VOTE: Who was the Murfreesboro area high school boys athlete of the week for Jan. 9-14?

By Cecil Joyce, Murfreesboro Daily News Journal
 5 days ago

You can vote below.

Nominees are Rockvale's Jakobe Tharp, Oakland's Jevon Ballard, Blackman's Isaiah Divens, Central Magnet's Will Becker, Smyrna's Brandon Sanders, Siegel's Carter Webb, Eagleville's Jordan Reed, MTCS' Devin Hill, Stewarts Creek's Caelum Harris and Riverdale's Maddux Bodenhamer.

The poll will close at 2 p.m. Friday.

Note: If the poll doesn't appear below, you may need to refresh your browser.

