Reba McEntire Belts The Judds Classic in Karaoke Scene in New Movie With ‘Reba’ Costar: VIDEO

By Shelby Scott
 5 days ago
(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Reba McEntire‘s enjoyed a long career in music and film, however, the “Consider Me Gone” singer isn’t anywhere near ready to slow down yet. In her newest project The Hammer, a brand new Lifetime film, her character is seen belting out the lyrics to The Judds’ 1985 classic, “Girls Night Out.” In the scene, she’s joined by Reba costar Melissa Peterman. Check out the fun clip below.

McEntire and Peterman’s reunion in The Hammer is even more gratifying for Reba fans as the two were adversaries during the early 2000s sitcom’s heyday. This time, however, Reba McEntire and Melissa Peterman take to the stage as sisters. And they sing along in an epic tribute to The Judds. The above snippet from McEntire’s The Hammer also features another familiar face, her real-life boyfriend Rex Linn. McEntire and Linn originally began dating two years ago.

Linn thoroughly enjoyed working on The Hammer alongside Reba McEntire. He even said as much during a prior interview.

“Every scene was fun for me,” Linn gushed, “because I was working with her, and I mean that. We’ll wink at each other in the middle of a scene.”

Reba fans and The Hammer‘s audience, meanwhile, flocked to the comments beneath the clip. There, they praised her work on the new project and the project itself overall.

“This was so fun to watch and Reba was sensational!” one fan gushed. “This needs to be a series! Reba rocks this character and there are so many storylines to keep this character busy for a long time…please give it a thought, Lifetime!”

A second commenter shared similar sentiments.

“Great movie! And I love that Reba sings[.] The Hammer needs to be a series, please!!”

Reba McEntire Shares a Special Love Story with Boyfriend Rex Linn

Reba McEntire and Rex Linn supposedly share a special chemistry on the set of Lifetime’s The Hammer. However, the real-life couple boasts a special relationship outside of film, one that endured both tragedy and a worldwide pandemic simultaneously. Now, looking back on their two-year relationship, Reba is sharing with fans the details of her and Linn’s romance.

Truthfully, Linn and McEntire knew each other for decades before they finally sparked their relationship. In fact, the country music star originally met the longtime actor in 1991 on the set of The Gambler. She would later guest star alongside Linn again, however for quite a while, she was completely unaware of how he really felt about her. And when he finally asked her on a date, she was so tired from work she asked him for a “raincheck.”

That raincheck would come years later after McEntire finished filming Young Sheldon. With encouragement from Melissa Peterman and her tour manager Marne McLyman, the two finally shared their first date. Their second date wouldn’t come for another five months. But despite the loss of her mother and the COVID-19 pandemic, Linn and Reba managed to make things work. Looking back now, the singer and actress said, “I’ve just loved him even more for getting on a plane during the pandemic … it was true love, and it’s lasted, and we’re having more fun now than we did when we first got together.”

