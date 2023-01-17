ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisonburg, VA

Augusta Free Press

Developing: One person dead in single-car crash in Albemarle County

One person is dead from injuries in a single-car crash in Albemarle County on Sunday. According to Albemarle County Police, the accident was reported at 8:30 a.m. Sunday on James Monroe Parkway near Ashlawn-Highland Drive. The driver of the vehicle was transported to the UVA Medical Center, where he succumbed...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Long-time former Waynesboro School Board member looks back on 16 years

Kathe Maneval served as vice chair of Waynesboro School Board in 2022. After 16 years on the board, she was not re-elected in November. Maneval was the longest serving board member since 2006. “I felt like I offered some stability [amidst challenges],” she said of running for the school board...
WAYNESBORO, VA
Augusta Free Press

Update: Charlottesville man charged in death of pedestrian in Ivy Road accident

A Charlottesville man has been charged with reckless driving in the death of a pedestrian walking a bicycle across Ivy Road on Jan. 13. Corey Abdella, 54, remained on scene after striking Isidro Casandro Martinez, 52, of Albemarle County, who was walking their bicycle across Ivy Road when they were struck, not riding it, as was initially reported at the scene.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Augusta Free Press

Wake Forest, 10-0 at home, presents tough test for #10 Virginia on Saturday

Wake Forest is 10-0 at home, and its wins include Duke and Clemson, both by double digits. So, yeah, a tough test is ahead for Virginia on Saturday (2 p.m. ET, ESPNU). The Demon Deacons (14-5, 6-2 ACC) are in a four-way tie for second in the ACC, with Virginia (14-3, 6-2 ACC) one of the other three (along with Miami and Pitt).
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Augusta Free Press

Women’s Basketball: Virginia reeling with four losses in last five games

The Virginia women’s basketball team fell for the fourth time in the last five games Thursday against Florida State, but what’s more concerning is how it transpired. Just like in the loss to North Carolina last week, the Cavaliers (14-5, 3-5 ACC) coughed up a comfortable, double-digit lead in the second half against the Seminoles, and essentially fell apart on both ends of the floor down the stretch.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

