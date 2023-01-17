7. Fairmount (Fort Worth, Texas)

- Neighborhood bike score: 84 (45.4 points greater than Fort Worth)

- Neighborhood walk score: 67 (32.1 points greater)

- Neighborhood transit score: 41 (19.4 points greater)

It's not always easy living in a National Historic District because of the restrictions placed on homeowners wanting to remodel, but the owners of historic homes in Fort Worth's Fairmount National Historic District take great pride in them. In fact, pride of ownership runs so deep in Fairmount that "Yard of the Month" is an honor that neighbors covet. Located 2 miles south of downtown, the district features dozens of historic houses in architectural styles that range from Prairie-style and Dutch Revival to Craftsman and Queen Anne. The quiet district is quite bikeable , unlike many car-centric Texas cities. It's also quite affordable—the median home price is $416,000 , steep by Fort Worth standards but a steal for admirers of historic homes. More than 4 in 5 homes in the district were built before 1940, making it one of the most concentratedly historic U.S. neighborhoods.