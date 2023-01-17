ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

“Data is the new gold”: Metro Edge to build $257 million data center in the IMD, one of the year’s biggest projects

By Mia Goulart
rejournals.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rejournals.com

Tempered optimism for interior construction in 2023

With construction cost increases in Chicago among the highest in the nation, many office building owners and companies are feeling the pinch during a time of already heightened uncertainty. Yes, it’s possible to complete projects on time and on budget—with a communication-first approach to project management and execution. In the face of headwinds in the market, JCA sees reasons for optimism in the New Year—the supply chain delays are easing, companies are taking steps now for their future office needs, and Chicago is attracting new, experiential retail formats that will revitalize downtown and neighborhood destinations.
CHICAGO, IL
rejournals.com

Northbrook-based Pine Tree announces key promotion

Northbrook-based Pine Tree announced a key promotion reflecting the company’s focus on building and maintaining a strong and dynamic team as it continues to expand its portfolio of open-air shopping centers across the country. Chris Ellsworth, a Pine Tree team member since 2021, has been promoted to vice president,...
NORTHBROOK, IL
rejournals.com

Mid-America Real Estate Corporation executes sale of Huron & Wells in Chicago’s River North neighborhood

Mid-America Real Estate Corporation’s Investment Sales Group recently brokered the sale of Huron & Wells, a 17,343-square-foot property located in the heart of Chicago’s River North neighborhood. Huron & Wells is anchored by CVS, a strong, necessity-based tenant that drives consumer traffic from the ultra-dense neighborhood nearby. Newly...
CHICAGO, IL
rejournals.com

Entre Commercial Realty completes 247,000-square-foot lease on behalf of MAI Fulfillment in Elgin

Entre Commercial Realty has completed the lease of a 247,000-square-foot building at 2500 Galvin in Elgin for MAI Fulfillment. MAI Fulfillment is a leading provider of full-service B2C and B2B solutions designed to enhance service and improve profitability for their clients. MAI provides an integrated multi-channel contact center, order processing,...
ELGIN, IL
Chicago Defender

MAYOR LIGHTFOOT LAUNCHES ADMINISTRATIVE DEBT RELIEF PILOT PROGRAM, PROVIDING ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL RELIEF TO CHICAGO RESIDENTS

CHICAGO — Today, Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot and City Comptroller Reshma Soni launched the 2023 Administrative Debt Relief (ADR) Pilot Program. Available immediately, the program provides a course for Chicagoans mired in debt stemming from Administrative Hearing violations — some of which disproportionately impact low-income communities and are associated with higher fees than other municipal debt.
CHICAGO, IL
rejournals.com

Graycor promotes VP of performance excellence and ESG

Graycor is pleased to announce that Michelle Palys has been promoted to vice president of performance excellence and environmental, social and governance (ESG). Palys has worked at Graycor since 2012 as a quality manager and most recently as business excellence manager. In her expanded role, Palys is responsible for developing and implementing high-impact performance excellence strategies and action plans to meet Graycor’s ongoing continuous improvement, performance excellence and organizational development goals. She will also serve as a member of Graycor’s Executive Committee.
CHICAGO, IL
multihousingnews.com

Chicago Asset Changes Hands for $131M

Stonebridge Luxury Apartments last traded in 2016, for $105 million. Bayshore Properties has received a $94.5 million Fannie Mae DUS loan for the acquisition of Stonebridge Luxury Apartments, a 586-unit multifamily community in Arlington Heights, Ill, a Chicago suburb. Bayshore purchased the community for a total of $131 million from The Connor Group, according to Yardi Matrix data. The Connor Group had acquired the property for $105 million back in 2016, the same source shows.
CHICAGO, IL
rejournals.com

Related Midwest unveils The Row Fulton Market, bringing an elevated lifestyle to Chicago’s Restaurant Row

Today unveiled the name and detailed design of The Row Fulton Market, the developer’s 43-story, 300-unit residential high-rise under construction at 164 N. Peoria St., in the heart of Chicago’s historic Fulton Market District. Scheduled to open in June 2023, The Row will place residents steps from the city’s famed Restaurant Row, as well as leading employers that have helped establish Fulton Market as one of the fastest-growing business and cultural centers in the U.S.
CHICAGO, IL
rejournals.com

Standard Communities leads public-private partnership to acquire and preserve affordability of two senior living communities in Chicago

Standard Communities, a major national affordable housing developer and investor, has led a public private partnership acquiring two senior 100% affordable communities totaling 466 units in Chicago and its suburbs. The transaction extends and preserves their affordability for 30 years. Standard acquired the 145-unit Commonwealth Apartments located at 2757 N....
CHICAGO, IL
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Aldi eyes growth in Chicago area with new store opening next week

Fast-growing German discount grocery chain Aldi will open a new store in the Chicago area next Thursday, with more store expansion already underway in the Windy City. Aldi will open its newest store on the northwest side of Chicago in North Riverside, Illinois, at 7517 W. Cermak Rd., which will replace the store located at 2000 Harlem Ave., as that store is set to officially close on Wednesday.
CHICAGO, IL
WTTW - Chicago PBS

LaSalle Street Development Plans Come Slowly Into Focus

The historic LaSalle Street corridor has been an economic engine for the city since the turn of the last century. But in recent years, the once vibrant financial district has suffered as major banks such as Bank of America, BMO Harris and other financial institutions that anchored the area have moved to new buildings elsewhere in the city.
CHICAGO, IL
rejournals.com

Northmarq hires retail investment sales expert in Chicago

Northmarq’s Chicago office has announced the addition of Jack Collins as senior associate, commercial investment sales. Collins specializes in the disposition and acquisition of single tenant retail properties, expanding Northmarq’s new commercial investment sales team. Prior to Northmarq, Collins served as an associate at Matthews Real Estate Investment...
CHICAGO, IL
chicagoagentmagazine.com

The 2023 Who’s Who in Lake Geneva Residential Real Estate is here!

Our special annual issue shines a spotlight on those dedicated residential real estate leaders who usher their clients through every step of the process and deftly bring the transaction together. As publishers of Chicago Agent magazine, we present our Who’s Who in Lake Geneva featuring industry professionals who service both...
LAKE GENEVA, WI
rejournals.com

The Chicago Chapter of SIOR presents 2022 Richard G. Levy Presidents Award to George Cibula, SIOR

The Chicago Chapter of the Society of Industrial & Office Realtors (SIOR) presented the Richard G. Levy Presidents Award to George Cibula, SIOR and chairman & CEO of DarwinPW Realty. The award was given at SIOR Chicago’s Holiday Luncheon on December 2, 2022, an event that attracted more than 70 people to the Glen View Club in Golf, Illinois. Brian Liston, attorney with Liston and Tsantilis, presented the award to Cibula.
CHICAGO, IL
Riverside Brookfield Landmark

Bidder for LTHS land meets minimum set by school board

It appears that Lyons Township High School will be selling the approximately 70-acre piece of land that it has owned in Willow Springs for more than 50 years. On Jan 12 Business Manager Brian Stachacz opened two bids for the property, one of them meeting the minimum requirement. The high...
WILLOW SPRINGS, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy