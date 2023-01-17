ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, WV

Comments / 0

Related
WDTV

Barbour County Sheriff searching for ‘runaway’ teen

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help locating a “runaway” teen. A woman reported her 15-year-old son, Jaxon Poling, as a runaway, the Barbour County Sheriff’s Department said. Poling was last seen leaving a home on Briar Patch Rd. in Philippi, the...
BARBOUR COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Students involved in crash near North Marion High School

FARMINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A crash involving students near North Marion High School shut down the roadway for nearly an hour Friday afternoon, officials said. The crash happened around 2:45 p.m. near North Marion High School during dismissal, according to the Marion County 911 Center. Marion County Schools Superintendent Donna...
FARMINGTON, WV
WDTV

Woman charged with fatally stabbing 3-month-old in Weston

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A woman has been arrested on suspicion that she fatally stabbed her three-month-old child. Authorities on Friday arrested 31-year-old Krista Brunecz in connection to the child’s death at a Weston apartment building on Dec. 30. Both Brunecz and the infant were taken to an area...
WESTON, WV
WBOY 12 News

Lewis Co. woman charged in 3-month-old baby’s stabbing

WESTON, W.Va.(WBOY) – A Lewis County woman has been charged in connection with the death of her three-month-old infant. Krista Brunecz, 31, was arrested Friday, in relation to the child’s death in late December, according to a news release from the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office. On December 30, 2022, a call from an area apartment […]
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Lane of I-79 south to be closed next week in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - One southbound lane of I-79 in Marion County will be closed next week as crews prepare for more construction in the area. According to the West Virginia Department of Highways, one lane southbound from mile marker 133, Kingmont, to mile marker 132, White Hall, will be closed for crews to pave in preparation of phase 2 construction of the Tygart River Bridge.
MARION COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Camera installed at busy, dangerous Harrison County intersection

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Steps are being taken to change one of Harrison County’s busiest and most dangerous intersections. The intersection of Rt. 50, Lodgeville Rd., and Emily Dr. is a common site for wrecks, and police say it’s often difficult to determine who’s at fault. But that should be getting easier.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WDTV

A Community Baby Shower held for expecting mother’s

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A community baby shower was held at the Harrison County Parks and Rec. Saturday. Deaonna Crowe who organized the community baby shower said she had many donations and thought what better way to give back than to give the items to expecting mothers. About 30 expecting...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Officials investigating apparent overdoses at NCRJ

GREENWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - State officials are looking into apparent drug overdoses at North Central Regional Jail. Two inmates at the jail “gave the appearance of experiencing” an overdose on Thursday, a state spokesman said in a statement. The statement said the inmates were provided appropriate medical treatment.
GREENWOOD, WV
WDTV

Marilyn Marie Nutter

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Marilyn Marie Nutter, 79, of Clarksburg, passed away Wednesday evening, January 18, 2023, in the United Hospital Center. She was born June 7, 1943, in Akron, Ohio, the only child of the late Coble and Rachel M. (Lewis) James.She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Wesley D. Nutter, whom she married on October 20, 1963.Also surviving are her son, Daniel W. Nutter of Clarksburg; and her daughter, Kelley D. Nutter of Weston; three grandchildren, including Rachel Jones and Rebekah Traugh; and three great-grandchildren.Marilyn graduated in 1961 from Ellet High School in Akron, Ohio, and then graduated from WV Wesleyan College in 1967. She earned her Master’s Degree in Education. She started teaching Kindergarten at Quiet Dell, and then taught First and Second Grades at Morgan Elementary, Lumberport Elementary, and West Milford Elementary, retiring after 27 years of service. She was a member of the Alpha Upsilon Sorority. She was a member of the Johnstown United Methodist Church, loved antiques and going to yard sales, and raising African violets.Condolences to the Nutter Family may be left at burnsidefuneralhome.comA graveside service will be held at Johnstown Cemetery on Monday, January 23, 2023, at 1 p.m. with Pastor Gary Smith presiding. Arrangements are entrusted to Burnside Funeral Home, Bridgeport.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDTV

Clarksburg seeking downtown parking solutions

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The city of Clarksburg is looking at some solutions to improve parking downtown. A study was launched after complaints and conflicts arose from the air garage paid parking behind the courthouse. The parking meters downtown generate revenue, but aren’t for long-term parking and Jackson Square is...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDTV

First at 4 Forum: Dr. Lee B. Smith and Joe Klass

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Dr. Lee B. Smith and Joe Klass with the Monongalia County Quick Response Team joined First at 4 on Friday. They talked about a recent award they won, tactics used to prevent drug overdoses, and how the award helps the Monongalia County Quick Response Team. You...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy