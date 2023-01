PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City Beach woman shot and killed her sleeping boyfriend shortly after he told her he was moving out, investigators said Friday. Bay County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a home in the 9000 block of Houston Street at about 1:15 a.m. by 37-year-old Nicole Marie Harris. Investigators said they learned that Harris and her boyfriend, 31-year-old Vivian George Smith had been dating for about two months and had lived together for a few weeks.

PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO