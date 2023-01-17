Prince William Steps Out For First Solo Appearance As Aftermath Of Prince Harry's 'Spare' Release Rages On

mega

Prince William stepped out for his first solo appearance exactly one week after Prince Harry dropped his bombshell memoir, Spare .

William, 40, visited Together as One, a charity in Slough that is dedicated to working with young people to create positive social change, on Tuesday, January 17.

During his visit, the Prince of Wales enjoyed a cooking lesson with some of the young children. Wearing a blue apron as he helped the youngsters, the group prepped a chicken teriyaki dish, it was reported.

While engaging with those at Slough, William shared, "I do a bit of cooking, not much though," before going on to praise his wife, Kate Middleton , and her skills in the kitchen. "Catherine's very good though."

The father-of-three did, however, spill that he has one specialty: "I do a mean steak," but admitted, "My sauces come out quite dry or lumpy — I've got to work on those!"

William's outing comes as his family continues to deal with the aftermath of Harry's bombshell revelations in his tell-all, in which he recounted a physical altercation between the brothers and claimed his older sibling and sister-in-law were partly to blame for his 2005 Nazi costume scandal.

Despite Harry insisting that he wants William — whom he dubbed his "beloved brother and archnemesis" in his pages — and dad King Charles III back in his life, it seems he has a long way to go in repairing those relationships.

"[William] doesn’t even recognize his own brother anymore," a source spilled after Harry aired out their family's dirty laundry in Spare . Though William "wants to believe that there’s hope for peace down the line... it’s hard."

"At this point, he’s got no plans to speak to Harry," concluded the insider of William's upset. "He’s come to terms with the fact [that] he’s lost his little brother and quite possibly for life."

Meanwhile, Buckingham palace is reportedly urging the estranged brothers to sit down so they can smooth things over before their father's coronation in May. According to an insider, the royal family drama won't subside in the press unless Harry and Meghan Markle are there to support His Majesty on the monumental day.

"[Charles and William] have to invite them in before the coronation, or it will become such a circus and distraction," declared the source.

