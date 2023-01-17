Broken down semi blocking US 395 and 7th Ave. in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash. – A broken down semi is blocking southbound US 395 and 7th Avenue in Kennewick.
It happened after 9 a.m. as the semi hauling lumber was turning from 7th Avenue onto US 395.
At this time, both lanes of traffic going southbound are blocked due to the broken down semi.
It is unknown when the roadway will be clear.
Authorities with the Washington State Patrol are at the scene and monitoring the situation.
Traffic has slowed significantly, however, people are going around the semi by driving through a bike shop’s parking lot, then back onto US 395.
We will keep you updated.
ALSO ON YAKTRINEWS.COM:
- Walla Walla woman identified after fatal crash
- Prosser soil sample, sent by PNNL to International Space Station, could shape future of food growth in space
- ‘A heart made of gold’: Family honors Lucian Munguia’s memory with letters
- UPDATE: Semi driver says he was avoiding cat before crashing near Colfax
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Comments / 0