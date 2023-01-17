SYLVA, N.C. (WLOS) — Public restrooms in downtown Sylva are a step closer to becoming reality. After a lengthy debate, the town board has decided to have the bathrooms built on Mill Street at the site of Sylva's old railroad depot, just a block from Main Street. Blue Ridge Southern Railroad owns the property and wants complete plans from the town before signing off on a long-term lease.

SYLVA, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO