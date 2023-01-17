Read full article on original website
Katherine Clark’s daughter arrested after allegedly assaulting police officer at Boston protest
U.S. Rep. Katherine Clark’s daughter allegedly assaulted a Boston police officer as they were attempting to arrest her Saturday night for defacing a monument on the Boston Common, according to law enforcement. Riley Dowell, 23, of Melrose, was tagging the Parkman Bandstand Monument with “NO COP CITY” and “ACAB”...
Norwood police exchange shots with suspect early Sunday morning
Norwood police officers exchanged shots with a suspect early Sunday morning when responding to a report of a domestic incident, according to a Facebook post from the department. According to Norwood Police Department, a 911 caller on Folan Avenue requested help at 3:16 a.m. for a domestic incident. As police...
60-year-old shot multiple times in Fall River; man arrested
A Fall River man was arrested Saturday in connection with the shooting of a 60-year-old man, police say. At about 5:45 p.m. Saturday, Fall River Police Department received a report of shots fired on St. Joseph Street, the department said in a press release. There, officers found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Boston man with criminal record raped, kidnapped woman at hotel, Suffolk DA say
A Boston man is facing a slew of charges after he was arrested when police officers responded to a report of a man who claimed his ex-girlfriend was in danger, Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden announced. On Tuesday, Herbert Jones, 49, was charged with kidnapping, two counts of aggravated...
Missing Brookfield woman Brittany Tee: Police divers to join search next week
The search for Brittany Tee, the missing Brookfield woman who was last seen nearly two weeks ago, is expected to extend into next week and involve Massachusetts State Police divers, authorities announced Saturday. The sizable ground search for the 35-year-old woman, who has been missing since Jan. 10, resumed Saturday...
Missing Brookfield woman Brittany Tee: Ground search resumes Saturday
The ground search for Brittany Tee, the missing Brookfield woman who was last seen earlier this month, resumed Saturday morning, according to authorities. Law enforcement continued looking for the 35-year-old woman, who was last seen Jan. 10 and reported missing by family a few days later, in a large area of woods near her Brookfield home and along Routes 9 and 148. Massachusetts State Police troopers from the search and rescue unit, K-9s, a drone, patrols, detectives, local officers and cadets and two civilian teams were involved in the search.
New England girl seeks DNA proof of Santa, sends eaten cookie to police
One young investigator in New England is trying to get to the bottom of a mystery that dates back centuries: the existence of Santa Claus. In an effort to seek evidence proving the jolly old man with the big beard and belly is real, a girl in Cumberland, Rhode Island sent a letter to her town’s police department earlier this month requesting a partially eaten cookie and carrot remains be analyzed for DNA signatures of Kris Kringle and/or one of his nine reindeer.
Watertown man to be arraigned for alleged African sports investment scheme
A Watertown man was scheduled to be arraigned in federal court Friday morning, accused of defrauding investors who thought they were putting their money towards lucrative short-term sports ventures in Africa, according to prosecutors. In court documents, investigators said Adrian Kawuba, 33, told investors he would use their money to...
See all homes sold in Worcester County, Jan. 15 to Jan. 22
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Worcester County reported from Jan. 15 to Jan 22. There were 202 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,717-square-foot home on Howes Court in Ashburnham that sold for $370,000.
Fire in Tesla on I-95 in Mass. takes 20,000-plus gallons of water to put out
A fire that erupted inside a Tesla on Interstate 95 in Massachusetts late Thursday took nearly three hours and tens of thousands of gallons of water to put out, according to authorities. Massachusetts State Police and Wakefield firefighters responded shortly after 10:45 p.m. Thursday to the single-car crash in the...
10 least expensive homes sold in Worcester County Jan. 15-22
A house in Fitchburg that sold for $80,000 tops the list of the most affordable real estate sales in Worcester County between Jan. 15 and Jan. 22. In total, 177 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $400,198. The average price per square foot was $244.
10 least expensive homes sold in Cape Cod Jan. 15-22
A condo in Harwich Port that sold for $278,000 tops the list of the most affordable real estate sales in Cape Cod between Jan. 15 and Jan. 22. In total, 73 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $866,730, $519 per square foot.
Mass. State Lottery winner: $1 million winner wants to invest his prize
A $1 million lottery prize winner came forward to claim their cash on Jan. 12. But, they told the Massachusetts State Lottery, they don’t plan on spending it — at least not right away. Robert Mathews of Blackstone won a $1 million prize on a scratch ticket called...
Pope Francis boys ice hockey scores seven in shutout over Falmouth: ‘Our depth is definitely our strength’
WEST SPRINGFIELD – The Pope Francis boys ice hockey team defeated Falmouth 7-0 at the Olympia Ice Center on Saturday.
Celtics injury report: Marcus Smart day-to-day, Robert Williams’ knee ‘nothing serious’
TORONTO — Marcus Smart’s loud yell when he turned his right ankle could be heard throughout Scotiabank Arena as the Celtics guard fell to the court. Smart called for Celtics trainers immediately as Boston fans held their breath about the guard’s status. As expected, Smart was ruled...
Robert Williams injury: Celtics big man out because of left knee hyperextension
TORONTO — The Celtics got bad news in the form of two separate injuries to two starters in Saturday’s game against the Raptors. And that comes with Jayson Tatum already out because of left wrist soreness. Robert Williams III was ruled out at halftime for the rest the...
Derrick White injury: Celtics guard ‘okay’ after suffering knee issue in Raptors win
Derrick White joined a lengthy list of injured Celtics in Saturday’s dramatic win over the Raptors but the news was good about the guard postgame. Joe Mazzulla told reporters in Toronto that White was ‘okay’ after appearing to suffer a knee injury midway through the fourth quarter.
Former Tampa Bay Rays pitcher tweets he’s joining Red Sox
Former Tampa Bay Rays reliever Ryan Sherriff says he’s joined the Red Sox organization. While the team has yet to confirm anything, he tweeted from his verified account @KingSherriff:. “Glad to be apart of the @RedSox org! Lets get it.”. While his last name is likely to spark a...
Celtics’ Payton Pritchard on being 6-foot-1 white American guard: ‘A lot of us aren’t there’
TORONTO — With the Celtics down multiple starters and still trying to pull off the win over the Raptors, they needed a spark. That’s when Payton Pritchard took on the call as he played virtually the entire fourth quarter. It wasn’t a picture-perfect effort, but Pritchard was still...
Celtics vs. Raptors: Free live stream, TV, how to watch
The Celtics will be looking to extend their winning streak to nine games on Saturday night as they face off against divisional rival Raptors north of the border. Boston will be without All-Star forward and MVP candidate Jayson Tatum for the matchup as he rests a sore left wrist. The Raptors will be hoping to snap a two-game losing streak in their first home game after a week-long road trip. Boston won the first matchup between the two teams during the regular season back in December.
