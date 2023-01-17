Burger King burglar arrested after two attempted armed robberies in Stockbridge, police say
STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. — A 20-year-old Georgia man was arrested after police say tried to rob a BP gas station and then robbed a Burger King in Stockbridge at gunpoint.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Police said Ortega Parks is suspected in two armed robberies that happened on Monday. Police said Parks tried to rob a BP gas station on East Atlanta Road before robbing a Burger King on Highway 138 with a gun.
A Stockbridge officer saw Park’s car and chased him, but he got away. Detectives found the car at a nearby home the next day.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
Police found a gun in the car.
Parks has been charged with one count of armed robbery, one count o attempted robbery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
©2022 Cox Media Group
Comments / 6