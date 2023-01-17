ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

#7. Fairmount (Fort Worth, Texas)

By Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ohs0w_0kHfaEdl00

- Neighborhood bike score: 84 (45.4 points greater than Fort Worth)

- Neighborhood walk score: 67 (32.1 points greater)

- Neighborhood transit score: 41 (19.4 points greater)

It's not always easy living in a National Historic District because of the restrictions placed on homeowners wanting to remodel, but the owners of historic homes in Fort Worth's Fairmount National Historic District take great pride in them. In fact, pride of ownership runs so deep in Fairmount that "Yard of the Month" is an honor that neighbors covet. Located 2 miles south of downtown, the district features dozens of historic houses in architectural styles that range from Prairie-style and Dutch Revival to Craftsman and Queen Anne. The quiet district is quite bikeable , unlike many car-centric Texas cities. It's also quite affordable—the median home price is $416,000 , steep by Fort Worth standards but a steal for admirers of historic homes. More than 4 in 5 homes in the district were built before 1940, making it one of the most concentratedly historic U.S. neighborhoods.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
4K+
Followers
33K+
Post
830K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy