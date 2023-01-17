Read full article on original website
Let’s really reform state universities
Are North Carolina policymakers thinking big enough about the future of post-secondary education and training? I’m not convinced they are. For many administrators, trustees, governors, and state lawmakers, the main questions center on such issues as declining college and university enrollments, faculty pay, admissions policies, and free speech and political indoctrination on campus.
The New RPS: Reliable Portfolio Standard
“Would you get on an airplane that is 100% unreliable?” Of course not. That was a serious question a former Utilities Commission staffer asked me after I shared this confession Carolina Journal uncovered in a 2018 N.C. solar power application: “Solar is an intermittent energy source, and therefore the maximum dependable capacity is 0 MW.”
Moss demands rethink of ‘antiquated’ county economic tiers
Rep. Ben Moss, R-Richmond, called for re-evaluating the “antiquated” county tier system, a system that ranks N.C.’s counties based on several economic factors, in his legislative agenda released on Tuesday. Moss hopes to gain traction on the issue during this year’s legislative session. Critics argue that...
Locke’s Mitch Kokai assesses AG Stein’s entry into 2024 N.C. governor’s race
Mitch Kokai, John Locke Foundation senior political analyst, discusses N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein’s announcement that he’s running for governor in 2024. Kokai offered these comments during the Jan. 20, 2023, edition of PBS North Carolina’s “State Lines.”
