Stockbridge, GA

Burger King burglar arrested after two attempted armed robberies in Stockbridge, police say

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 5 days ago
STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. — A 20-year-old Georgia man was arrested after police say tried to rob a BP gas station and then robbed a Burger King in Stockbridge at gunpoint.

Police said Ortega Parks is suspected in two armed robberies that happened on Monday. Police said Parks tried to rob a BP gas station on East Atlanta Road before robbing a Burger King on Highway 138 with a gun.

A Stockbridge officer saw Park’s car and chased him, but he got away. Detectives found the car at a nearby home the next day.

Police found a gun in the car.

Parks has been charged with one count of armed robbery, one count o attempted robbery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Comments / 6

Ambrosia Parks
4d ago

Mental health is real, and it's more to the story than you may know. He is not a bad person. Yes, what he did was wrong. However, this is totally out of character for him. He's been acting strange lately. The family tried to get him help to no avail. I thank God no one was hurt, including him. And I pray that he gets the help he needs.

2
 

