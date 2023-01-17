Burger King burglar arrested after two attempted armed robberies in Stockbridge, police say

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. — A 20-year-old Georgia man was arrested after police say tried to rob a BP gas station and then robbed a Burger King in Stockbridge at gunpoint.

Police said Ortega Parks is suspected in two armed robberies that happened on Monday. Police said Parks tried to rob a BP gas station on East Atlanta Road before robbing a Burger King on Highway 138 with a gun.

A Stockbridge officer saw Park’s car and chased him, but he got away. Detectives found the car at a nearby home the next day.

Police found a gun in the car.

Parks has been charged with one count of armed robbery, one count o attempted robbery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

