3. Downtown (Indianapolis, Indiana)

- Neighborhood bike score: 91 (48.2 points greater than Indianapolis)

- Neighborhood walk score: 81 (50 points greater)

- Neighborhood transit score: 59 (34.1 points greater)

Downtown areas are usually not very bikeable, but downtown Indianapolis is an exception. Downtown Indy has been a leader among U.S. city-based organizations in promoting downtown housing to ensure a safe and lively urban core—and the stats that prove it's working: over 25,000 downtown residents (including many Indiana University–Purdue University Indianapolis students), a 97% occupancy rate, median home prices that have soared to $431,000 (single-family homes) and $317,000 (condos), and a crime rate that has dropped for three consecutive years.

If that's not enough to show why it's so attractive to residents and visiting out-of-towners, there are also 440 restaurants and bars, 8,500 hotel rooms, and for outdoor lovers, more than 340 acres of green space. Bike-share rides and Lime scooters are available throughout the downtown area. Residents and visitors can stop by one of the 50 Pacers Bikeshare stations or rent an e-bike or hybrid bike at Wheel Fun Rentals to follow the Indianapolis Cultural Trail .