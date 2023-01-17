ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
#9. Gaslamp (San Diego, California)

- Neighborhood bike score: 87 (44 points greater than San Diego)

- Neighborhood walk score: 97 (43.7 points greater)

- Neighborhood transit score: 81 (43.7 points greater)

San Diego calls to mind surfers pedaling to the beach on cruiser bikes, but this beach city is also a big city–America's eighth most populous at nearly 1.4 million—and not as bike-friendly as you might think. Fortunately, the Gaslamp Quarter , in the very heart of San Diego, is an exception. For $20, you can rent a basic hybrid bike for four hours to explore the Quarter; another $10 gets you one all day. You can also rent a high-end road bike or e-bike and cruise the 6 miles north along the waterfront from the Quarter to Liberty Public Market . Many of the beautifully restored 19th-century Victorians in the historic district have been turned into lively restaurants and other businesses. The neighborhood serves as a shopping and dining destination by day and a hotel and nightlife district lit by—yes—gas lamps after dark.

