ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malibu, CA

Sharks girls basketball squad wins thriller to continue victorious ways

By McKenzie Jackson
The Malibu Times
The Malibu Times
 5 days ago

Malibu Sharks girls basketball player Catherine McDonough stepped in front of the Nordhoff Rangers player inbounding the ball with 0.8 seconds left on the game clock on Jan. 7 in the Malibu High gym.

McDonough, a 6-foot-2 center, jumped. She waved her arms around. She hollered. And when the basketball left the Nordhoff player’s hands in a passing attempt, McDonough deflected the ball from the intended path.

The game’s final buzzer blared during the ensuing scramble for the loose ball. At the sound of the horn, the Sharks jumped, cheered, and hugged, celebrating their 41-39 win over their Citrus Coast League foe.

McDonough felt some pressure in the game’s final moments.

“I just thought, ‘What can I do?’” she said. “I just started jumping up and down and trying to block the ball. When I did, it felt so great.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Uer7z_0kHfZUuK00
Casey Ovsiowitz dribbling against Nordoff-s full court defense. Photo by McKenzie Jackson/TMT.
Malibu guard Casey Ovsiowitz swished several three-point shots in the Sharks- win over Nordoff. Photo by McKenzie Jackson/TMT.
Malibu forward Whitney Shanahan with the ball against Nordoff. Photo by McKenzie Jackson/TMT.

The sophomore’s deflection cemented the win for the undefeated Sharks — a victory in which they battled back from a eight-point deficit.

Advertisement https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ERwlI_0kHfZUuK00

Many of their wins have been by double digits, so Sharks head coach Andy Meyer had no idea how the girls would react to playing in a tough contest.

“We hadn’t been challenged like that,” he said. “I am really proud of them. We fought through. We were behind for a while. It was close. It was pressure, but they responded.”

The coach noted how Nordhoff was the first team this season to apply a full-court press and use a triangle-and-two defense against Malibu.

“It was great to see how the girls responded,” Meyer said. “It is nice to see they can adjust when we have to.”

Sharks guard Hannah Kaloper, one of the two players Nordhoff’s defense was keyed on, said the opposition was tough.

“It is about battling through it though and staying composed until the end,” she said. “Just being relentless.”

Malibu went 3-0 last week. They downed Fillmore 40-30 on Jan. 3 and beat Channel Islands 30-18 two days before facing the Rangers.

The Sharks had an 11-0 record heading into their contest against Carpinteria on Tuesday. Malibu plays at Hueneme on Thursday and at Santa Paula on Friday. The squad will face Nordhoff in the Rangers’ gym on Jan. 19.

The Sharks led the Rangers 11-7 in the second quarter, but Nordhoff, fueled by three-point makes and its defense, mounted a comeback.

A Ranger banked in a three to give them an 13-11 lead. A few plays later, another made triple gave the visiting bunch a 17-11 lead.

Guard Casey Ovsiowitz nailed a three with 3:30 left in the second quarter to end a scoring drought for Malibu.

After Nordhoff answered with a three, Kaloper scoop-passed the ball to Ovsiowitz, who swished another triple.

Nordoff scored to hold a 22-17 lead at halftime and started their scoring in the third quarter with a three-point splash.

Forward Whitney Shanahan corralled a rebound and scored a layup for Malibu’s first points of the third quarter. Ovsiowitz then drove in the lane and hit a left-handed floater, while being fouled. She missed the foul shot, but her score narrowed the Rangers’ lead to five points.

Ovsiowitz hit a three a few minutes later and McDonough followed that up with a turnaround jump shot in the lane. Kaloper hit a long two-pointer to give Malibu a 30-29 at the end of the third quarter.

Nordhoff briefly took the lead at the beginning of the fourth quarter before Malibu’s Lauren Lapajne hit two foul shots to tie the game. Kaloper hit another jumper to put Malibu up 34-32.

Kaloper swished two free throws before Nordhoff tied the score at 36 with under two minutes left in the match. After a Nordhoff three, McDonough hit one of two foul shots and Kaloper swished two foul shots to tie the game.

Ovsiowitz made a foul shot to give Malibu a 40-39 lead. Lapajne made one to increase the lead by another point with 7.5 seconds to play.

Then, came McDonough’s defensive play. The Rangers were inbounding the ball on the sideline on their end of the court in an attempt to tie or win the contest, but never got the chance due to McDonough’s deflection.

Malibu, McDonough said, played great.

“It was a close game but we were able to stick through it together,” she said. “Winning this game makes us feel like we can do anything.”

Meyer said Malibu can compete in any type of contest.

“Now they realize the score doesn’t matter,” he said. “No matter what we come up against, just play like we know we can play and things will take care of themselves. They were nervous today, but hopefully they have learned something about themselves.”

The post Sharks girls basketball squad wins thriller to continue victorious ways appeared first on The Malibu Times .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Malibu Times

Escondido Falls Trail waterfall draws crowd to Malibu

Social media inspires visitors to put on their hiking boots and explore the Santa Monica Mountains Escondido Falls is a well-known hiking trail in Malibu, and after a rainstorm, it comes to life. Tucked between Malibu neighborhoods, the hike is easy for all ages. The trail starts at Edward Albert Escondido Canyon Trail and ends […] The post Escondido Falls Trail waterfall draws crowd to Malibu appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Malibu celebrity and high-dollar real estate monthly report

Tom Petty’s estate lists Malibu ‘Moose Lodge’ for $9.85 million Tom Petty, lead singer and guitarist of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, passed away in 2017 at the age of 66. His estate listed his Escondido Beach house for sale for $9.85 million on Dec. 14, and TMZ later reported the estate had accepted an […] The post Malibu celebrity and high-dollar real estate monthly report appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

King tides return to Malibu this Saturday and Sunday mornings

Local citizen science photographers urged to submit photos to the California King Tides Project The California King Tides Project — a partnership of the California Coastal Commission, state and federal agencies and nonprofit organizations since 2010 — is an annual winter project where citizen scientists volunteer to take photos of the highest high tides of […] The post King tides return to Malibu this Saturday and Sunday mornings appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Rain, high tides and boulders continue to cause havoc

Safety specialists caution and remind hikers of weather conditions after and before a rainstorm occurs  Safety officials continue to caution motorists to take precautions while driving along Pacific Coast Highway and canyons while mudslides and falling rocks can still occur after a rainy day. On Tuesday, Jan. 10, a boulder tumbled down and blocked both […] The post Rain, high tides and boulders continue to cause havoc appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Malibu’s Best Shot

Sunset Malibu Road January 7, 2023Photograph by William Sloan MD FACSCamera iPhone 13 pro Max The post Malibu’s Best Shot appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Update: Brush fire on Tuna Canyon contained; road closed, Fire personal on scene

Update 2:33 p.m. All lanes of traffic on Pacific Coast Highway are closed at Tuna Canyon Road due to a brush fire. Fire personnel are on scene. Update at 2:14 p.m.: Tuna brush fire forward progress stopped; fire is 50% contained. No threat to Topanga. The LA County Fire Department are on scene of a […] The post Update: Brush fire on Tuna Canyon contained; road closed, Fire personal on scene appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Malibu-based American Tortoise Rescue has helped over 4,000 turtles and tortoises

World Turtle Day every May 23 has been one of the nonprofit’s biggest successes Since 1990, over 4,000 turtles and tortoises have passed through the gates of the American Tortoise Rescue (ATR) sanctuary in Malibu, according to Susan Tellem, executive director of the nonprofit organization whose mission is “the protection of turtles and tortoises around […] The post Malibu-based American Tortoise Rescue has helped over 4,000 turtles and tortoises appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Caltrans work on big Rock Dr and Tuna Canyon Rd begins Jan. 23; expect possible delays

Caltrans issued a permit for Southern California Gas utility relocation on PCH (Route 1) between Big Rock Dr and Tuna Canyon Rd. Estimated duration is 40 days. Overnight work begins Jan. 23. One lane open each direction. Expect possible delays. The post Caltrans work on big Rock Dr and Tuna Canyon Rd begins Jan. 23; expect possible delays appeared first on The Malibu Times.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Malibu Times

The ‘Year of the Rabbit’ begins Jan. 22 with the advent of the Lunar New Year

Events celebrating ‘Chinese New Year’ are planned in Malibu, Santa Monica, and downtown LA First off, let’s just say that “Chinese New Year,” which is what we commonly call it in the U.S., is not just celebrated by the Chinese – it’s also a big deal in Vietnam, North and South Korea,Taiwan, Malaysia, Singapore, Myanmar, […] The post The ‘Year of the Rabbit’ begins Jan. 22 with the advent of the Lunar New Year appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Homicide charges filed in case of man found murdered near Malibu

A suspect has finally been named and arrested in the case of a man found murdered near Malibu in early October. The body of victim Jose Antonio Velasquez was found by hikers in the Santa Monica Mountains near Malibu months after the victim had been reported missing. The 35-year-old Velasquez of Camarillo had last been […] The post Homicide charges filed in case of man found murdered near Malibu appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Calendar for the week of Jan. 12

JOHNNY CASH PRISON REFORM SYMPOSIUM AT PEPPERDINE The symposium, Faith, Reconciliation, and Flourishing: A Symposium on Prison Reform is part of a GRAMMY museum-sponsored exhibit on “Johnny Cash: At Folsom and San Quentin,” featuring photographs by Jim Marshall. The symposium will be held in Pepperdine’s Payson Library Surfboard Room next Thursday, January 12, from 4 to 5:30. […] The post Calendar for the week of Jan. 12 appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

LASD Search and Rescue Team cautions hikers of weather conditions

The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department and Search and Rescue Team are cautioning and reminding hikers of weather conditions after and even before a rainstorm occurs.  “The Sheriff’s Department would like to remind you to be very careful if you’re considering hiking during the rain or shortly after a rainstorm,” Deputy Cramoline said. “Hiking before a […] The post LASD Search and Rescue Team cautions hikers of weather conditions appeared first on The Malibu Times.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
The Malibu Times

UPDATE: Malibu Canyon now open after rockslide; Topanga Canyon still closed

Malibu Canyon reopened in both direction after a rockslide and large boulder forces closures of both Piuma Road and Civic Center Way. Topanga Canyon is still closed from PCH to Mulholland due to flooding and rockslides. Caltrans only allowing residents through. Soft closure at PCH, only first responders and utilities allowed to go through. Use […] The post UPDATE: Malibu Canyon now open after rockslide; Topanga Canyon still closed appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Sweat For A Good Cause

Malibu Fitness hosts a Mainspring FUNdraiser on Saturday, Jan 21st. Schedule: 9am – 9:30am – Outdoor Spin w/ Mary 9am – 9:30am – CardioCarnivale Dance w/ Corey 9:40am – 10am Body Conditioning w/ Chris Tai 10am – 10:30am Yoga Stretch w/ Annushka 10:30am Breathwork w/ Chris Tai Cost: $25 Advertisement Early arrival suggested What’s it […] The post Sweat For A Good Cause appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Malibu Library to feature UC Santa Barbara Professor Dr. Douglas McCauley

The 2023 Malibu Library Speaker Series begins with Dr. Douglas McCauley discussing the future of wildlife in our oceans on Tuesday, January 31, 7:00 PM at the Malibu Library.  “The Library Speakers offers a thought-provoking evening of education, culture and inspiration with talented speakers discussing subjects about which our residents are passionate,” said Mayor Bruce […] The post Malibu Library to feature UC Santa Barbara Professor Dr. Douglas McCauley appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Mountain Recreation and Conservation Authority acquires 8.2 acres of open space in Agoura Hills

After a successful legal challenge, the proposed development on that land won’t take place The Mountains Recreation and Conservation Authority (MRCA) announced on Dec. 30, 2022, that they had closed escrow on 8.2 acres within the City of Agoura Hills. That land is also referred to as the Cornerstone property — the former site of […] The post Mountain Recreation and Conservation Authority acquires 8.2 acres of open space in Agoura Hills appeared first on The Malibu Times.
AGOURA HILLS, CA
The Malibu Times

Malibu bracing for heavy rain, wind, hazardous road and beach conditions through Tuesday

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch and a Beach Hazards Statement Monday January 9 and Tuesday, January 10 due widespread heavy rain, and heavy surf and strong gusty wind across areas of Southern California including Malibu.  Widespread heavy rainfall is expected into Tuesday evening with rates of .5 to 1 inch per […] The post Malibu bracing for heavy rain, wind, hazardous road and beach conditions through Tuesday appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

‘Beach Houses Have More Fun’

Row of residences housed several interesting families throughout the 1930s and ’40s by Pablo Capra Part of a series on overlooked Malibu history Just past the Malibu Feed Bin, on Topanga Canyon Boulevard, was Weber’s Tow Yard. In 1941, Louis Franklin (1904-1979) went there to buy a junk car for The Globe Auto Wrecking Co. […] The post ‘Beach Houses Have More Fun’ appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Letter to the Editor: Malibu’s Homeless Task Force

Dear Editor,  This is a modified letter that I sent to City Council on Jan. 13, in response to Task Force Member Scott Dittrich’s letter of Jan. 9, and Dittrich’s public comment that same night at council, in which he stated that the Task Force has completed their duties and should be disbanded. Scott was […] The post Letter to the Editor: Malibu’s Homeless Task Force appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

The Malibu Times

Malibu, CA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
158K+
Views
ABOUT

Serving the community of Malibu, California since 1946.

 https://malibutimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy