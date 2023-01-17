ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lonoke, AR

lonokepurplepress.org

Journing Jackrabbits Hosts 59th Annual Pageant

Thursday, January 12, 2023, the Lonoke High school hosted its 59th Annual Queen Pageant. The Annual Queen Pageant was hosted in the Gina Cox Center. The purpose of the Annual Queen Pageant is to raise money for the Lonoke High School Journaling Jackrabbits. Caroline Flynt (11) representing FFA was announced...
LONOKE, AR
littlerocksoiree.com

Cypress Social to Launch Monthly Supper Club Series

A new dining experience is on the menu at one of North Little Rock’s favorite restaurants. Supper Club, the latest monthly dinner event from Cypress Social, launches Wednesday, Jan. 25, with a new four-course menu from executive chef Aaron Fowler and pastry chef Sara Horton. The two chefs will...
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Tim's Tavern | Where BBQ, mac-and-cheese, and good people all meet

BENTON, Ark. — There’s something so special about hole-in-the-wall restaurants, especially here in Arkansas. Often it’s at these locations where our community meets, business is conducted, and relationships are made. That's why we’re always looking for a good hole-in-the-wall to learn about, and this week we may have outdone ourselves!
BENTON, AR
aymag.com

David’s Burgers in West Little Rock is Relocating

David’s Burgers located at 101 S. Bowman Road in Little Rock is moving to a new location across the street, in front of JJ’s. According to David’s Burgers Creative Director Ryan Rooney, the new locations will provide a better parking and drive-thru experience for customers. An opening...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Kait 8

A granddaughter’s reaction to a Searcy nursing home

SEARCY, Ark. (KAIT) - A granddaughter usually visits her grandmother every week but her last visit was unlike any other. “This is her last stop, this is what she gets left,” said Katie Smith. According to our content-sharing partner, Smith’s grandmother has dementia and has been living in the...
SEARCY, AR
Edy Zoo

Opinion: The problems with implementing Critical Race Theory in schools

The first month of the New Year has brought no respite for the political Colosseum, where arduous battles rage. George Santos stands triumphant amidst the crumbling Democratic defenses that vainly try to chip away at his lies. Kevin McCarthy stands even firmer in the face of the Radical Right's onslaught, refusing to bow and accepting every challenge with unyielding resilience.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Conway police searching for missing teen

CONWAY, Ark. — The Conway Police Department is seeking information on the whereabouts of a missing teenager. 14-year-old Tanvi Marupally was last seen on Tuesday, January 17 via security footage at Conway Jr. High School heading towards the bus pickup area. Instead of getting on the bus, she continued...
CONWAY, AR

