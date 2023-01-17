ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Grand Rapids Business Journal

Entrepreneur builds hair salon into LGBTQ hub

Downtown salon owner Laura Signore has built an inclusive haven for the Grand Rapids LGBTQ community. Located at 25 S. Division Ave., Suite 15, Lilith’s Lair is a dream come true for owner Laura Signore, as well as staff and clientele. Signore opened Lilith’s Lair in January 2022 with...
Rehmann Foundation donates to GR nonprofit, various organizations

A nonprofit in Grand Rapids was the recipient of a grant from a financial services and advisory firm. The Rehmann Foundation, the charitable arm of Rehmann, recently awarded $160,000 among several organizations in communities the firm serves. Among the recipients is the Grand Rapids Nehemiah Project, an organization aiming to “help rebuild and restore the city.”
Change-Ups: Stuck elected president of United Tribes of Michigan

Jamie Stuck, Nottawaseppi Huron Band of the Potawatomi Tribal chairman, has been elected president of the United Tribes of Michigan. Stuck, of Scotts, is a graduate of Central Michigan University. He was appointed as Tribal chairperson in May 2016 but was elected official of the NHBP in 2006. He is NHBP’s Education Committee chair, treasurer for the FireKeepers Local Revenue Sharing Board, ex-officio board member of Waséyabek Development Company LLC, and the chairman of the Native American Heritage Fund. Stuck also previously served as the United Tribes of Michigan’s vice president.
Bazzani Building Group unveils new name

A Grand Rapids-based leader in sustainable construction has changed its name. Bazzani Building Group announced this week it changed its name to Cella Building Company and will phase in the rebrand over the next few weeks. The name change comes approximately four years after founder Guy Bazzani retired. Bazzani founded...
