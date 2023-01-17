Read full article on original website
Related
Cheryl Burke looks stylish in LA as ex Matthew Lawrence moves on with TLC's Chilli after divorce
Cheryl Burke seemed to be making the most of the single life Friday in Los Angeles. The recently divorced Dancing with the Stars alum stepped out looking stylish in a pair of high waist boot cut jeans.
TMZ.com
TLC's Chilli And Matthew Lawrence Officially Dating
Sounds like TLC's Chilli will have a partner when she goes chasin' waterfalls ... because we're told she's officially dating "Boy Meets World" star Matthew Lawrence!. A rep for Chilli tells TMZ ... she and Matthew are in an exclusive relationship, moving past the friend phase just before Thanksgiving. We're...
Tri-City Herald
Disney Days! Inside ‘Sister Wives’ Star Janelle’s First Vacation Post-Kody Split: Photos, Details
Vacation’s all she ever wanted! Sister Wivesstar Janelle Brown is living it up at Disney World with youngest daughter Savanah Brown, who celebrated her milestone 18th birthday in December 2022. The mother-daughter vacay marks the Plexus ambassador’s first trip since splitting with ex Kody Brown. “Savanah talked me...
Divorce Turns Nasty: Ne-Yo Shares First Photos Of 'Love Child' He Fathered During Marriage To Crystal
Recording artist Ne-Yo gave fans the first glimpse of the son he allegedly fathered during his marriage to estranged wife Crystal Smith, RadarOnline.com has learned."I am BLESSED," the Sexy Love hitmaker wrote via his Instagram Stories on Tuesday, January 10, after sharing multiple photos of his kids after the new year. "Thank you GOD for my beautiful children and the people that help me raise them. I love you all."The singer shares three children with Smith, Isabella Rose, Shaffer Chimere Jr., and Alexander-Raj. He also has two children with ex-fiancée Monyetta Shaw, daughter Madilyn Grace, and son Mason Evan, in...
Holiday Chaos! See Photos of ‘Little People, Big World’ star Amy Roloff’s Messy Home
Little People, Big World star Amy Roloff is doing some major decluttering as she tidies up after the chaotic holiday season. “The wrapping gifts room clean up,” the TLC star, 60, wrote via her Instagram Stories on Monday, December 26, alongside a photo of the messy space. “The New Year is almost here — may need our workout room.” In the snap, her former fitness space was littered with shopping bags, open boxes and miscellaneous gifts clearly meant for her grandchildren.
‘Sister Wives’ Season 18: When Will the New Season Air on TLC? — Everything We Know So Far
Now that 'Sister Wives' Season 17 is officially over, when will season 18 air? Here's everything we know so far about the new season.
Cheryl Burke Reveals Her 2023 ‘Mood’ After Ex-Husband Matthew Lawrence Confirms Relationship With TLC’s Chilli
Not sweating the small stuff. Cheryl Burke appeared unbothered after ex-husband Matthew Lawrence went public with TLC's Chilli following their split. The former Dancing With the Stars pro, 38, took to TikTok on Monday, January 2, to share a video of her getting ready to go out. “Mood going into 2023,” Burke captioned the clip […]
Famed Actor Reported Missing by Family
A famed actor is reportedly missing after he never returned while hiking in Southern California as storms battered the region last week, creating unsafe conditions and challenging even the most experienced hikers with nearly impossible conditions to traverse.
LPBW’s Tori Roloff Reveals She Will ‘Definitely’ Be Done on TV Soon and Slams ‘Misconceptions’ About Show
Using her voice. Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff slammed the “misconceptions” about the TLC show and shared her plans to end her reality TV career. While participating in a Q&A with fans via her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, December 27, Tori, 31, was asked to share her “favorite and least favorite” thing about...
'Sister Wives' Star Gwendlyn Brown Reveals Which Plastic Surgery Procedure She's 'So Grateful' Mom Christine Paid For
Sister Wives stars Christine and Kody Brown's daughter Gwendlyn Brown took to social media to reveal details of a major plastic surgery procedure she had done last year, despite struggling with her insurance company for payment options. The 21-year-old shared on Thursday, January 12, she'd gotten a breast reduction in July 2022 that helped her to go from a size G bra to around a C, noting she would have wanted them "even smaller" if she had the option. She confirmed that the surgery had gone well, and that she had been "sore" and "near-immobile" after the reduction, but only...
Sister Wives’ Meri Brown Seemingly Breaks Silence Following Kody Brown Split: ‘Clearing Out the Old’
Saying her piece? Sister Wives star Meri Brown has seemingly broken her silence following her split from estranged husband Kody Brown after more than 30 years of marriage, as she reflected on the last year. “Just taking a moment today to say thank you to 2022,” Meri, 51, wrote via...
'Sister Wives' ' Christine Brown Reveals Her Celebrity Crush — and He Is the Polar Opposite of Ex Kody
Christine Brown is looking ahead in her love life after Kody Brown. On Sunday's episode of Sister Wives, the TLC star revealed her latest celebrity crush — and it's safe to say he doesn't have a lot in common with Kody. "Shemar Moore. Definitely," Christine said, naming the Criminal...
digitalspy.com
Doctor Who adds EastEnders legend and It's A Sin star to upcoming series
Doctor Who's next series has added even more impressive names to its cast. The BBC show confirmed today (January 20) that EastEnders legend Anita Dobson and It's A Sin's Michelle Greenidge will be appearing in yet-to-be-disclosed roles. First-look pictures of the two stars in character have been released, with showrunner...
CNET
Watch Winter Love Island 2023 From Anywhere
Hit dating show Love Island is back for another winter installment of the romantic reality phenomenon. The UK show is heading to South Africa for season 9, with new contestants set to stay at a villa on the Ludus Magnus estate in Franschhoek, part of the town's "millionaire's row." Along...
Woman enraged when teenage daughter gets pregnant and insists on keeping the baby, then abandons her
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I’m going to be completely honest about something now. I found myself pregnant at twenty-three years old after what I thought would be just a one night stand, but was actually an event that connected me to another man forever against my will. I hadn’t wanted to get pregnant and was even taking precautions at the time, it was just one of those things happens unplanned, accidentally.
Gogglebox family reveal the existence of their ‘secret son’ who was ‘not allowed’ to join the series
Gogglebox stars the Baggs family have revealed the identity of their “secret” family member.Fans of the Channel 4 series have grown familiar with the family who live in Great Dunmow, Essex.Across three seasons, Terry, Lisa, Joe and George have given their opinions on the latest TV shows.It turns out, however, that Lisa has another“secret” son who does not appear on the reality show with the rest.This week, George posted a video to TikTok to tell fans he has a brother who hasn’t been introduced to the Gogglebox audiences.The video shows George, 20, and his older brother Joe, 25 in...
Love Island fans slam Shaq for ‘pressuring Tanya in bed’ saying ‘it’s a red flag’
LOVE ISLAND'S Shaq Muhammad has come under fire from some fans after he kissed Tanya Manchenga in bed last night. A new crop of Islanders paired up in Monday's launch night and have been forced to share beds in the ITV2 series. Biomedical student Tanya, 22, and airport security worker...
Popculture
'Alaskan Bush People': Rain Brown Reveals New Financial Venture
Alaskan Bush People star Rain Brown has revealed she's taken on a brand new venture that is certain to thrill fans and bring in some dough for the young bushwoman. On Instagram, Brown shared that she the latest to have joined Cameo. The app has grown to be popular these days as it puts fans in touch with their favorite celebrities with the offer of an opportunity to purchase personalized greeting videos.
digitalspy.com
First look at Millie Bobby Brown's new Netflix movie as release date is confirmed
Netflix has announced the release date of its next movie starring Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown — and given us a sneak peek — in it's 2023 Films Preview trailer (which you can check out above). Titled Damsel, the movie tells the story of Elodie, who grows...
Brittany Snow Files For Divorce From Tyler Stanaland 4 Months After Announcing Split
Stanaland's flirtatious participation in "Selling the OC" reportedly ushered in marital troubles that led Snow to separate — and officially file for divorce.
Comments / 0