Asheville, NC

WLOS.com

UNCA's Student Health Ambassador program gets $173,845 in grant funds

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A program designed to support the health of students and faculty at UNC Asheville is getting a financial boost. The Dogwood Health Trust has awarded almost $174,000 to the Student Health Ambassador program. At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, student health ambassadors on campus...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Thanks to Teachers: April Nelson

BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — Rosalind Robinson has had a total of three children in April Nelson's 7th-grade classroom now. She nominated April because she is innovative and has "the most welcoming classroom she has ever known." April Nelson has been teaching 7th graders at Brevard Middle School for eleven...
BREVARD, NC
WLOS.com

Sylva leaders decide to put public bathrooms on Mill Street

SYLVA, N.C. (WLOS) — Public restrooms in downtown Sylva are a step closer to becoming reality. After a lengthy debate, the town board has decided to have the bathrooms built on Mill Street at the site of Sylva's old railroad depot, just a block from Main Street. Blue Ridge Southern Railroad owns the property and wants complete plans from the town before signing off on a long-term lease.
SYLVA, NC
WLOS.com

Pet Pals: Harley

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Meet Harley! He's a 4-year-old American bulldog mix up for adoption through Rusty's Legacy Animal Rescue based in Marion. Harley is not only a handsome boy, but he's a wonderful dog who is great with other dogs. He's house-trained and crate-trained, too! He really would...
MARION, NC
WLOS.com

Smoky Mountain Pregnancy Care Center opens new location in Sylva

SYLVA, N.C. (WLOS) — Smoky Mountain Pregnancy Care Center's new location is officially open, and a celebration was had on Thursday, Jan. 19 in Sylva. The Jackson County Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors held a grand re-opening ribbon-cutting ceremony for their chamber members at the new pregnancy center, which is located at 1165 West Main Street in Sylva. The center is situated in between Sylva and Dillsboro.
SYLVA, NC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — The Asheville Police Department has not released any details after a heavy police presence was seen overnight outside the Deaverview Apartment complex in west Asheville. News 13 crews on the scene reported seeing police with shields and their guns drawn just after 12:30 a.m. Friday outside the apartment complex.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Spindale's B Sharp Music hits all the right notes

SPINDALE, N.C. (WLOS) — B Sharp Music in Spindale has become an oasis for performers all ages in the area. Since he was a kid, owner Stanley Thomas has always enjoyed collecting and repairing musical instruments. “I got my first real guitar when I was 5 years old. I...
SPINDALE, NC
WLOS.com

Body of wanted carjacking suspect found in watery culvert, police say

FLETCHER, N.C. (WLOS) — The body of a man wanted in connection with a carjacking last month in Fletcher has been found in a watery culvert under Howard Gap Road. Fletcher police say on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, members of the police department located a body under Howard Gap Road near Jackson Road. The body was later identified as wanted robbery suspect, Jacob Allison Hoots, 38.
FLETCHER, NC

