard Gap Road. Fletcher police say on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, members of the police department located a body under Howard Gap Road near Jackson Road. The body was later identified as wanted robbery suspect, Jacob Allison Hoots, 38.
