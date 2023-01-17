With yesterday’s snow behind us, we’ll settle into a quiet stretch of weather for your weekend plans. Keeping in mind Duluth’s average low of 2° and high of 20° for this time of year, it will also be a relatively comfortable January weekend. Our Friday begins with temps once again on the mild side mostly in teens to low 20s. Highs across the Northland reach low to mid-20s. Skies will still feature more clouds than sun, but sun should peek through in the afternoon. Lows mostly in the teens and highs in mid-20s repeat Saturday and Sunday.

DULUTH, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO