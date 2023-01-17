Read full article on original website
Culpeper District Traffic Alert: Road work scheduled for week of Jan. 23-27
VDOT has updated its list of ongoing road work and maintenance projects in the Culpeper District for the week of Jan. 23-27. (UPDATE) Albemarle Design-Build Projects – Be alert for construction activities in the following areas:. S. 250 (Richmond Road) at Interstate 64. Construction of diverging diamond interchange. Speed...
Augusta County treasurer to retire in March, citing advice from doctors after 2022 crash
Richard Homes has informed Augusta County officials that he intends to retire from his post as Augusta County treasurer effective March 31. Homes submitted a letter of intention to retire to County Administrator Timothy Fitzgerald and Michael Shull, the chair of the Augusta County Board of Supervisors, dated Friday, Jan. 20.
Developing: One person dead in single-car crash in Albemarle County
One person is dead from injuries in a single-car crash in Albemarle County on Sunday. According to Albemarle County Police, the accident was reported at 8:30 a.m. Sunday on James Monroe Parkway near Ashlawn-Highland Drive. The driver of the vehicle was transported to the UVA Medical Center, where he succumbed...
Long-time former Waynesboro School Board member looks back on 16 years
Kathe Maneval served as vice chair of Waynesboro School Board in 2022. After 16 years on the board, she was not re-elected in November. Maneval was the longest serving board member since 2006. “I felt like I offered some stability [amidst challenges],” she said of running for the school board...
Scottsville man dead from injuries in single-vehicle accident in Albemarle County
A Scottsville man died early Saturday in a single-vehicle crash in the 5500 block of Rolling Road south of Woodridge in southern Albemarle County. Jeffrey Gale Gunsallus, 48, of Scottsville, died at the scene of the 2:50 a.m. crash, according to Albemarle County Police. The cause of the crash remains...
Developing: One dead in single-vehicle crash in Augusta County early Saturday
There is one confirmed fatality in a single-vehicle accident reported early Saturday on Hildebrand Circle in Augusta County. A Ford Explorer traveling on the back road east of Staunton at 2:02 a.m. when the vehicle ran off the road and struck a tree, according to Virginia State Police. The identity...
Brief closures of I-81 southbound near Harrisonburg begin Monday night
Brief overnight “slow roll” closures of Interstate 81 southbound are scheduled near Harrisonburg from January 23 to 27. Closures will begin each night at 11 p.m. and end at 5 a.m. the next morning, and each closure will last for 15 minutes or less. Closures are necessary during...
Update: Charlottesville man charged in death of pedestrian in Ivy Road accident
A Charlottesville man has been charged with reckless driving in the death of a pedestrian walking a bicycle across Ivy Road on Jan. 13. Corey Abdella, 54, remained on scene after striking Isidro Casandro Martinez, 52, of Albemarle County, who was walking their bicycle across Ivy Road when they were struck, not riding it, as was initially reported at the scene.
Wake Forest, 10-0 at home, presents tough test for #10 Virginia on Saturday
Wake Forest is 10-0 at home, and its wins include Duke and Clemson, both by double digits. So, yeah, a tough test is ahead for Virginia on Saturday (2 p.m. ET, ESPNU). The Demon Deacons (14-5, 6-2 ACC) are in a four-way tie for second in the ACC, with Virginia (14-3, 6-2 ACC) one of the other three (along with Miami and Pitt).
What did we just see? Five observations from Virginia’s 76-67 win at Wake Forest
Wake Forest had its two seven-footers on the floor for 28 minutes, and its two 6’10” guys for 48. If there was a game that would make Tony Bennett rethink his move to go with 6’8” Ben Vander Plas at the five spot, this was it.
Women’s Basketball: Virginia reeling with four losses in last five games
The Virginia women’s basketball team fell for the fourth time in the last five games Thursday against Florida State, but what’s more concerning is how it transpired. Just like in the loss to North Carolina last week, the Cavaliers (14-5, 3-5 ACC) coughed up a comfortable, double-digit lead in the second half against the Seminoles, and essentially fell apart on both ends of the floor down the stretch.
Game Notes: What you need to know about Saturday’s UVA-Wake Forest hoops showdown
No. 10 Virginia (14-3, 6-2 ACC) travels to Wake Forest (14-5, 6-2 ACC) Saturday at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. on ESPNU. UVA coach Tony Bennett needs one win to get to the 400-career-win mark. Virginia is 5-2 away from home, including a 3-2...
