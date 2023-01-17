ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

Augusta Free Press

$90 million in grants awarded to boost industrial site development throughout Virginia

A total of $90 million in Virginia Business Ready Sites Program development grants were awarded to 21 sites – including Staunton and Waynesboro – across the Commonwealth. Administered by the Virginia Economic Development Partnership, this program helps characterize and develop sites to enhance the state’s infrastructure with more competitive project-ready sites, to attract new business and accelerate expansion in Virginia.
VIRGINIA STATE
Grant application process open for AARP’s Livable Communities program

Local eligible organizations and governments across the United States are invited by AARP Virginia to apply for the 2023 AARP Community Challenge grant program. Through March 15, 2023 at 5 p.m. EST, applications will be accepted for grants to fund quick-action projects with the goal of making Virginia communities more livable for everyone. Projects may improve public spaces, transportation, housing, civic engagement, and diversity and inclusion.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia man in custody on multiple charges after lengthy police pursuit

A Winchester man is behind bars on multiple charges after he fled law enforcement in a pursuit that reached speeds of up to 100 mph. John P. Scaperotto, 44, of Winchester, was apprehended in Frederick County in the Thursday morning incident, which began, according to Virginia State Police, with the attempt of a state trooper to initiate a traffic stop at 8:10 a.m. on Route 37 in Frederick County.
WINCHESTER, VA

