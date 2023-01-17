ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ventura, CA

The Ventura Orthopedics Athletes of the Week

By Ventura County Star
By Ventura County Star
VC Star | Ventura County Star
 5 days ago
MATHEUS GAMBLE

School: Foothill Tech

Year: Junior

Sport: Soccer

Comment: The junior was a goal-scoring machine last week for the Dragons. Gamble finished with four goals in an 8-1 win over St. Bonaventure in a Tri-Valley League match on Tuesday. He netted three more goals in a 5-3 overtime win over Bishop Diego in another league win on Thursday. Foothill Tech improved to 5-7-1 overall and 3-1-0 in league.

JANE STALEY

School: La Reina

Sport: Soccer

Comment: The sophomore led the Regents to their first two wins of the season. On Wednesday, she netted a hat trick in a 5-1 win over Dunn in a Frontier League match. On Thursday, Staley dropped in three more goals for her second straight hat trick in a 9-0 win over Villanova Prep in another league match. The Regents are 2-3-0 overall and 2-1-0 in league.

The athletes are chosen by The Star sports staff.

