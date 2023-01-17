Gov. Newsom again Reverses Parole for Pro Skater Mark "Gator" Rogowski

SACRAMENTO - Governor Newsom has again overturned a state board decision to grant Mark Rogowski parole.

According to recent documents obtained by CBS 8 , the Governor's decision to reverse parole this time was due to a verbal disagreement Rogowski had with another inmate. The former 80s skating icon from San Diego County known professionally as "Gator" has been in prison since 1992 after he pleaded guilty to the rape and murder of a friend of his ex-girlfriend.

Governor Newsom first reversed Rogowski's parole in 2020, saying he needed to gain a deeper understanding of the crime he committed.

Rogowski will be eligible for parole again later this year.