6. College Park (Raleigh, North Carolina)

- Neighborhood bike score: 85 (45.7 points greater than Raleigh)

- Neighborhood walk score: 60 (28.7 points greater)

- Neighborhood transit score: 47 (17.6 points greater)

Raleigh's College Park neighborhood (sometimes called East College Park) is named for the 105-acre Saint Augustine's University campus, which straddles its border. Saint Augustine's is a historically Black private Christian college that opened just after the Civil War to train newly emancipated African American teachers. The neighborhood is somewhat pricey ( $514,000 median home price) and getting pricier ( 17.6% increase year over year). Recent street and sidewalk paving in the district make it even more bike- and pedestrian-friendly than in the past. A bike lane on East Jones Street leads cyclists to downtown Raleigh, only a few blocks away, or riders can follow any number of greenway paths or country road loops that tour the city.