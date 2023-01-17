4. Old West Durham (Durham, North Carolina)

- Neighborhood bike score: 85 (47.4 points greater than Durham)

- Neighborhood walk score: 80 (49.7 points greater)

- Neighborhood transit score: 51 (23.5 points greater)

The welcoming message fronting the Old West Durham Neighborhood Association website says it all: "Our neighborhood remains a collection of quiet, tree-lined streets where the front porch is still used for visiting with neighbors." That can be said of many neighborhoods, especially in the South, but not so much in tech hubs like Durham. The city's top bike shop, Durham Cycles , is found in this historic neighborhood and rents hybrid and mountain bikes and e-bikes on which riders can explore the nearby Duke University campus or head south for 22 miles on the multi-use American Tobacco Trail . Or you can stick to the Old West neighborhood, whose motto is: "Diversity, Harmony, Community."