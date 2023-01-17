Prince William Steps Out For First Solo Appearance As Aftermath Of Prince Harry's 'Spare' Release Rages On

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince William stepped out for his first solo appearance exactly one week after Prince Harry dropped his bombshell memoir, Spare .

William, 40, visited Together as One, a charity in Slough that is dedicated to working with young people to create positive social change, on Tuesday, January 17.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PyRLh_0kHfbitE00
mega

During his visit, the Prince of Wales enjoyed a cooking lesson with some of the young children. Wearing a blue apron as he helped the youngsters, the group prepped a chicken teriyaki dish, it was reported.

'WOULD BE LIKE SETTING OFF A NUCLEAR BOMB': WHY PRINCE HARRY & MEGHAN MARKLE WERE SNUBBED FROM LOS ANGELES BAFTA PARTY

While engaging with those at Slough, William shared, "I do a bit of cooking, not much though," before going on to praise his wife, Kate Middleton , and her skills in the kitchen. "Catherine's very good though."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hvYCB_0kHfbitE00
mega

The father-of-three did, however, spill that he has one specialty: "I do a mean steak," but admitted, "My sauces come out quite dry or lumpy — I've got to work on those!"

William's outing comes as his family continues to deal with the aftermath of Harry's bombshell revelations in his tell-all, in which he recounted a physical altercation between the brothers and claimed his older sibling and sister-in-law were partly to blame for his 2005 Nazi costume scandal.

Despite Harry insisting that he wants William — whom he dubbed his "beloved brother and archnemesis" in his pages — and dad King Charles III back in his life, it seems he has a long way to go in repairing those relationships.

"[William] doesn’t even recognize his own brother anymore," a source spilled after Harry aired out their family's dirty laundry in Spare . Though William "wants to believe that there’s hope for peace down the line... it’s hard."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lPAgP_0kHfbitE00
mega

"At this point, he’s got no plans to speak to Harry," concluded the insider of William's upset. "He’s come to terms with the fact [that] he’s lost his little brother and quite possibly for life."

PRINCE HARRY ADMITS HE HASN'T SPOKEN TO STEPMOTHER CAMILLA 'IN A LONG TIME': 'SHE'S DONE EVERYTHING TO IMPROVE HER OWN REPUTATION'

Meanwhile, Buckingham palace is reportedly urging the estranged brothers to sit down so they can smooth things over before their father's coronation in May. According to an insider, the royal family drama won't subside in the press unless Harry and Meghan Markle are there to support His Majesty on the monumental day.

"[Charles and William] have to invite them in before the coronation, or it will become such a circus and distraction," declared the source.

People obtained photos of William's outing.

Comments / 32

Marion Reed Meyash
5d ago

If they decide to have an open conversation with Harry and his tart I hope the King and William have an arbitrator in the room. Both Harry and the tart should be frisked to ensure no wires or cameras are attached to them. The arbitrator should be the head of Parliament.

Reply(2)
43
Nancy Bascombe
5d ago

William is always with his children. Where is Harry getting high and never with kids!!! I am really seriously thinking they have No kids. Sad I feel this way they just don't act like parents.

Reply(2)
40
Happy cat
5d ago

At the end of the day William has his beautiful wife and family to go home to. Knowing he has the support of his dad&relatives and countrymen. While Harry has his mental illness and......Meghan.

Reply(2)
32
