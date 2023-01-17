ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stoughton, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MassLive.com

60-year-old shot multiple times in Fall River; man arrested

A Fall River man was arrested Saturday in connection with the shooting of a 60-year-old man, police say. At about 5:45 p.m. Saturday, Fall River Police Department received a report of shots fired on St. Joseph Street, the department said in a press release. There, officers found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
FALL RIVER, MA
MassLive.com

Missing Brookfield woman Brittany Tee: Ground search resumes Saturday

The ground search for Brittany Tee, the missing Brookfield woman who was last seen earlier this month, resumed Saturday morning, according to authorities. Law enforcement continued looking for the 35-year-old woman, who was last seen Jan. 10 and reported missing by family a few days later, in a large area of woods near her Brookfield home and along Routes 9 and 148. Massachusetts State Police troopers from the search and rescue unit, K-9s, a drone, patrols, detectives, local officers and cadets and two civilian teams were involved in the search.
BROOKFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

New England girl seeks DNA proof of Santa, sends eaten cookie to police

One young investigator in New England is trying to get to the bottom of a mystery that dates back centuries: the existence of Santa Claus. In an effort to seek evidence proving the jolly old man with the big beard and belly is real, a girl in Cumberland, Rhode Island sent a letter to her town’s police department earlier this month requesting a partially eaten cookie and carrot remains be analyzed for DNA signatures of Kris Kringle and/or one of his nine reindeer.
CUMBERLAND, RI
MassLive.com

10 least expensive homes sold in Cape Cod Jan. 15-22

A condo in Harwich Port that sold for $278,000 tops the list of the most affordable real estate sales in Cape Cod between Jan. 15 and Jan. 22. In total, 73 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $866,730, $519 per square foot.
HARWICH, MA
MassLive.com

Celtics vs. Raptors: Free live stream, TV, how to watch

The Celtics will be looking to extend their winning streak to nine games on Saturday night as they face off against divisional rival Raptors north of the border. Boston will be without All-Star forward and MVP candidate Jayson Tatum for the matchup as he rests a sore left wrist. The Raptors will be hoping to snap a two-game losing streak in their first home game after a week-long road trip. Boston won the first matchup between the two teams during the regular season back in December.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
92K+
Followers
75K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy