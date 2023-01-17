Read full article on original website
Augusta Free Press
Culpeper District Traffic Alert: Road work scheduled for week of Jan. 23-27
VDOT has updated its list of ongoing road work and maintenance projects in the Culpeper District for the week of Jan. 23-27. (UPDATE) Albemarle Design-Build Projects – Be alert for construction activities in the following areas:. S. 250 (Richmond Road) at Interstate 64. Construction of diverging diamond interchange. Speed...
Back to normal?: Virginia housing market returns to pre-pandemic sales activity
Home buyers are seeing more options as the housing market cools in Virginia. After two busy years, Virginia’s market slowed in 2022 and is now at pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels. According to the December 2022 Virginia Home Sales Report released by Virginia REALTORS®, approximately 123,000 homes were sold in Virginia...
$90 million in grants awarded to boost industrial site development throughout Virginia
A total of $90 million in Virginia Business Ready Sites Program development grants were awarded to 21 sites – including Staunton and Waynesboro – across the Commonwealth. Administered by the Virginia Economic Development Partnership, this program helps characterize and develop sites to enhance the state’s infrastructure with more competitive project-ready sites, to attract new business and accelerate expansion in Virginia.
Glenn Youngkin told Ford Motor Co. no, which sure did own the libs
Glenn Youngkin apparently said no to Ford Motor Co. because he’s afraid that Donald Trump would use Ford to make fun of his “Chinese sounding” last name at a presidential debate. If you live in the Danville area, and you could have been one of the 2,500...
Grant application process open for AARP’s Livable Communities program
Local eligible organizations and governments across the United States are invited by AARP Virginia to apply for the 2023 AARP Community Challenge grant program. Through March 15, 2023 at 5 p.m. EST, applications will be accepted for grants to fund quick-action projects with the goal of making Virginia communities more livable for everyone. Projects may improve public spaces, transportation, housing, civic engagement, and diversity and inclusion.
Virginia man in custody on multiple charges after lengthy police pursuit
A Winchester man is behind bars on multiple charges after he fled law enforcement in a pursuit that reached speeds of up to 100 mph. John P. Scaperotto, 44, of Winchester, was apprehended in Frederick County in the Thursday morning incident, which began, according to Virginia State Police, with the attempt of a state trooper to initiate a traffic stop at 8:10 a.m. on Route 37 in Frederick County.
George Mason leads wire-to-wire, notches A-10 road win at Rhode Island, 79-72
George Mason was able to fend off a second-half Rhode Island rally to post a 79-72 road win on Saturday. Mason (12-8, 4-3 A-10) led led 41-26 at the half, but Rhode Island (6-13, 2-5 A-10) stormed back to cut the lead to three (62-59) with 7:29 remaining. The Patriots...
