2. Necko (Columbus, Ohio)

- Neighborhood bike score: 96 (48.3 points greater than Columbus)

- Neighborhood walk score: 71 (29.8 points greater)

- Neighborhood transit score: 52 (21.8 points greater)

Columbus is best known as a university town, and the Necko neighborhood is right next to The Ohio State University and its 61,000-strong on-campus student body. No wonder then that more than half of residents are students. The presence of all those students contributes to making it more bikeable, walkable, and generally safer than most Columbus neighborhoods. Its proximity to the campus inspires more than a third of residents to walk to work or school, and the neighborhood's number of bike commuters is in the 96th percentile. The best way to check out the area is to rent a CoGo bike (only $2.25 per ride or $8 per day) from one of the Necko district's Neil Avenue CoGo stations.