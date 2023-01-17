Read full article on original website
Bill Miller BBQ has a secret menu. Have you tried any of these special items?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Universities across Texas are banning TikTok after Governor Abbott cites its cybersecurity concerns and ties with ChinaJalyn SmootTexas State
New Costco Opening in March; Location is First-Ever For RegionJoel EisenbergKyle, TX
Costco to open first location in Kyle and create hundreds of new jobsAsh JurbergKyle, TX
IHeartcountry Festival to Return to Moody Center in Austin, TX on May 13, 2023Carol LennoxAustin, TX
CBS Austin
Two adorable puppies and your weekend events rundown with Good Party ATX!
Enjoy some offbeat theater, celebrate the year of the rabbit or grab a burger that is getting a lot of local buzz! Sarah Wolf is here with her Good Party ATX weekend rundown and two very special furry guests from Happy Hearts Dog Rescue. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter...
CBS Austin
Thousands gather for 3M Half Marathon through Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Thousands of participants gathered Sunday morning for the 3M Half Marathon. The 13.1-mile course started in northwest Austin on Shoelake Boulevard and ended near the Texas Capitol. It featured mostly downhill running and showcased some of Austin’s finest locations. Bands were strategically located throughout the race so runners could have something to look forward to. At the end, runners were greeted with a celebratory festival.
CBS Austin
Austin Beerworks + Kaiju Cut & Sew + Meanwhile Brewing = a Lunar New Year celebration!
This weekend you are invited to party with a purpose! Austin Beerworks, Meanwhile Brewing, and Kaiju Cut and Sew have teamed up to celebrate the Lunar New year and stop AAPI hate. Chris Gomez and Will Golden are here to tell Trevor Scott all about the event, a new brew they created, and how you can join in the fun!
CBS Austin
Round Rock Water Park adds expansion for upcoming summer
ROUND ROCK, Texas — The Kalahari Resorts and Conventions will expand their waterpark. This resort has been known to have people reserve their stay for family entertainment and innovative waterparks. While there are enjoyable restaurants, convention centers, and a luxury spa, many people will attend for the waterpark. The...
CBS Austin
Austin Beerworks celebrates the year of the rabbit with new brew & Lunar New Year event
AUSTIN, Texas — You're invited to cheers to the year of The Rabbit Saturday afternoon at Austin Beerworks. The North Austin brewery is hosting their second annual Lunar New Year celebration hosting a vendor market, Summit Lion-Dragon Dance team performance, and Asian food trucks. "It's going to be a...
CBS Austin
What to do for your freeze-damaged plants
It's been almost a month since a multi-day deep freeze hit Central Texas, and by now, you might be wondering if your plants survived. They might look dead, but hope isn't lost. Chief Meteorologist Chikage Windler went to the experts to find out how to tell how bad the freeze damage was, and what to do next.
CBS Austin
Crews respond to fire at Travis Early College High School
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Fire Department responded to a fire at Travis Early College High School early Sunday morning. Just after 5 a.m., the department said the fire was under control. ALSO | Pedestrian dead after being hit by train in N Austin. It started on the roof...
CBS Austin
Vacant building catches fire in N. Austin, for the third time this week
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Fire Department responded to a fire on John Anderson Lane Sunday afternoon. The fire happened in a vacant strip center, at 2013 W. Anderson Lane. In a tweet, AFD confirmed the fire was brought under control. According to the department, this is the third fire...
CBS Austin
Austin Fire Department responds to fire in W. Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — On Saturday, Jan. 21, a fire blazed at 5204 Mount Bonnell Road. Austin Fire Department responded and were able to control and put it out quickly. The fire started from an electrical box that was on the exterior of the cabin building and then extended minorly into the attic.
CBS Austin
Critical need for blood donations at We Are Blood during National Blood Donor Month
January is National Blood Donor Month and the need is great in central Texas. Nick Canedo from We Are Blood, is here to share more about their campaign helping Texans roll up their sleeves and donate. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin and find us on Facebook at We...
CBS Austin
New non-profit, Puppy Food Bank, is helping bridge the gap to save animals' lives
The largest no-kill animal shelter in the United States is right here in Austin, Texas as well as so many other wonderful organizations committed to saving animals' lives and finding forever homes for our furry friends. This means they will need a steady supply of food to fuel their mission, and Puppy Food Bank, is helping to ensure demand is met. Executive Director, Danielle Gunter shares more about this new nonprofit.
CBS Austin
Two people sent to hospital in N. Austin crash
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin-Travis County EMS responded to a two vehicle collision at 4716-4719 Adelphi Ln. Overall, there were four people involved and two patients were transported to St. David's Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. While the other two in the crash refused transportation. ATCEMS Captain Darrin Noak confirmed...
CBS Austin
Man shot and killed at E Austin gas station
AUSTIN, Texas — A man is dead after being shot at a gas station in east Austin late Saturday night, according to police. Around 11:14 p.m., officers with the Austin Police Department were flagged down about a disturbance happening inside the Shell Gas Station located at 4509 East Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
CBS Austin
Man in custody for threatening to burn SE Austin house, victim's sister speaks out
AUSTIN, Texas (KEYE) -- A man who barricaded himself inside a Southeast Austin home Friday morning is now in police custody. The incident happened on Bitter Creek Drive, east of William Cannon Drive. CBS spoke to witnesses and someone who was inside the residence when it all happened. We spoke...
CBS Austin
Pedestrian dead after being hit by train in N Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — A pedestrian died after being hit by a train in north Austin early Sunday morning. Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the scene in the 10400 block of Mc Kalla Place just before 2 a.m. That's right by Q2 stadium. ALSO | Man shot and killed at...
CBS Austin
Police discover over 3,000 fentanyl pills in N Austin, man arrested
The Austin Police Department discovered over 3,000 fentanyl pills, over one pound of marijuana and other drugs in north Austin on Wednesday. Officers arrested 24-year-old Salvador Sanches-Aguirre on an outstanding warrant. Throughout the incident, the officers found the drugs. ALSO | Police looking for Round Rock man wanted for aggravated...
CBS Austin
Austin Police identify 149 "jugging" events in past year
AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin ended 2022 with a total of 149 "juggings." Police refer to juggings as a specific crime where a suspect follows a customer as they leave a bank or ATM and then robs them. “We have seen an increase in this type of...
CBS Austin
Man sentenced to 15 years in prison for 2021 NE Austin murder
AUSTIN, Texas — A man was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Wednesday after pleading guilty to murder, according to the Travis County District Attorney's Office. On Feb. 23, 2021, the Austin Police Department arrested and charged 19-year-old Christopher Michael Garcia for the murder of 29-year-old Misael Robello Sanchez.
CBS Austin
TSA at Austin Bergstrom International Airport demos how to properly travel with firearms
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Bergstrom International Airport has broken its own record, but it’s not a very good one. In 2022, more firearms than ever before were found in travelers’ carry-on luggage or undeclared in checked luggage. Last year, a total of 150 guns were found at...
H-E-B Has Introduced the Checkout of the Future[VIDEO]
There are so many things that you learn from social media these days, especially TikTok. This video was posted back in August 2022, however, it's pretty cool! So just in case you haven't heard about this yet, H-E-B has unveiled the checkout of the future at a few select stores in Texas for testing. It is absolutely incredible.
