Austin, TX

CBS Austin

Thousands gather for 3M Half Marathon through Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Thousands of participants gathered Sunday morning for the 3M Half Marathon. The 13.1-mile course started in northwest Austin on Shoelake Boulevard and ended near the Texas Capitol. It featured mostly downhill running and showcased some of Austin’s finest locations. Bands were strategically located throughout the race so runners could have something to look forward to. At the end, runners were greeted with a celebratory festival.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Round Rock Water Park adds expansion for upcoming summer

ROUND ROCK, Texas — The Kalahari Resorts and Conventions will expand their waterpark. This resort has been known to have people reserve their stay for family entertainment and innovative waterparks. While there are enjoyable restaurants, convention centers, and a luxury spa, many people will attend for the waterpark. The...
ROUND ROCK, TX
CBS Austin

What to do for your freeze-damaged plants

It's been almost a month since a multi-day deep freeze hit Central Texas, and by now, you might be wondering if your plants survived. They might look dead, but hope isn't lost. Chief Meteorologist Chikage Windler went to the experts to find out how to tell how bad the freeze damage was, and what to do next.
GEORGETOWN, TX
CBS Austin

Crews respond to fire at Travis Early College High School

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Fire Department responded to a fire at Travis Early College High School early Sunday morning. Just after 5 a.m., the department said the fire was under control. ALSO | Pedestrian dead after being hit by train in N Austin. It started on the roof...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Austin Fire Department responds to fire in W. Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — On Saturday, Jan. 21, a fire blazed at 5204 Mount Bonnell Road. Austin Fire Department responded and were able to control and put it out quickly. The fire started from an electrical box that was on the exterior of the cabin building and then extended minorly into the attic.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

New non-profit, Puppy Food Bank, is helping bridge the gap to save animals' lives

The largest no-kill animal shelter in the United States is right here in Austin, Texas as well as so many other wonderful organizations committed to saving animals' lives and finding forever homes for our furry friends. This means they will need a steady supply of food to fuel their mission, and Puppy Food Bank, is helping to ensure demand is met. Executive Director, Danielle Gunter shares more about this new nonprofit.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Two people sent to hospital in N. Austin crash

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin-Travis County EMS responded to a two vehicle collision at 4716-4719 Adelphi Ln. Overall, there were four people involved and two patients were transported to St. David's Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. While the other two in the crash refused transportation. ATCEMS Captain Darrin Noak confirmed...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Man shot and killed at E Austin gas station

AUSTIN, Texas — A man is dead after being shot at a gas station in east Austin late Saturday night, according to police. Around 11:14 p.m., officers with the Austin Police Department were flagged down about a disturbance happening inside the Shell Gas Station located at 4509 East Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Pedestrian dead after being hit by train in N Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — A pedestrian died after being hit by a train in north Austin early Sunday morning. Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the scene in the 10400 block of Mc Kalla Place just before 2 a.m. That's right by Q2 stadium. ALSO | Man shot and killed at...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Police discover over 3,000 fentanyl pills in N Austin, man arrested

The Austin Police Department discovered over 3,000 fentanyl pills, over one pound of marijuana and other drugs in north Austin on Wednesday. Officers arrested 24-year-old Salvador Sanches-Aguirre on an outstanding warrant. Throughout the incident, the officers found the drugs. ALSO | Police looking for Round Rock man wanted for aggravated...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Austin Police identify 149 "jugging" events in past year

AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin ended 2022 with a total of 149 "juggings." Police refer to juggings as a specific crime where a suspect follows a customer as they leave a bank or ATM and then robs them. “We have seen an increase in this type of...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Man sentenced to 15 years in prison for 2021 NE Austin murder

AUSTIN, Texas — A man was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Wednesday after pleading guilty to murder, according to the Travis County District Attorney's Office. On Feb. 23, 2021, the Austin Police Department arrested and charged 19-year-old Christopher Michael Garcia for the murder of 29-year-old Misael Robello Sanchez.
AUSTIN, TX
Q92

H-E-B Has Introduced the Checkout of the Future[VIDEO]

There are so many things that you learn from social media these days, especially TikTok. This video was posted back in August 2022, however, it's pretty cool! So just in case you haven't heard about this yet, H-E-B has unveiled the checkout of the future at a few select stores in Texas for testing. It is absolutely incredible.
SCHERTZ, TX

