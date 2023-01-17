Chapter 4 Season 1 of "Fortnite" once again redefined the ever-popular and ever-changing battle royale title. One addition the chapter brought with it is the opportunity to claim Capture Points. Capture Points not only unlock weapons, shields, grenades, healing items, and the like, but they also help players complete certain weekly challenge quests, as explained by Dexerto. This feature arrived with other new "Fortnite" content, including NPCs, weapons, and items. In such an abundant landscape, players have every reason to take advantage of Capture Points to get as much of an edge as they can in.

8 DAYS AGO