“Data is the new gold”: Metro Edge to build $257 million data center in the IMD, one of the year’s biggest projects

With construction cost increases in Chicago among the highest in the nation, many office building owners and companies are feeling the pinch during a time of already heightened uncertainty. Yes, it’s possible to complete projects on time and on budget—with a communication-first approach to project management and execution. In the face of headwinds in the market, JCA sees reasons for optimism in the New Year—the supply chain delays are easing, companies are taking steps now for their future office needs, and Chicago is attracting new, experiential retail formats that will revitalize downtown and neighborhood destinations.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 14 HOURS AGO