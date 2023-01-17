Read full article on original website
Related
weareiowa.com
Cubs Hall of Famer Andre Dawson stops in Des Moines to visit hospital patients
Dawson fought cancer after being diagnosed back in 2012. He said that his own struggle was a large part of his recent hospital visits.
weareiowa.com
Des Moines police investigating city's 4th homicide of 2023
DES MOINES, Iowa — Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Download the apps today to stream live newscasts and watch video on demand. Des Moines police are investigating a Sunday morning death as the city's fourth homicide of 2023, according to a press release. DMPD...
weareiowa.com
No. 18 Iowa St. women never threatened in win over Kansas
AMES, Iowa — Ashley Joens scored 26 points and collared 15 rebounds and No. 18 Iowa State controlled Kansas 64-50 on Saturday. Reserve Izzi Zingaro added 11 points and six rebounds for the Cyclones (12-4, 4-2 Big 12). Taiyanna Jackson scored 13 points and had 15 rebounds for Kansas...
Comments / 0