ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
weareiowa.com

Des Moines police investigating city's 4th homicide of 2023

DES MOINES, Iowa — Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Download the apps today to stream live newscasts and watch video on demand. Des Moines police are investigating a Sunday morning death as the city's fourth homicide of 2023, according to a press release. DMPD...
DES MOINES, IA
weareiowa.com

No. 18 Iowa St. women never threatened in win over Kansas

AMES, Iowa — Ashley Joens scored 26 points and collared 15 rebounds and No. 18 Iowa State controlled Kansas 64-50 on Saturday. Reserve Izzi Zingaro added 11 points and six rebounds for the Cyclones (12-4, 4-2 Big 12). Taiyanna Jackson scored 13 points and had 15 rebounds for Kansas...
AMES, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy