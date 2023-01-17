Read full article on original website
5 recent payer partnerships
From payers diving deeper in social determinants of health to expanded payer-provider models, these are five payer partnerships reported by Becker's since Dec. 15:. Tufts Health Plan and Harvard Pilgrim Health Care said Jan. 18 that they've partnered with virtual care company Included Health to give commercial members access to its LGBTQ health services. Included also partnered with SCAN Group in October to launch the nation's first Medicare Advantage plan designed specifically for LGBTQ seniors.
New York City's Medicare Advantage plan 'dead,' city leaders say
A plan to shift New York City retirees' coverage to Medicare Advantage has stalled indefinitely, the New York Daily News reported Jan. 19. Courts have blocked the city's proposal to charge retired city employees who opt out of a Medicare Advantage plan a $191 monthly premium, ruling it violates a city law that requires retirees receive free health coverage for life.
North Carolina officials grew frustrated with BCBS before contract switch, records show
Issues with Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina's claims processing system led state officials to request new contract bids to manage its state health plan, the Charlotte Observer reported Jan. 19. North Carolina state treasurer Dale Folwell said Jan. 4 the state plans to hand over management of its...
North Carolina rejects BCBS, UnitedHealthcare protests of state health plan award
North Carolina is moving ahead with its plans to hand over its State Health Plan to Aetna, rejecting protests from Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina and UMR, a UnitedHealthcare subsidiary. According to a Jan. 20 press release from state treasurer Dale Folwell's office, State Health Plan administrators found...
Meet the executive team at the nation's largest publicly operated health plan
L.A. Care Health Plan is the largest publicly operated health plan in the nation, serving more than 2.7 million low-income members in Los Angeles County. The agency's managed care Medi-Cal plan is administered in partnership with Blue Shield of California, Anthem Blue Cross and Kaiser Permanente — it's also the only Medi-Cal plan offered on the state's ACA exchange.
Dr. Sachin Jain: It's time to end 'magical thinking' in healthcare
Wishful thinking about the impact of technology in healthcare and unrealistic beliefs that valuations can increase forever have slowed the industry's transformation for the better, according to Sachin Jain, MD. Dr. Jain is the president and CEO of SCAN Group, a Medicare company serving about 283,000 members. In a deal...
