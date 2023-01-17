1. Columbia Heights (Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky)

- Neighborhood bike score: 96 (50.3 points greater than Lexington-Fayette)

- Neighborhood walk score: 87 (52.7 points greater)

- Neighborhood transit score: 76 (49.4 points greater)

The University of Kentucky is right next to the Columbia Heights neighborhood, and Woodland Park (the #1 park in Lexington) is only a block away. Home prices in the neighborhood average around $240,000 and a population density of 12,400 residents per square mile keeps the Heights bustling for residents, students, and visitors alike. More than a third of the neighborhood's residents are students, many of whom bike to campus, and even nonstudents can take advantage of the cultural offerings at the university. Anyone seeking evidence that this is a close-knit community need look no further than the Oct. 23, 2022, Facebook community page post by the Columbia Heights Neighborhood, which assured residents that a missing dog was alive and well and safely in the hands of Animal Control awaiting a reunion with its owner.

