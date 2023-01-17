Read full article on original website
drydenwire.com
Arrest Warrant Issued For Woman Who Failed To Appear On Felony Charges From High-Speed Pursuit
WASHBURN COUNTY (DrydenWire.com) -- An arrest warrant has been issued for Brittany Fellenz on criminal charges stemming from a high-speed law enforcement pursuit that occurred in Washburn County in November 2022. DrydenWire Insider. This content is only for paid subscribers to DrydenWire Insider. Please Login or Subscribe. Note: Once you...
northernnewsnow.com
Teenager struck by car in Hibbing Saturday afternoon
HIBBING, MN. (Northern News Now) - A teenager suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being struck by a car in Hibbing Saturday afternoon. According to authorities, the incident happened just after 4:00 p.m. A Chrysler was traveling westbound on 37th Street and the bicyclist was traveling southbound in the northbound shoulder of...
northernnewsnow.com
Hinckley man arrested following armed standoff
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Monday, police arrested a man in Hinckley for a domestic incident, according to the Pine County Sheriff’s Office. The incident occurred on the 2000 block of Old Hwy 61 S in Hinckley, MN. According to the press release, the victim called 911...
lptv.org
MN BCA Identifies Body as Missing Aitkin Woman
A recently discovered body was identified to be that of a missing woman from Aitkin. According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA), the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office positively identified a body to be that of 55-year-old Anne Wyatt. The alert to search for Wyatt has been canceled by the Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office.
WDIO-TV
Level III predatory offender released in Duluth
The Duluth Police Department is notifying the public of a High-Risk, level three predatory offender that will be released in Duluth. Michael Thomas Kleiber, is a 46-year-old, white man with brown hair and blue eyes. Kleiber is 6′ 7″ tall and weighs 196 pounds. There is no known address for Kleiber, and authorities say he will be homeless.
WDIO-TV
Late night Aurora garage fire
Sunday at around 6:30pm, fire rescue crews responded to a fire in Aurora on Twin Lakes Loop 45. When crews arrived they found the garage engulfed in flames. Lakeland Fire Department, Lakeland Fire Rescue, Aurora Fire Rescue, Palo Fire Rescue, and the St. Louis County Fire all helped to put out the fire. The garage seemed to be a total loss.
Photo Tour: Duluth's St. Louis County Jail Building Redeveloped Into Boutique Apartments
Take a look through Leijona, Duluth's newest and by far most unique apartment building, which began taking tenants in January 2023. Leijona is Finnish for lion and according to developers, it sets a new bar for urban living in Duluth. Located in the center of downtown, it offers 33 newly redeveloped boutique apartment units with brand-new fixtures in a restored historic building.
lptv.org
Body Found During Search for Missing Aitkin Woman
Aitkin County law enforcement discovered a body believed to be that of a missing Aitkin woman on Friday, January 13 south of Aitkin. The Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office state they possibly found the body of missing 55-year-old Anne Wyatt near Big Pine Lake in Hazelton Township while searching the area. The body was discovered in a wooded area.
WDIO-TV
Snow reports for January 19
Lake effect snow brought light accumulation to areas around the Head of Lake Superior on Wednesday, January 18, then a winter storm brought widespread snow from the south on Thursday, January 19. Northwest Wisconsin saw the worst of this system. Duluth’s season total was pushed to 75.2″ which is 28.9″...
Body of Missing Minnesota Woman Suspected of Being Found
Aitkin, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in northern Minnesota believe a body discovered last week was that of a Minnesota woman who had been reported missing earlier this month. The Atkin County Sheriff’s Office says deputies believe they have recovered the body of 55-year-old Anne Wyatt. Deputies discovered the body on...
WDIO-TV
DEDA declines proposal for Pastoret Terrace
The city said on Friday that a well-known business man’s plans for Pastoret Terrace building, also known as the former Kozy building, are not something they are going to move forward with. According to the statement, the Duluth Economic Development Authority (DEDA) declined the submitted proposal. It had come...
FOX 21 Online
Haulin’ Hotdish, Winter Food Truck Makes First Appearance
DULUTH, Minn. — While most food trucks in the Northland pack up and close down in the winter, one decided it would be the perfect time to open. The Haulin’ Hotdish food truck made its debut Thursday at a private event at Cirrus Aircraft. The owners believe it could be the first winter food truck in the area.
WDIO-TV
Weather Sketch: Sterling
Each morning, Good Morning Northland likes to showcase the artistic talents of our young viewers, with the GMN Weather Sketch brought to you by Northern Foot & Ankle. Good Morning Northland would like you to send in your Weather Sketch. Draw a picture and send it to:. WDIO-TV WEATHER SKETCH.
WDIO-TV
Two Duluth robotics teams qualify for the FTC state competition
The Devildogs #11206 and the Rogue Cats #21305, two FTC robotics teams from Duluth are now headed to the state championships after finishing their qualifying competitions. The Rogue Cats captained the alliance with both the Devildogs and Excalibots #4509, from Prior Lake, which won their semi-final round to move on to the finals and finished second place.
WDIO-TV
Desperation in the disability services industry, as the struggle for workers continues
Disability service providers tell us that their work is really fulfilling and rewarding. But it’s a 24/7 job, and they are running out of people to cover all of those shifts. “We are surviving on the backs of some of the best, most caring people in our community, but...
WDIO-TV
Brandon Weatherz: Pleasant weekend ahead
With yesterday’s snow behind us, we’ll settle into a quiet stretch of weather for your weekend plans. Keeping in mind Duluth’s average low of 2° and high of 20° for this time of year, it will also be a relatively comfortable January weekend. Our Friday begins with temps once again on the mild side mostly in teens to low 20s. Highs across the Northland reach low to mid-20s. Skies will still feature more clouds than sun, but sun should peek through in the afternoon. Lows mostly in the teens and highs in mid-20s repeat Saturday and Sunday.
WDIO-TV
190° Coffee and Tea celebrates their 1 year anniversary
Saturday, 190° Coffee and Tea celebrated their one year business anniversary in Lincoln Park. The coffee shop, located across the street from Bent Paddle, has all their menu options and exact address located on their website here. It was a busy morning for the coffee shop Saturday. Customers were...
WDIO-TV
Zeitgeist Theatre Company makes its return to the Duluth Theatre scene
Zeitgeist Theater presents “The Boys Room”, opening Friday January 20th and running until January 28th. “We’re really excited to welcome back our community and our audiences that love seeing shows on this stage. So it’s been yeah, it’s been a minute since we’ve had our own shows produced here,” says Producing Artistic Director, Mary Fox.
WDIO-TV
#10 Esko boys basketball gets a win and spoils Moose Lake/Willow River hot streak
#10 Esko looked to get back on the winning track starting at home as they hosted the Rebels of Moose Lake/Willow River, as they are on a two-game hot streak. The Eskomos started the game out fast and never looked back as they held off the Rebels, winning 89-54 and spoiling the Rebels winning streak.
WDIO-TV
UWS men’s hockey fall to UW-Eau Claire in shoot-out, women fall to No.2 UW-River Falls
The University of Wisconsin Superior (UWS) men’s hockey team was on the road Saturday visiting UW-Eau Claire. The Yellowjackets were coming off an overtime loss to Hamline and a loss to the Blugolds on Friday. Conor MacLean opened the scoring for the Yellowjackets, as they won fell in a...
