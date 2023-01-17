Read full article on original website
Orpheus’s Revenge Is Almost Complete As Marlena Evans Appears To Die
On today’s Days of our Lives, Marlena Evans is taken on a nostalgic tour that seemingly finishes at the Pearly Gates. In addition to Marlena’s probably passing, Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk) found her efforts to get away with literally everything stymied, a pair of former marrieds got too close for comfort, and Brady (Eric Martsolf) found himself at the mercy of his terribly behaved, never before disciplined daughter. Now, let’s dig a little deeper into what exactly happened.
GH Mother & Child Reunion: Can Willow Tait And Nina Reconcile?
Nina Reeves and Willow Tait found out they were mother and daughter at roughly the same time on General Hospital. Nina instantly gave up her grudge at the woman who didn’t want Nina visiting her grandson, Wiley, and rushed off to get tested to see if she can be a bone-marrow donor for the dying Willow.
General Hospital Spoilers Two-Week Breakdown: Confessions, Surprises, Suspicions
General Hospital spoilers reveal two weeks of non-stop actions and stunners in Port Charles. As some characters learn their fates, other characters try to manipulate the fates of those around them. General Hospital Spoilers: Upcoming Highlights. Spencer (Nicholas Alexander Chavez) is ready to forge ahead with his plan to get...
General Hospital Name That Kid: What Willow Tait and Michael May Call Their Baby
Willow Tait has gone out of her way to make sure her baby dies on General Hospital. Sure, she claimed not getting chemotherapy in the first trimester was a way to protect her. Somehow missing the teeny-tiny detail that if she dies, the unborn baby dies, too. General Hospital Future.
General Hospital Comings And Goings: Quartermaine Favorite Returning
Who’s coming and who’s going from General Hospital (GH) this week or in the not-too-distant future?. Here’s the latest casting news from the ABC soap. A Quartermaine favorite and powerhouse actress is returning to the soap. Jane Elliot is coming home as Tracy, this spring. The character is set to surface in April.
Y&R Spoilers Speculation: Jack And Diane Get Busted
It all went perfectly according to plan for Jack and Diane, but Y&R spoilers hint that there’s more to the story than neatly putting Jeremy Stark away for a crime he didn’t commit. However, we predict that it isn’t as simple as these two seem to believe.
Beloved Days of our Lives Alum Sal Stowers Celebrates Her Birthday
Poor Lani was thrown in prison on Days of our Lives. She killed her biological father to protect her biological mother (and avenge what happened to her husband, perhaps), but off-screen, actress Sal Stowers is busy celebrating a very special milestone. Happy Birthday, Sal Stowers. That’s because she was born...
DAYS Spoilers Photos: Marlena Evans Knocks On Heaven’s Door
The Days of our Lives spoilers photos are here! Catch a glimpse of your favorite Salemites stirring up drama. This is going to be an episode you will not want to miss. It’s the day everyone has been dreading. Dr. Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) loses her fight and exits the land of the living. She follows the white light and enters the other side. It’s an upsetting but angelic moment as Marlena opens the doors to the afterlife.
Young and the Restless Spoilers: Victor And Nikki Newman Settle Scores
The Y&R spoilers for Monday, tease that Victor and Nikki Newman have some scores to settle. You won’t want to miss a moment of this thrilling episode. Lately, Victor and Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) have enjoyed relative peace and happiness in their relationship. Sure, their children have faced problems in the recent past, but this couple has bravely faced it all together. It looks like these two are getting up to some drama — separately — in the near future. Then again, their upcoming drama could merge together. No matter what happens, we expect that they’ll end up back at home together, enjoying the slightly slower pace of their lives since Victor’s supposed retirement.
Y&R Spoilers Speculation: Abby Helps Devon Hamilton Fight Back
Y&R spoilers teased how Devon Hamilton was reluctant to hitch his company to the one his sister Lily Winters was running, but he allowed himself to be talked into it. Then, he was reluctant to take the newly merged behemoth public…especially when it turned out they had multiple traitors in their midst.
Days of our Lives Spoilers: Allie Horton Loses Her Patience With Her Twin
Days of our Lives spoilers tease Allie Horton not taking too kindly to how close her girlfriend is with Johnny DiMera. Haven’t they already competed for her heart and Allie won? Has that changed?. Days of our Lives Spoilers Highlights. Their grandma may be dying but that’s not going...
Y&R Spoilers Weekly Update: A Scheme Uncovered & A Confession
Y&R spoilers weekly update for January 23 – 27, 2023, tease the week ahead is full of a scheme uncovered and a confession. Tune in next week so you can catch all of the action in Genoa City!. Y&R Spoilers Weekly Recap. This week was a wild one in...
Brooke Logan Takes On Bill and Sheila Carter — And Seemingly Wins
On today’s Bold and the Beautiful, Brooke Logan makes a plea for sense. Common sense. In addition to Brooke’s exerted effort, Liam (Scott Clifton) and Hope (Annika Noelle) sat around reflecting on the very bad thing that Taylor (Krista Allen) did to Bill (Don Diamont) some years ago. Now, let’s dig a little deeper into what exactly happened.
Days of our Lives Recaps: A Tragic Loss, Confession & Escape
The Days of our Lives recaps for January 16 – January 20, 2023, featured the passing of a much-beloved heroine — maybe. The jury’s still out. Will Horton (Chandler Massey) overhears Leo (Greg Rikaart) cop to being an accomplice to Xander’s (Paul Telfer) kidnapping shenanigans and tattles to Sonny (Zach Tinker). As a result, Sonny banishes Leo from the Kiriakis manse…Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) tells Sonny that Stephanie (Abigail Klein) dumped him…Chad (Billy Flynn) makes himself indispensable to Stephanie…Sloan (Jessica Serfaty) reminds Alex of his playboy ways.
Weekly General Hospital Spoilers: Mommy Issues and Daddy Dilemmas
These General Hospital spoilers tease a certain someone gaining power in the form of knowledge, a fraught reunion between mother and child, and so much more. This will be a week you won’t want to miss!. General Hospital Spoilers Highlights. Hoping against hope that he’ll be able to convince...
A Critic’s Review Of General Hospital: Who Is The Real Monster?
When it comes to General Hospital, every fan has their own opinion – and Soap Hub is no different. For five days, we sat and watched the good, the bad, and everything in between, and now we offer you a handy review, and a cheeky critique, of the GH week that was.
Weekly Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Secrets, Rivalries, and Enemies
Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week tease the Los Angeles power players trying out to take down the baddest of them all, a hot designer feeling the sting of rejection, and a love-sick man nursing a broken heart. Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers Highlights. Monday, January 23. Deacon...
Weekly Young and the Restless Spoilers: Shocks and Memories Revisited
These Young and the Restless spoilers tease a reunion opposed, a nostalgia-inducing function, and so much more. This will be a week you won’t want to miss!. It’s the morning after the passion-filled night before, and Diane (Susan Walters) and Jack (Peter Bergman) are in great spirits. Intuitives Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Summer (Allison Lanier) immediately pick up on the new — some might say old — dynamic between the duo, and neither one is particularly receptive.
The Young and the Restless Comings And Goings: Trio Of Faves Returning
Who’s coming and who’s going from The Young and the Restless (YR), this week, or in the not-too-far-off future?. Here’s the latest casting news from the CBS soap. An episode devoted to Tracey Bregman’s 40-year run as Lauren Fenmore Baldwin – the character is receiving a Lifetime Achievement Award for her work in the fashion industry – is bringing a few familiar faces back to the soap.
