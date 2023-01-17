8. Cabbagetown (Atlanta, Georgia)

- Neighborhood bike score: 87 (45.3 points greater than Atlanta)

- Neighborhood walk score: 83 (35.3 points greater)

- Neighborhood transit score: 61 (17.3 points greater)

Whether Cabbagetown got its name from the cabbages residents who once lived there grew in their yards or the time a cabbage truck reportedly spilled its load on a street corner, the neighborhood doesn't deserve the goofy name. The historic district east of downtown Atlanta has much to offer today. A lively art scene has taken hold, fueled by the conversion of a sprawling 19th-century cotton mill into Fulton Cotton Mill Lofts —quite possibly the largest collection of residential artists' lofts in America. Street art adorns walls leading to the Krog Street Tunnel , which connects the district with the Inman Park neighborhood. Restaurants in the district, notably the popular Carroll Street Cafe , serve up plenty of cuisine choices and evening entertainment. The neighborhood can easily be toured on two wheels; bike and e-bike rentals are available at the Atlanta Bicycle Barn located nearby.