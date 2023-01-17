Read full article on original website
Fortnite: How To Claim Capture Points
Chapter 4 Season 1 of "Fortnite" once again redefined the ever-popular and ever-changing battle royale title. One addition the chapter brought with it is the opportunity to claim Capture Points. Capture Points not only unlock weapons, shields, grenades, healing items, and the like, but they also help players complete certain weekly challenge quests, as explained by Dexerto. This feature arrived with other new "Fortnite" content, including NPCs, weapons, and items. In such an abundant landscape, players have every reason to take advantage of Capture Points to get as much of an edge as they can in.
The Best Audio Settings For Warzone 2.0
You better fine-tune your audio settings in "Warzone 2.0." Otherwise, you'll be giving players who do the upper hand in battle. It seems that audio mixing has always been an issue with Activision's "Call of Duty" battle royale titles, as Dr Disrespect famously made clear during a 2020 live stream.
The Rarest Banner In Fortnite
"Fortnite" may be one of the most iconic battle royale titles on the market, but there's more to it than just the battle royale feature. Between cosmetics, emotes, dances, and other player customization options, the game can feel like a collector's dream. While some players focus on getting the coolest skins around, like Starfire from "Teen Titans" or the "Goat Simulator 3" skin, others focus on a less-popular collectible: Banners.
How To Sell Property In GTA Online
Some people play "GTA Online" to cause as much mayhem as possible, an appropriate pursuit for a "Grand Theft Auto" game. Others dive in to experience the story, carry out exciting heists, or become CEOs and make as much money as possible. Meanwhile, another pocket of gamers logs on to take on the role of virtual property mogul, buying up all the buildings they can. They can take this too far, though, making a purchase they later regret.
Pokemon Prize Pack Series 1: The 'Secret' Pokemon Cards You Can Only Get At Local Stores
Competitive "Pokémon" battles aren't just something that exists in video games — "Pokémon TCG" is a thriving card game that The Pokémon Company works hard to support. Promoting these in-person events can be tricky, but special edition cards can help get gamers in the door. Luckily for players, new "Pokémon" Prize Packs are being sent to retailers that include even more cards to collect.
Marvel's Avengers Reveals Its Own Endgame
The Avengers have taken down Thanos and other terrifying villains but it seems that even these superheroes can't resist the cold hand of business. After a rocky production and release, marked by terrible news for fans in the form multiple delays, developer Crystal Dynamics has officially decided to wrap up its work on "Marvel's Avengers."
Open World Games That Will Blow You Away In 2023 And Beyond
The concept of open world games first exploded in a major way with the release of "Grand Theft Auto 3" in 2001. It was most people's first real exposure to being able to freely explore a large 3D world that featured a variety of missions to take on at any given time — or just cause random havoc. As time went on, open world games became much more common and began to include almost every existing genre.
Persona 4 Golden: The 5 Difficulty Levels Explained
A brand new, visually enhanced version of "Persona 4 Golden" has just made its way onto several new platforms including Nintendo Switch and Xbox Game Pass, giving many players their first opportunity to explore the rural town of Inaba and the mysterious Midnight Channel. Like the critically acclaimed "Persona 5...
The Game Boy Game That Was The Console's Best Seller
Unfortunately, Nintendo's ultra-successful Game Boy is now more than 30 years old. True, this means that time continues to march ever onward, but, on the bright side, it also means that there are interesting statistics to look over regarding the console's time on the market. The Game Boy sold more...
How Takafumi Fujisawa And His Teams Created The Classic Startup Sounds For Playstation
Consoles from the Sega Master System to the most modern iterations of the PlayStation and Xbox have all featured some kind of sound on launch, but as time has gone on, these sounds have become a bit samey. Both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S startup sounds are pretty inoffensive — airy, and like the final beats of a movie trailer — but back in the day, these launch sounds were wildly more experimental. Great games — and consoles — can be ruined by terrible audio. However, for the most part, older console startup sounds enhance the experience.
How Long Does It Take To Beat Hogwarts Legacy?
Delays and political controversy may have had some fans worried about "Hogwarts Legacy," but on February 10, it will finally release for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S – with PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch releases to follow later in the year. The action RPG will take players to the magical school of Hogwarts, and other locations in an open world set long before the events of the books and movies.
Dead Space Remake's Launch Trailer Has Fans Ready To Be Scared Again
The "Dead Space" remake's release is right around the corner, and game makers hyped things up with a launch trailer to get fans in the mood to be spooked. On January 12, the newest trailer for the game, "Humanity Ends Here," was released. The nearly two-minute trailer highlighted some of the improvements from the original, like the once-silent protagonist who will finally have a voice.
Minecraft Kills Fans' Biggest Frustration With The Game
Microsoft won't release a sequel to "Minecraft," so players have to be satisfied with the main game. With constant updates, including quality-of-life changes and content additions, it's not hard to do. In fact, the developers listen to fans and have a public "Minecraft" feedback site so players can vote to add things that they'd like to see in the game. And, as "Minecraft" has recently proved, the developers really do listen to that feedback.
Games You Should Play While You Wait For Overcooked 3
Phil Duncan and Oli De-Vine left their positions at Frontier Developments in 2015 to co-found Ghost Town Games and ship their first project: co-op cooking title "Overcooked." As they shared with Gamasutra, the pair set out to create a true co-op experience in which teamwork played a central role in the design from the ground up. Rather than focusing on the qualities of each player, they wanted to create a gameplay loop that hinged on maintaining a consistent dialogue and tackling each problem as a united force.
How Fuslie Went From Science Major To GTA Icon
Leslie "Fuslie" Fu has had an absolute whirlwind of a streaming career. After gaining an interest in "League of Legends," Fuslie dove headfirt into streaming on Twitch in 2015. Since then, she's amassed over a million followers there and on YouTube. Fuslie may have begun by playing "League" and hosting...
How Long Does It Take To Beat Fire Emblem Engage?
Early "Fire Emblem Engage" reviews all pinpointed the combat as a real highlight this time around (though they were less enthusiastic about the story and characters). This seems like a good sign for those seeking to play the game to completion without getting stuck in lackluster battles while striving to see the end credits roll. Those end credits could be very far away for some players, though.
Warzone 2.0: How To Fix The 'Unable To Access Online Services' Error
Not being able to connect to a game's online services is never fun, especially if that game is multiplayer only. Since the launch of "Warzone 2.0," many players have taken to social media to report how they've experienced connectivity issues when attempting to log on to their respective games. This is only the latest in a long line of issues the game has already faced in the time since its launch.
How Final Fantasy X's Producer Really Feels About The Game's Most Awkward Scene
For anyone who's ever taken an awkward stab at fake laughter only for it to devolve into real laughter, there's an infamous moment in gaming that may just hit home. Two of the characters from "Final Fantasy X" are the subject of many laughing fits due to an amusing scene that fans love to tease to this day.
How The Stadia Controller Can Be Useful After The System's Death
After trying to break into the video game industry in 2019 with the Stadia, Google finally called it quits and announced, in September 2022, the upcoming death of the service. With the end finally here and Stadia shutting down on January 18, fans are saying goodbye as they scramble to save their games with the help of Stadia devs coming to the rescue. However, thanks to one final update, players will have something beyond save files to show for their time with the Stadia.
How To Beat Enyobon In World Of Warcraft
While the "World of Warcraft"' "Dragonflight" expansion might have had a rough start, it came with a ton of new Pet Battle content, including new achievements, abilities, World Quests, and, of course, a slew of new Pet Battles to challenge and defeat across the newly introduced Dragon Isles. Of them,...
