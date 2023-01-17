Read full article on original website
Barbour County Sheriff searching for ‘runaway’ teen
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help locating a “runaway” teen. A woman reported her 15-year-old son, Jaxon Poling, as a runaway, the Barbour County Sheriff’s Department said. Poling was last seen leaving a home on Briar Patch Rd. in Philippi, the...
Students involved in crash near North Marion High School
FARMINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A crash involving students near North Marion High School shut down the roadway for nearly an hour Friday afternoon, officials said. The crash happened around 2:45 p.m. near North Marion High School during dismissal, according to the Marion County 911 Center. Marion County Schools Superintendent Donna...
Woman charged with fatally stabbing 3-month-old in Weston
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A woman has been arrested on suspicion that she fatally stabbed her three-month-old child. Authorities on Friday arrested 31-year-old Krista Brunecz in connection to the child’s death at a Weston apartment building on Dec. 30. Both Brunecz and the infant were taken to an area...
Lewis Co. woman charged in 3-month-old baby’s stabbing
WESTON, W.Va.(WBOY) – A Lewis County woman has been charged in connection with the death of her three-month-old infant. Krista Brunecz, 31, was arrested Friday, in relation to the child’s death in late December, according to a news release from the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office. On December 30, 2022, a call from an area apartment […]
Lane of I-79 south to be closed next week in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - One southbound lane of I-79 in Marion County will be closed next week as crews prepare for more construction in the area. According to the West Virginia Department of Highways, one lane southbound from mile marker 133, Kingmont, to mile marker 132, White Hall, will be closed for crews to pave in preparation of phase 2 construction of the Tygart River Bridge.
Man arrested after meth and marijuana bust in Randolph County
The Randolph County Sheriff's Office seized more than 50 grams of meth and about 6 and a half ounces of marijuana during a drug bust in the Glenmore area on Wednesday.
Camera installed at busy, dangerous Harrison County intersection
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Steps are being taken to change one of Harrison County’s busiest and most dangerous intersections. The intersection of Rt. 50, Lodgeville Rd., and Emily Dr. is a common site for wrecks, and police say it’s often difficult to determine who’s at fault. But that should be getting easier.
A Community Baby Shower held for expecting mother’s
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A community baby shower was held at the Harrison County Parks and Rec. Saturday. Deaonna Crowe who organized the community baby shower said she had many donations and thought what better way to give back than to give the items to expecting mothers. About 30 expecting...
Officials investigating apparent overdoses at NCRJ
GREENWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - State officials are looking into apparent drug overdoses at North Central Regional Jail. Two inmates at the jail “gave the appearance of experiencing” an overdose on Thursday, a state spokesman said in a statement. The statement said the inmates were provided appropriate medical treatment.
Troopers say man arrested after Marion County standoff was positive for fentanyl, meth
A man who allegedly fled from troopers is in custody following a standoff in Marion County on Sunday.
Marilyn Marie Nutter
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Marilyn Marie Nutter, 79, of Clarksburg, passed away Wednesday evening, January 18, 2023, in the United Hospital Center. She was born June 7, 1943, in Akron, Ohio, the only child of the late Coble and Rachel M. (Lewis) James.She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Wesley D. Nutter, whom she married on October 20, 1963.Also surviving are her son, Daniel W. Nutter of Clarksburg; and her daughter, Kelley D. Nutter of Weston; three grandchildren, including Rachel Jones and Rebekah Traugh; and three great-grandchildren.Marilyn graduated in 1961 from Ellet High School in Akron, Ohio, and then graduated from WV Wesleyan College in 1967. She earned her Master’s Degree in Education. She started teaching Kindergarten at Quiet Dell, and then taught First and Second Grades at Morgan Elementary, Lumberport Elementary, and West Milford Elementary, retiring after 27 years of service. She was a member of the Alpha Upsilon Sorority. She was a member of the Johnstown United Methodist Church, loved antiques and going to yard sales, and raising African violets.Condolences to the Nutter Family may be left at burnsidefuneralhome.comA graveside service will be held at Johnstown Cemetery on Monday, January 23, 2023, at 1 p.m. with Pastor Gary Smith presiding. Arrangements are entrusted to Burnside Funeral Home, Bridgeport.
‘I’m going to kill you one day’: Man charged for strangling, pointing gun at woman
WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A Lewis County man has been charged after officers said he strangled and pointed a gun at a woman. Officers were dispatched to a home on South Main Ave. in Weston on Dec. 29 and spoke with a woman, according to a criminal complaint. The woman...
Clarksburg seeking downtown parking solutions
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The city of Clarksburg is looking at some solutions to improve parking downtown. A study was launched after complaints and conflicts arose from the air garage paid parking behind the courthouse. The parking meters downtown generate revenue, but aren’t for long-term parking and Jackson Square is...
Clarksburg approves pay increases for interim city manager, deputy fire chief
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Clarksburg City Council approved pay raises for two key people in the city on Thursday. Interim City Manager Steve Pulice and Deputy Fire Chief Jimmy Green are the recipients of the approved pay raises. Mayor James Marino said the new salaries are the same as...
Man charged with malicious wounding no longer employed by Mannington Police Department
An individual charged with felony malicious wounding is "no longer employed" by the City of Mannington.
Task force secures 57g of meth, 184g of marijuana, 6 guns, $20,270 in residential search
GLENMORE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A months-long investigation in the Randolph County area has culminated with the arrest of multiple individuals and the confiscation of a substantial amount of substances and firearms. Task Force Commander Corporal D. L. VanMeter of the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office reports that on Wednesday, January...
First at 4 Forum: Dr. Lee B. Smith and Joe Klass
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Dr. Lee B. Smith and Joe Klass with the Monongalia County Quick Response Team joined First at 4 on Friday. They talked about a recent award they won, tactics used to prevent drug overdoses, and how the award helps the Monongalia County Quick Response Team. You...
Man charged with breaking into Harrison County man’s home, shooting him
GYPSY, W.Va (WDTV) - A Fairmont man has been charged after officers said he broke into a Gypsy man’s home and shot him on Monday. Deputies were dispatched to a home on First Street in Gypsy around 3:15 on Monday in reference to a burglary, according to a criminal complaint.
Woman facing charges after standoff in Marion County
A Worthington woman is facing five counts of wanton endangerment after a standoff in Four States, Marion County that happened Monday night into Tuesday morning.
Fayette County crews respond to pedestrian hit by train
Crews responded Tuesday morning to a report of a pedestrian hit by a train in Connellsville. The incident occurred around 7:45 a.m. near the Connellsville police department near Water Street, according to Tribune-Review news partner WPXI. Additional details were not immediately available.
