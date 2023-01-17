Read full article on original website
This tiny NJ town you’ve never heard of has must-see attractions
Newfield, New Jersey: the town that’s so small, you've probably never heard of it. But don't let its size fool you. There's plenty of charm and character packed into this little slice of heaven. Newfield is a borough in Gloucester County with 1,774 residents. As an illustration of how...
Is Bruce Springsteen Rehearsing For His Upcoming Tour at Trenton, NJ’s Cure Insurance Arena Tonight?
There's buzz in a local community Facebook group that a MEGA STAR is allegedly in the Trenton, NJ area TONIGHT (Thursday, January 19th). Word is that it's singer Bruce Springsteen. Those rumors allege that The Boss is practicing for his upcoming world tour at the Cure Insurance Arena. How cool is that? We haven't been able to confirm or deny these rumors (so far).
10 Shoobie-Like Things to Do in the Atlantic City Area This Weekend
Is this the weekend for you to live like a Shoobie?. Is this the weekend you acted like a vacationer in your own hometown?. In case you didn't know "shoobie" is a term coined long ago to describe people who vacation along the New Jersey Shore - especially the southern part.
Could this new plan save NJ drivers from a congestion pricing nightmare?
🚗 NJ congressman unveils a plan to stop congestion pricing in NYC. 🚗The proposal would provide relief for drivers in NJ and NY. 🚗The MTA is blasted as a money-grubbing, corrupt agency. Despite ongoing howls of protest from New Jersey residents, the New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority...
Why the ShopRite in Atlantic City, NJ Fell Through
A builder was committed. Ground was broken. Now, the deal is dead. Why did the seemingly inevitable ShopRite in Atlantic City fall through?. Back in 2021, the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority's approved the $18.7 million project, and Village Supermarket, Inc. was to build a ShopRite at 1801 Baltic Avenue in A.C.
Philadelphia & New Jersey’s DJ Jerry Blavat Dies At Age 82
Jerry Blavat has led an extraordinarily healthy life for most all of the past 82 years. 6ABC and CBS 3 have both reported the news that Blavat died this morning at 3:45 a.m. this morning, January 20, 2023. Blavat died on Friday, January 20, 2023 at Jefferson-Methodist Hospital from the...
Brigantine City, NJ Wants Offshore Ocean Wind Development Pause
The Brigantine City, New Jersey Mayor and City Council have formally joined United States Congressman Jeff Van Drew, New Jersey Senator Vince Polistina, and a chorus of other elected leaders in calling for a pause in any offshore ocean wind development projects. At their January 18, 2023, regular city council...
Slay! Another ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ Fan Prom Happening in Jersey City, NJ
It's been a more than a quarter of a century since the series 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' premiered on the WB, instantly becoming must-see TV on Monday nights. Now, there's a whole event dedicated to the cult classic!. If you were a fan and always wished Sunnydale High was a...
DUMB: High School Student Thinks Atlantic City Is Its Own State
A video out on social media appears to show a high school student interviewing another student. The subject is Atlantic City. Atlantic City is a state in New Jersey, in case you didn't know. Well, everyone knows that, right?. Apparently not. This is your warning for offensive language. Beyond the...
Campbell’s is bringing jobs back to New Jersey
Camden’s Campbell Soup Co. announced plans to consolidate its Snacks offices in Charlotte, N.C. and Norwalk, Conn. into its headquarters in Camden. Over the next three years, the company plans to invest approximately $50 million to enhance its Camden facilities to drive greater creativity, collaboration and career development, as well as to accommodate more than 1,600 employees that will now be located on its renovated campus.
Drugs, Drugs, and More Drugs: Separate Investigations Result in 5 Arrests in Atlantic City, NJ
Detectives with the Atlantic City Police Department continue to do their part to make the World's Play Ground a better place; four people were arrested on Wednesday following separate investigations. In response to continuing complaints from the public and business owners concerning illegal drug deals and quality of life issues,...
Red Bank, NJ Man Charged with Secretly Videotaping Girls and Women in Supermarkets
A Monmouth County man was rearrested by police for taking upskirt photos of unsuspecting women at area supermarkets. According to the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office, Christopher W. Cox, 33, of Red Bank is charged with eight counts of second-degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child, nine counts of third-degree Possession of Child Sexual Abuse Materials, nine counts of third-degree Invasion of Privacy, two counts of fourth-degree Criminal Sexual Contact, and a single count of fourth-degree Possession of a Large-Capacity Gun Magazine.
The World Trade Center Health Program in NJ is expanding its coverage
A new type of cancer has been added to the Rutgers University World Trade Center Health Program’s list of health conditions being treated. According to Iris Udasin, the director of the WTC Health Program, women who worked as responders at Ground Zero or nearby after the 9/11 attacks will now receive full coverage from the Health Program for treatment of cancer of the uterus.
Evesham, NJ, Police: Charges Upgraded Against Son Who Beat His Mother With a Landscaping Rock
Authorities in Burlington County say charges have been upgraded against a 43-year-old man who allegedly beat his mother with a landscaping rock earlier this week, critically injuring her. Lawrence Y. Kim of Marlton was originally charged with,. Second-degree aggravated assault. Third-degree unlawful possession of a weapon. Fourth-degree possession of a...
Ocean County, NJ, Man Indicted For Aggravated Manslaughter
Authorities in Ocean County say a man has been indicted on numerous charges, including aggravated manslaughter, for fatally stabbing a man in the neck last May. 33-year-old Michael Tsamas of Laurence Harbor is facing aggravated manslaughter, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon, and two counts of possession of a prohibited weapon charges.
Wanted Atlantic City, NJ, Man Arrested on Murder, Weapons Charges
Authorities say an Atlantic City man who was wanted on murder and weapons charges was arrested early Thursday morning. 48-year-old Kenneth Creek was taken into custody by members of the United States Marshals Service, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office, and the Atlantic City Police Department. Creek had been wanted...
Police Looking for Mullica Woman for Stealing Truck, Auto Assault
Westville Police are searching for a Mullica Township woman wanted for allegedly stealing a truck from a Gloucester County auto dealership and hitting the lot attendant as she fled the scene. In a Facebook post on Wednesday, police say they are looking for Rita Ramminger of Mullica Twp for an...
Man Stabbed, ‘Bleeding heavily,’ in Atlantic City, NJ; 21-year-old Man Arrested
Authorities say a man from Atlantic City has been arrested after allegedly stabbing another man in his chest Thursday evening. CHARGES: Aggravated assault, possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose. According to the Atlantic City Police Department, just before 6:00, their officers were called to...
Prosecutor: PA Man Charged With Stealing $866K From Burlington County, NJ, Employer
A man from Levittown, PA, has been charged for allegedly stealing more than $866,000 from his Willingboro-based employer. Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia Bradshaw's office says 31-year-old Brian Myslinski surrendered at her office in Mount Holly on Tuesday. He has been charged with,. First-degree financial facilitation of criminal activity. First-degree elements...
LBI Granddad Goes Viral With Hilarious TikTok Videos
Liam Ryan, of Barnegat Light, Long Beach Island is a TikTok star a few years older than most fledgling social media personalities. But, Liam, or, Gramps as he is known to his grandchildren, can still bring in the big numbers when it comes to posting funny viral videos on TikTok.
