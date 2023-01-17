10. Downtown (Winston-Salem, North Carolina)

- Neighborhood bike score: 73 (43.8 points greater than Winston-Salem)

- Neighborhood walk score: 79 (56.5 points greater)

- Neighborhood transit score: Not available

While not as big as San Diego, Winston-Salem—home to several colleges and universities—is a large enough city as a whole that most residents prefer to have cars, and car commuting is the norm. However, the downtown neighborhood has prioritized bike-friendliness by adding bike racks in public places and onto public transportation, adding bike lanes to streets, and improving nonstreet routes—like the popular Long Branch Trail —called greenways. Visitors who would like to explore the city on two wheels can rent a bike through the city's bike share program, which has 22 stations located throughout the downtown area. Old Salem's historic streets, myriad shops and restaurants, museums, and even the Black Mountain Chocolate Bar are all accessible by bike.