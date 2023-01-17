ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seaside Heights, NJ

SoJO 104.9

Is Bruce Springsteen Rehearsing For His Upcoming Tour at Trenton, NJ’s Cure Insurance Arena Tonight?

There's buzz in a local community Facebook group that a MEGA STAR is allegedly in the Trenton, NJ area TONIGHT (Thursday, January 19th). Word is that it's singer Bruce Springsteen. Those rumors allege that The Boss is practicing for his upcoming world tour at the Cure Insurance Arena. How cool is that? We haven't been able to confirm or deny these rumors (so far).
TRENTON, NJ
SoJO 104.9

Why the ShopRite in Atlantic City, NJ Fell Through

A builder was committed. Ground was broken. Now, the deal is dead. Why did the seemingly inevitable ShopRite in Atlantic City fall through?. Back in 2021, the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority's approved the $18.7 million project, and Village Supermarket, Inc. was to build a ShopRite at 1801 Baltic Avenue in A.C.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
SoJO 104.9

Campbell’s is bringing jobs back to New Jersey

Camden’s Campbell Soup Co. announced plans to consolidate its Snacks offices in Charlotte, N.C. and Norwalk, Conn. into its headquarters in Camden. Over the next three years, the company plans to invest approximately $50 million to enhance its Camden facilities to drive greater creativity, collaboration and career development, as well as to accommodate more than 1,600 employees that will now be located on its renovated campus.
CAMDEN, NJ
SoJO 104.9

Red Bank, NJ Man Charged with Secretly Videotaping Girls and Women in Supermarkets

A Monmouth County man was rearrested by police for taking upskirt photos of unsuspecting women at area supermarkets. According to the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office, Christopher W. Cox, 33, of Red Bank is charged with eight counts of second-degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child, nine counts of third-degree Possession of Child Sexual Abuse Materials, nine counts of third-degree Invasion of Privacy, two counts of fourth-degree Criminal Sexual Contact, and a single count of fourth-degree Possession of a Large-Capacity Gun Magazine.
RED BANK, NJ
SoJO 104.9

The World Trade Center Health Program in NJ is expanding its coverage

A new type of cancer has been added to the Rutgers University World Trade Center Health Program’s list of health conditions being treated. According to Iris Udasin, the director of the WTC Health Program, women who worked as responders at Ground Zero or nearby after the 9/11 attacks will now receive full coverage from the Health Program for treatment of cancer of the uterus.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
SoJO 104.9

Evesham, NJ, Police: Charges Upgraded Against Son Who Beat His Mother With a Landscaping Rock

Authorities in Burlington County say charges have been upgraded against a 43-year-old man who allegedly beat his mother with a landscaping rock earlier this week, critically injuring her. Lawrence Y. Kim of Marlton was originally charged with,. Second-degree aggravated assault. Third-degree unlawful possession of a weapon. Fourth-degree possession of a...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
SoJO 104.9

Ocean County, NJ, Man Indicted For Aggravated Manslaughter

Authorities in Ocean County say a man has been indicted on numerous charges, including aggravated manslaughter, for fatally stabbing a man in the neck last May. 33-year-old Michael Tsamas of Laurence Harbor is facing aggravated manslaughter, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon, and two counts of possession of a prohibited weapon charges.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
SoJO 104.9

Prosecutor: PA Man Charged With Stealing $866K From Burlington County, NJ, Employer

A man from Levittown, PA, has been charged for allegedly stealing more than $866,000 from his Willingboro-based employer. Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia Bradshaw's office says 31-year-old Brian Myslinski surrendered at her office in Mount Holly on Tuesday. He has been charged with,. First-degree financial facilitation of criminal activity. First-degree elements...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
SoJO 104.9

