KWCH.com
FactFinder 12 investigation finds some drivers ticketed for speeding in Maize not technically speeding, City to reimburse drivers
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After a tip to FactFinder 12, investigators learned some drivers have been wrongly ticketed for speeding in the City of Maize. Some paid hundreds of dollars in fines and have had insurance rates raised for tickets when they’re technically not speeding. Driving down the road,...
KWCH.com
One shot, one stabbed in S. Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County Emergency Communications Dispatchers confirms one victim suffered a gunshot wound and another victim suffered a stab wound in the 3100 block of S. Rutan around 8:30 p.m., Sunday. Sedgwick County Dispatchers said the person who was shot was transported to the hospital with critical...
KWCH.com
Wichita teen injured in early morning shooting
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A teenage girl was injured in a shooting near Harry and Oliver early Sunday morning, the Wichita Police Department said. The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday in the 4900 block of E. Harry. Police learned a 17-year-old girl was in a car with two men...
KWCH.com
Fatal officer-involved shooting in Wellington under KBI investigation
WELLINGTON, Kan. (KWCH) - One man is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Wellington Saturday night. The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Saturday at 1111 E. 7th St. in Wellington, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation said Sunday in a statement. The Wellington Police Department responded to a disturbance reported at...
KWCH.com
FF 12 investigation finds some drivers wrongfully ticketed for speeding
Butler County Sheriff’s office responds to widely shared video of deputy shooting dog. The Butler County Sheriff’s Office responds after a widely shared video of a deputy shooting dog in rural Douglass sparked a lot of questions on social media. Newton HS junior works to make AEDs more...
KWCH.com
Arrest made in connection with threat mentioning Wichita middle school
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita school district confirmed police made an arrest in connection with a threat that mentioned Wilbur Middle School. The district said the school’s staff notified parents that extra security would be at the school Friday following the threat on social media between two people.
KWCH.com
Clouds move out- cold Sunday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After Saturday’s snow and rain storm, expect a dry, cold January day across Kansas. Clouds across central and eastern Kansas will be slow to clear out through midday and late afternoon, elsewhere sunshine will dominate the snow covered west. Snowfall amounts varied across Kansas yesterday with reports ranging from a Trace in Wichita to 11″ in Oakley. Dodge City reported 7.4″ of new snow setting a record for the date. Moisture content revealed that most areas picked up between 0.25-0.75″ with this storm system.
KWCH.com
WPD employee investigated for mishandling ‘sensitive police document’
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department on Friday confirmed it’s forwarded an investigation to Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter concerning a WPD employee accused of mishandling “a sensitive police document.”. The City of Wichita released a statement from WPD Chief Joe Sullivan which did not disclose...
KWCH.com
Week of Jan. 23: Job of the Day
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This week, the Workforce Centers of South Central Kansas is featuring manufacturing employers with on-the-job-training opportunities. MONDAY: Engineering Technician Level 1 | Integra Technologies | Wichita | $20 - $25| https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12334725 | Qualifications: • Associate’s degree in Electrical Engineering or related field preferred; however, a combination of education and experience wherein the skills and abilities to perform the responsibilities and functions have been adequately demonstrated is acceptable • Up to 3 years of experience in the semiconductor industry preferred | Integra Technologies has 17 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.COM.
KWCH.com
KHP: Sumner Co. Deputy vehicle hits semi during chase, suspect taken to hospital
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) said a Wellington man fled from Sumner County sheriff’s deputies when he struck a deputy’s vehicle, causing the deputy’s vehicle to strike a semi-truck along Interstate 35 (Kansas Turnpike). The KHP said 31-year-old Augustus Hart was fleeing from...
KWCH.com
Belle Plaine PD officer honored for lifesaving response after crash into Pizza Hut
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sumner County Sheriff’s Office and Belle Plaine Police Department recognized a Belle Plaine officer for lifesaving efforts at a hectic scene in early November. The fiery crash on Nov. 7 involved a man losing control of his Jeep and driving it into the side...
KWCH.com
Chilly Monday, rain and snow late Tuesday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that it will be chilly again Monday before our next storm system brings another chance of rain and snow to parts of Kansas late Tuesday. It will be a cold start to the day Monday with morning temperatures in the teens to...
KWCH.com
Two ramps to I-235 S to close today due to expected weekend snow
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two ramps scheduled to be closed Saturday will instead be closed on Friday due to approaching winter weather. From 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., the northbound I-135 exit to southbound I-235 and the westbound K-254 transition to southbound I-235 will be closed. Traffic to both closures...
KWCH.com
Heavy snow across parts of Kansas today
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A mixture of rain and light snow across southern Kansas today, meanwhile western Kansas is getting hammered with heavy snow and much needed moisture. Snow is expected to continue across western Kansas throughout the afternoon, winding down towards sunset, with a mixture of rain and wet snowflakes expected across south-central Kansas. Heaviest snowfall will stretch from west of Hays and Larned. Snowfall reports through 9am range from 4-7″ across western Kansas with lighter amounts over central and southwest parts of the state. I-70 has been closed from Goodland westward. Wichita and south-central Kansas can expect a trace or light dusting towards sunset through 9pm.
KWCH.com
Sheriff’s office responds to widely shared video of deputy shooting dog
BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Butler County Sheriff’s Office is responding after a widely shared video of a deputy shooting a dog in rural Douglass sparked a lot of questions on social media. The sheriff’s office says the incident happened when a deputy was following up on an...
KWCH.com
Bob Mills Furniture donates 5k to Heartspring
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - For the first anniversary of opening their Wichita store, Bob Mills Furniture is donating $5,000 to the Heartspring Organization. Heartspring is a non-profit organization located in Wichita, Kansas. Its mission is to provide services and therapies for children with special needs and developmental disabilities. The organization provides a wide range of services through several programs including the Heartspring Therapeutic School, Outpatient Services, and Family & Community Outreach.
KWCH.com
Newton HS junior works to make AEDs more available in district
NEWTON, Kan. (KWCH) - With cardiac arrest, time, training and equipment matter. It’s what led to a New High School junior’s effort to make automated external defibrillators, or AEDs, more available in the district. The devices received national attention after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field in Cincinnati and had his heartbeat restored with an AED.
KWCH.com
Rain and snow ending tonight, chilly Sunday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that rain and snow will end tonight, then it will be dry and chilly Sunday. Rain and snow will continue to push east across the state early tonight. Precipitation will exit the state into Missouri by midnight, then we will remain dry.
KWCH.com
Rain and snow tonight through Saturday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that wintry weather will move through Kansas tonight and throughout the day Saturday with accumulating snow. Snow will develop over western Kansas tonight with activity spreading east across the rest of the state during the day Saturday. Rain will mix with snow...
KWCH.com
U.S. Airman from Ecuador among 165 sworn in as new U.S. citizens
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A U.S. Airman from Ecuador joined 164 others in a ceremony in Wichita Friday that solidified her as a citizen of the country she serves. Lissbeth Cardenas, represents the 22nd Contracting Squadron based at McConnell Air Force Base. In support of Cardenas, her unit attended the...
