Murfreesboro, TN

VOTE: Who was the Murfreesboro area high school girls athlete of the week for Jan. 9-14?

By Cecil Joyce, Murfreesboro Daily News Journal
 5 days ago
Who was the Murfreesboro area high school girls athlete of the week for Jan. 9-14?

You can vote below.

Nominees are Central Magnet's Olivia Hart, Oakland's Alonna Poole, Stewarts Creek's Reese Hale, Blackman's Emily Monson, Rockvale's Tonie Davis, MTCS' Ashley Rucker, PCA's Mia Alexander and Cannon County's Anaston Holt.

The poll will close at 2 p.m. Friday.

Note: If the poll doesn't appear below, you may need to refresh your browser.

