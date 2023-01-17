Broken down semi blocking US 395 and 7th Ave. in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash. – A broken down semi is blocking southbound US 395 and 7th Avenue in Kennewick.

It happened after 9 a.m. as the semi hauling lumber was turning from 7th Avenue onto US 395.

At this time, both lanes of traffic going southbound are blocked due to the broken down semi.

It is unknown when the roadway will be clear.

Authorities with the Washington State Patrol are at the scene and monitoring the situation.

Traffic has slowed significantly, however, people are going around the semi by driving through a bike shop’s parking lot, then back onto US 395.

We will keep you updated.

