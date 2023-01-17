5. Third Ward (Charlotte, North Carolina)

- Neighborhood bike score: 77 (45.7 points greater than Charlotte)

- Neighborhood walk score: 72 (45.6 points greater)

- Neighborhood transit score: 67 (39.6 points greater)

The average home price of $281,000 in Charlotte's Third Ward is certainly reasonable when you consider it has enough going for it to earn an A+ grade and rank #6 among 163 Charlotte neighborhoods, according to Niche . About 4 in 5 residents have a college degree, and the average household income is just over $93,000. Located just northeast of downtown Charlotte, the district encompasses one of the city's largest public parks, Frazier Park . Walking paths meander through the park, and the Irwin Creek Greenway path leads walkers and cyclists downtown. Restaurants serving everything from Irish to Turkish fare, as well as two museums ( Bechtler Museum and Mint Museum ), give residents and visitors plenty to eat and admire.