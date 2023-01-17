ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Comments / 0

Related
beckerspayer.com

5 recent payer partnerships

From payers diving deeper in social determinants of health to expanded payer-provider models, these are five payer partnerships reported by Becker's since Dec. 15:. Tufts Health Plan and Harvard Pilgrim Health Care said Jan. 18 that they've partnered with virtual care company Included Health to give commercial members access to its LGBTQ health services. Included also partnered with SCAN Group in October to launch the nation's first Medicare Advantage plan designed specifically for LGBTQ seniors.
COLORADO STATE
beckerspayer.com

New York City's Medicare Advantage plan 'dead,' city leaders say

A plan to shift New York City retirees' coverage to Medicare Advantage has stalled indefinitely, the New York Daily News reported Jan. 19. Courts have blocked the city's proposal to charge retired city employees who opt out of a Medicare Advantage plan a $191 monthly premium, ruling it violates a city law that requires retirees receive free health coverage for life.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
beckerspayer.com

Meet the executive team at the nation's largest publicly operated health plan

L.A. Care Health Plan is the largest publicly operated health plan in the nation, serving more than 2.7 million low-income members in Los Angeles County. The agency's managed care Medi-Cal plan is administered in partnership with Blue Shield of California, Anthem Blue Cross and Kaiser Permanente — it's also the only Medi-Cal plan offered on the state's ACA exchange.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
beckerspayer.com

Dr. Sachin Jain: It's time to end 'magical thinking' in healthcare

Wishful thinking about the impact of technology in healthcare and unrealistic beliefs that valuations can increase forever have slowed the industry's transformation for the better, according to Sachin Jain, MD. Dr. Jain is the president and CEO of SCAN Group, a Medicare company serving about 283,000 members. In a deal...

Comments / 0

Community Policy