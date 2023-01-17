Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is the Best Buffet in Arkansas According to Yelp ReviewsTravel MavenLittle Rock, AR
Opinion: The problems with implementing Critical Race Theory in schoolsEdy ZooLittle Rock, AR
Little Rock Education Association slams Governor Sanders' 'unjustified' executive order prohibiting CRTEdy ZooLittle Rock, AR
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Little RockTed RiversLittle Rock, AR
Former teacher's assistant pleads guilty to child pornography charges in federal courtEdy ZooLittle Rock, AR
Related
lonokepurplepress.org
Journing Jackrabbits Hosts 59th Annual Pageant
Thursday, January 12, 2023, the Lonoke High school hosted its 59th Annual Queen Pageant. The Annual Queen Pageant was hosted in the Gina Cox Center. The purpose of the Annual Queen Pageant is to raise money for the Lonoke High School Journaling Jackrabbits. Caroline Flynt (11) representing FFA was announced...
Little Rock School District considering looking outside U.S. to fill open teaching positions
As school districts across the state continue to combat the teacher shortage, the Little Rock School District is considering looking outside the country.
littlerocksoiree.com
Cypress Social to Launch Monthly Supper Club Series
A new dining experience is on the menu at one of North Little Rock’s favorite restaurants. Supper Club, the latest monthly dinner event from Cypress Social, launches Wednesday, Jan. 25, with a new four-course menu from executive chef Aaron Fowler and pastry chef Sara Horton. The two chefs will...
Tim's Tavern | Where BBQ, mac-and-cheese, and good people all meet
BENTON, Ark. — There’s something so special about hole-in-the-wall restaurants, especially here in Arkansas. Often it’s at these locations where our community meets, business is conducted, and relationships are made. That's why we’re always looking for a good hole-in-the-wall to learn about, and this week we may have outdone ourselves!
Family and friends remember the life of Little Rock woman killed Monday
The family and friends of Stacy Petty shed light on her legacy and life following her death on Monday night.
Was The Old Mill really used as a movie set in this classic film?
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — One of, if not the most recognizable landmarks in Arkansas, is the Old Mill in North Little Rock. Sandra Taylor Smith is the director of the North Little Rock History Commission and said that the landmark is one of the most memorable places in the entire state.
Construction costs create problems for Watson Chapel School District
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Construction that was planned for the Watson Chapel School District has run into some issues, and Tom Wilson, Superintendent of the district said a rise in costs is to blame. Last August, voters in Watson Chapel approved $5.7 million to help fund a new high...
aymag.com
David’s Burgers in West Little Rock is Relocating
David’s Burgers located at 101 S. Bowman Road in Little Rock is moving to a new location across the street, in front of JJ’s. According to David’s Burgers Creative Director Ryan Rooney, the new locations will provide a better parking and drive-thru experience for customers. An opening...
Granddaughter says she’s upset with grandma’s living conditions at Searcy nursing home
A granddaughter is begging for change after she says her grandma is being treated unfairly at a Searcy nursing home.
Remembering KARK 4 News Producer Chris Scott
For weeks, the team at KARK 4 News has been praying for Chris Scott, a key member of our newsroom, as he fought illness. Sadly, Chris passed away earlier Tuesday.
Kait 8
A granddaughter’s reaction to a Searcy nursing home
SEARCY, Ark. (KAIT) - A granddaughter usually visits her grandmother every week but her last visit was unlike any other. “This is her last stop, this is what she gets left,” said Katie Smith. According to our content-sharing partner, Smith’s grandmother has dementia and has been living in the...
Opinion: The problems with implementing Critical Race Theory in schools
The first month of the New Year has brought no respite for the political Colosseum, where arduous battles rage. George Santos stands triumphant amidst the crumbling Democratic defenses that vainly try to chip away at his lies. Kevin McCarthy stands even firmer in the face of the Radical Right's onslaught, refusing to bow and accepting every challenge with unyielding resilience.
Remembering reporter Haven Hughes
It is an extremely hard day for everyone at FOX 16 News as last night a tragedy none of us were prepared for hit home with the death of reporter Haven Hughes.
Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Martin Luther King Jr. Commission host breakfast event
Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders and the Arkansas Martin Luther King Jr. Commission hosted a breakfast event Monday morning.
This is the Best Buffet in Arkansas According to Yelp Reviews
Arkansas is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online business directory known as Yelp.
Conway police searching for missing teen
CONWAY, Ark. — The Conway Police Department is seeking information on the whereabouts of a missing teenager. 14-year-old Tanvi Marupally was last seen on Tuesday, January 17 via security footage at Conway Jr. High School heading towards the bus pickup area. Instead of getting on the bus, she continued...
Little Rock police arrest 15-year-old wanted in deadly shooting at Big Country Chateau Apartments
Little Rock police have arrested a 15-year-old boy in connection to a deadly December shooting at Big Country Chateau Apartments.
North Little Rock police identify victim in East Broadway deadly shooting
North Little Rock police have identified the man killed in a shooting on East Broadway Street Tuesday.
Police conducting homicide investigation Monday evening in west Little Rock
Police in Little Rock are investigating a homicide that happened Monday evening after two were found dead.
Warren native Alonzo Hampton introduced as Arkansas-Pine Bluff head football coach
Hear reaction from Arkansas-Pine Bluff's new head football coach as Alonzo Hampton is introduced as the leader of the Golden Lions.
Comments / 1